Anime Clicker Simulator Codes (April 2024)

If you're an anime enthusiast, you'll enjoy Anime Clicker Simulator, where you can use Anime Clicker Simulator Codes to collect and personalize anime characters from a variety of comic books and TV shows. Your primary aim in this Roblox game is to keep tapping to get as many clicks as you can. You may trade the code prizes for companions with an anime theme, which will increase your clickthrough rate. To move up the leaderboards, keep clicking.

In Anime Clicker Simulator, rebirthing grants you access to new worlds, stronger pets, and further character development opportunities by earning Yen. You can unlock more anime characters with the clicks you earn. A wide range of anime characters from well-known series like One Piece and Naruto may be unlocked with these clicks.

All Anime Clicker Simulator Codes (Active)

The codes listed for Anime Clicker Simulator are live and functional as of today, offering players thrilling prizes and advantages. However, you must claim them as soon as you can because they may become invalid at any time.

List of Active Anime Clicker Simulator Codes CODES REWARDS Release Redeem for 1k Yen (NEW) LuckyLikeGoal Redeem for 10 Minutes of 2x Luck Boost FeelingLucky Redeem for 10 Minutes of 2x Luck Boost SuperClicks Redeem for 10 Minutes of 2x Click Boost ClickBoost Redeem for 5 Minutes of 2x Click Boost TitanicLikeGoal Redeem for 5 Minutes of 2x Click Boost ClickingPower Redeem for 5 Minutes of 2x Click Boost MonsterYen Redeem for 10 Minutes of 2x Yen Boost LikeYenBoost Redeem for 10 Minutes of 2x Yen Boost SpradenCapped Redeem for 5 Minutes of 2x Yen Boost dawn Redeem for Boost SuperYen Redeem for 6 Minute Yen Boost X2CLICKS80K Redeem for 2x Click Boost twitter10k Redeem for Boost YenExtra2 Redeem for 2x Yen Boost DemonClicker Redeem for 2x Click Boost

Inactive Anime Clicker Simulator codes

Certain codes for Anime Clicker Simulator have expired and are no longer valid. Since these codes are no longer in use, attempting to claim them will result in an error notice.

List of Anime Clicker Simulator Inactive Codes CODES REWARDS GiftOfGiving Redeem for free rewards

How to redeem Anime Clicker Simulator codes

Redeeming codes for free rewards in Anime Clicker Simulator is simple:

Open Anime Clicker Simulator on Roblox.

Click on the Bird icon on the right side of the screen.

Copy and Paste the code from this guide into the 'Enter Code Here' textbox.

Hit the green Claim button to receive your free reward.

What are Anime Clicker Simulator codes about, and what’s their importance?

Codes for Anime Clicker Simulator may be used to unlock various in-game bonuses, such as Yen, Luck, and Clicks. Your ability to click, reborn, and climb the leaderboards quicker than ever is enhanced with dazzling avatars for your anime buddies.

You can bring together your most beloved anime characters to accelerate your progression when you redeem the codes successfully.

Anime Clicker Simulator codes troubleshooting [How to fix]

Keep in mind that not all Roblox codes have long-lasting validity. Sometimes, the code is no longer active and cannot be redeemed. If you see a "Code not found" message, double-check the spelling and capitalization of the code, and try again. It's essential to enter the code exactly as it's written to ensure it works properly.

Where to find new Anime Clicker Simulator codes

To stay updated with the latest codes, follow these steps. You must follow the official X accounts of @Braden and @NoahWho for the latest codes. Additionally, you may join their Roblox club, Simple Simulators and Anime Clickers Discord servers.

FAQs on Anime Clicker Simulator Codes

What are the latest Anime Clicker Simulator codes?

The latest code in Anime Clicker Simulator is "Release," which grants you free 1k Yen.

Which code provides the best rewards in Anime Clicker Simulator?

The code "YenExtra2" grants a free 2x Yen Boost, making it the optimal code for acquiring rewards.

How beneficial are codes for Anime Clicker Simulator?

In-game benefits like Yen, Luck, and Clicks may be obtained by using codes in Anime Clicker Simulator.

