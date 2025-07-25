All Star Tower Defense X Trial guide

All Star Tower Defense X features various game modes, each providing different completion rewards. Trial is one of the mid-game modes in this tower defense experience. You can access it after reaching a certain level and gain powerful units. However, compared to the Story Mode, the Trials feature stronger enemies and a greater number of routes connected to your base.

In this guide, you'll learn how to access and complete the challenging Trial mode in All Star Tower Defense X.

How to play Trials in All Star Tower Defense X

Accessing the Trial mode explained (Image via Roblox)

Players can enter the Trial zone in All Star Tower Defense X by stepping inside the golden portal next to NPC King Kaoe. However, to play any of the Trials, you'll need to first fulfill their associated level requirements.

At the moment, there are two Trials in ASTDX. Trial 1 is unlocked after you reach Level 25, whereas Trial 2 is unlocked at Level 35. Completing any of them rewards you with Gold, Gems, ascension/evolution materials, and a special currency for purchasing exclusive units from the Trial Shop. If you're lucky, you can also get gears and units as rewards.

Before entering a Trial, you can choose from two difficulties, namely Regular and Strategist. Regular lets you battle with all your acquired perks, whereas Strategist is more challenging because it removes your units' Hidden Potential, Traits, and Stat enhancers. However, the Strategist difficulty gives you a higher chance of obtaining gear and characters as completion rewards.

All Trials in All Star Tower Defense X

Trial 1 features Etri as the boss enemy (Image via Roblox)

The two Trials in All Star Tower Defense X and their associated rewards are listed below:

Trial Required Level Rewards for Regular difficulty Rewards for Strategist difficulty Boss enemy Trial 1 25+ Etri (1%)

Etri's Rapier (50%)

5 to 8 Etri Coins

Gold

Gems

Materials Etri(10%)

Etri's Rapier (100%)

10 to 14 Etri Coins

Gold

Gems

Materials Etri Trial 2 35+ Magma Marine (1%)

Spade Hat (50%)

5 to 8 Magma Coins

Gold

Gems

Materials Magma Marine (10%)

Spade Hat (100%)

10 to 14 Magma Coins

Gold

Gems

Materials Magma Marine

The currency obtained by completing Trials, such as Etri Coins, can be spent in the Trial Shop. You can buy Trait Burners, Bounded Cubes, Stat Dice, Summon Tickets, and Luck Boosters. On top of that, you can directly unlock the Trial-exclusive units by purchasing their related Star Scrolls.

If you're short on the Trial currency, you can even purchase it with Gems from the Trial Shop. The Magma and Etri Coins are quite expensive, though, requiring 200 Gems apiece in ASTDX.

Also check: How to Ascend units in All Star Tower Defense X

Best units for Trials in All Star Tower Defense X

Ziek (Beast Giant) is a vital unit for Trial 2 (Image via Roblox)

Here are the names of the best units for completing Trials:

Ziek (Beast Giant) : This unit is crucial for both Trials, since it possesses a high range, damage, and a low deployment cost compared to other metas.

: This unit is crucial for both Trials, since it possesses a high range, damage, and a low deployment cost compared to other metas. Airren : Based on Eren Yeager, this unit's Titan form is useful for breaking the shields of enemies and bosses in the Trials.

: Based on Eren Yeager, this unit's Titan form is useful for breaking the shields of enemies and bosses in the Trials. Spade : Spade is a Hill unit that deals Burn damage. Similar to Ziek, it has a low deployment cost, an impressive range, and a recently buffed circle AoE.

: Spade is a Hill unit that deals Burn damage. Similar to Ziek, it has a low deployment cost, an impressive range, and a recently buffed circle AoE. Zorro : This Dracule Mihawk-inspired unit deals an insanely high line AoE damage, perfect for clearing enemy waves. The only downsides are its high deployment and upgrade costs.

: This Dracule Mihawk-inspired unit deals an insanely high line AoE damage, perfect for clearing enemy waves. The only downsides are its high deployment and upgrade costs. Spider Boss: This is the only unit that deals Poison damage to enemies and subsequently reduces their regeneration. It is the meta for any Trial, although acquiring it is difficult.

To unlock a unit's maximum potential, feed them till they reach Level 80, use rerolls till they have SSS+ in each stat, and assign powerful traits like Corrupted and All Star.

Also check: How to get Spider Boss (Chrollo Lucilfer) in All Star Tower Defense X

FAQs on All Star Tower Defense X

What are the rarities of Etri and Magma Marine?

Both Etri and Magma Marine belong to the Unbound rarity.

How do I access the Trial Shop?

You can access the Trial Shop by speaking to King Kaoe, located near the portal to the Trial mode.

What is the use of a Spade Hat?

Spade Hat is an item that you can use to ascend Magma Marine and Spade.

