How to Ascend units in All Star Tower Defense X

Understanding how to Ascend/Advance Potential of units in All Star Tower Defense X is important if you want to level them up. Doing so will increase their power and help make your group stronger. However, the process demands many resources, including material and currency, which newcomers may be unfamiliar with.

This article provides all the basic information related to the Ascending/Advancing Potential of units in ASTD X.

How to Ascend/Advance Potential of Units in All Star Tower Defense X

How does Ascending work?

Lower-tier characters, like 3- or 4-star ones, need to level up by Evolving. However, 5-star or higher characters can only be upgraded by Ascension. Both processes will require certain amounts of different materials and Gold Coins to complete. Here's how to Ascend units in this game:

Head to the Units tab on the left side of your screen. Select the unit you want to Ascend. Press the Ascend button to see the materials required for the process. Collect the required materials. Once ready, click the gold amount button to pay the appropriate fee and complete the process.

All units that can be Ascended

Finding Slayer Mage in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Roblox)

This section lists all the units that can be Ascended as of this writing. Many of these characters will require certain elements that aren't found normally. Instead, you'll need to search for their NPC counterparts in the hub area and collect the required items from them. Many are found in difficult-to-notice locations. Make sure to look all around the map. Some can be hidden in the backside of sections, while others might be located on elevated platforms.

Unit Name Required Materials Gold Cost Location of NPC Dark Wing 7 Lightning Lance, 5 Ghost I (Green), 5 Ghost III (Rainbow) 5,000 Beside Infinite Wave leaderboard Explosion Artist 2 Ninja Scroll, 2 Beast Token, 5 Ghost I (Red), 5 Ghost III (Rainbow) 5,000 Find Zaruto, he’ll be beside the Story Area Jin Sung 7 Jin Dagger, 5 Ghost I (Purple), 5 Ghost III (Rainbow) 5,000 To the right of Outfits door. Michishibo 7 Jackzone Blood, 5 Ghost I (Purple), 5 Ghost III (Rainbow) 5,000 To the left of the big white stature at the center of the Infinite biome. He'll be atop some platforms, double jump to reach him. Mysterious X 7 Mysterious Cube, 5 Ghost I (Blue), 5 Ghost III (Rainbow) 5,000 Near the Challenges entrance Slayer Mage 7 Mage Staff, 5 Ghost I (Orange), 5 Ghost III (Rainbow) 5,000 Backside of the Summon area.

This concludes our guide on Ascending units in All Star Tower Defense X.

