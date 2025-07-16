How to Ascend units in All Star Tower Defense X

Understanding how to Ascend/Advance Potential of units in All Star Tower Defense X is important if you want to level them up. Doing so will increase their power and help make your group stronger. However, the process demands many resources, including material and currency, which newcomers may be unfamiliar with.
This article provides all the basic information related to the Ascending/Advancing Potential of units in ASTD X.
How to Ascend/Advance Potential of Units in All Star Tower Defense X
How does Ascending work?
Lower-tier characters, like 3- or 4-star ones, need to level up by Evolving. However, 5-star or higher characters can only be upgraded by Ascension. Both processes will require certain amounts of different materials and Gold Coins to complete. Here's how to Ascend units in this game:
- Head to the Units tab on the left side of your screen.
- Select the unit you want to Ascend.
- Press the Ascend button to see the materials required for the process.
- Collect the required materials.
- Once ready, click the gold amount button to pay the appropriate fee and complete the process.
Also read: All Star Tower Defense X: A beginner's guide
All units that can be Ascended
This section lists all the units that can be Ascended as of this writing. Many of these characters will require certain elements that aren't found normally. Instead, you'll need to search for their NPC counterparts in the hub area and collect the required items from them. Many are found in difficult-to-notice locations. Make sure to look all around the map. Some can be hidden in the backside of sections, while others might be located on elevated platforms.
Also read: All Star Tower Defense X Traits
This concludes our guide on Ascending units in All Star Tower Defense X.
