All new Secrets in Steal a Brainrot Infinite Candy Luck

Steal a Brainrot is another popular Roblox game mode where players steal brainrots and defend their own from other players in this multiplayer game. To complicate things further, Secrets are another type of brainrot that players will want to get their hands on for rare picks and more money, especially due to their high rarity
This guide details every new Secret brainrots recently added to the game, especially using the new Candy event. Read on to know more.
Also Read: How to get Secrets in Steal a Brainrot
All new Secret brainrots in Steal a Brainrot
As previously mentioned, Secrets or Secret brainrots are hard to find due to their low spawn rates. The way the game works is that a steady wave of Brainrots (random units with weird names) will spawn in a straight line, proceed through the arena, and exit. During this time, any player can claim them, assuming they have money, while others can try to steal them in the process.
Here are the new Secret brainrots that can be encountered:
- Los Tralaleritos
- Sammyni Spyderini
- Garama and Madundung
What is Infinite Candy Luck?
It refers to maxing out Luck on a server for this game mode via the new Candy spin and shop. While these new Secret additions are not much, players should be able to find these new additions in the loot pool if they are lucky enough. However, they can also raise their base Server Luck to improve the chances of Secrets spawning by spending Robux. Here are the rates for each:
- 2x Server Luck (+15 minutes) - 249 Robux
- 4x Server Luck (+15 minutes) - 999 Robux
- Extra 15 minutes of 4x Server Luck - 999 Robux
Additionally, the Candy Spin should also allow increasing Luck but it does have a cap.
After collecting a Secret brainrot spawn, it will make its way to the player's base, and during this period, it can be stolen by other players in the area. Players can use their bat or any other weapon to stun and disrupt unwanted users from approaching. Here are all the purchasable items in the game that can help ward off others trying to steal the players' Secrets:
- Trap
- Iron Slap
- Gravity Coil
- Bee Launcher
- Gold Slap
- Coil Combo
- Rage Table
- Diamond Slap
- Grapple Hook
- Taser Gun
- Emerald Slap
- Invisibility Cloak
- Boogie Bomb
- Ruby Slap
- Medusa's Head
- Dark Matter Slap
- Web Slinger
- Flame Slap
- Quantum Cloner
- All Seeing Sentry
- Nuclear Slap
- Rainbowrath Sword
- Galaxy Slap
- Laser Cape
- Glitched Slap
- Body Swap Potion
- Splatter Slap
- Painball Gun
- Blackhole Slap (199 Robux)
- Flying Carpet (499 Robux)
- Laser Gun (999 Robux)
- Ban Hammer (1,499 Robux)
Check out other articles:
- Steal a Brainrot Rebirth guide
- Steal a Brainrot Candy Mutation update guide
- How to unlock Grama Secret in Steal a Brainrot
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025