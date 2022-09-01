Anime Dimensions codes in Roblox: Free boosts, gems, and pet (September 2022)

In the Roblox game Anime Dimensions, players can explore the worlds of their favorite anime and take down the bosses in that anime. They should make sure to grind by eliminating as many foes as they can while playing every game mode that is offered to them. This will help them to quickly complete their daily tasks. Kodotoki, Meguretsu, and Ramura rank among the best heroes in the Roblox game.

Players can use free codes to earn gems and boosts to fortify the hero. Additionally, they can also get items that can prove valuable in their journey across various maps in the game. Use the Roblox codes while they last!

Players can step up their game by using free codes in Roblox Anime Dimensions

Active codes in Roblox Anime Dimensions

Here are the active codes in the game:

1RAMU2RA7 - 100 Gems and all Boosts

600MVISITS - 600 Gems and 30 minutes of all Boosts

ALTER123 - 100 Gems and all Boosts

BA131KUBRO - 100 Gems and all Boosts

CRI125MSON - 100 Gems and all Boosts

E1MP2E6ROR - 100 Gems and all Boosts

H11ANA9 - 100 Gems and all Boosts

ITABO120RI - 100 Gems and all Boosts

M1EGU2ESTS2U - 100 Gems and all Boosts

M1OC3H0I - 100 Gems and all Boosts

MO1N21KE - 100 Gems and all Boosts

MO1NA2RC9H - 100 Gems and all Boosts

NOJ128O - 100 Gems and all Boosts

PETS - a free pet

REAP1E24R - 100 Gems and all Boosts

RED - 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and 20 minutes of all Boosts

SEASON2 - 100 Gems, 100 Rain Tokens, and 20 minutes of all Boosts

SOUND - 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and 20 minutes all Boosts

Expired codes in Roblox Anime Dimensions

These Roblox codes do not work anymore:

093000 - Gems and Boosts

100KTOAMIL - Gems and 30 minutes of all Boosts

10KMORETOAMILLION - 100 Gems and Boosts

11BESTB8OY - 100 Gems and all Bosts

12345670 - 50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts

400MV - 400 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts

480K480KL - 50 Gems & All Boosts

4FIDDY - 50 Gems & All Boosts

500KHALFMILGIFTCODE - 50 Gems & All Boosts

500MILLIONV - 500 Gems and 30 minutes of all Boosts

50KDROPS - Extra Drop Boost for 30 Minutes

540123K - Gems & Boosts

5ITS8FREE0 - a reward

5TENKCODE - 50 Gems & All Boosts

610KFTW - 50 Gems & All Boosts

620KSOMEHOW - a reward

630KNICE - 50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts

650KNOICE - 150 Gems and 30 minutes of all Boosts

660SPOOK - 50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts

680BOOSTO - 50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts

720 - 50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts

730KEK - 50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts

740LUL - 40 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts

750POGGER - 50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts

76054321 - 100 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts

770LUCKY - 100 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts

7809 - 100 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts

790ABCDEF - 50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts

800KTHANKS - 250 Gems and 30 minutes of all Boosts

840K840 - 50 GEMS and 15 minutes of all Boosts

88880K - Boosts and Gems

890KCODE - Boosts and Gems

910KC00DE - Gems and Boosts

BOO710ST - 50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts

C1HU1U5NI - 100 Gems and all Boosts

CHRISTMASUPDATE - 120 Gems & 120 Raid Tokens

CONTENTDELETED - 50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts

DOPEOPLEREADTHESE - 50 GEMS and 15 minutes of all Boosts

ESDEAF960 - 100 Gems and all Boosts

FIRSTCODE - 2X Boost for 30 Minutes

FLUFFY9 - 100 Gems and all Boosts

GEAR5 - 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and 15 Minutes of Boosts

GEEEM_430K - 50 Gems & All Boosts

GUESSTHISCODEPLS - 50 Gems & All Boosts

PLSDONTGUESSTHISCODE - 50 Gems & All Boosts

R1O1K3IA - 100 Gems and all Boosts

REW570ARD - Gems & Boosts

SEVENHUNDREDYEET - 250 Coins and 30 minutes of all Boosts

SHORTCODE - 100 Gems and all Boosts

SOMEONEGUESSTHISCODE - 50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts

SOMETHING75K - Extra Drop Boost for 30 Minutes and 100 Gems

STRONGEST - 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and all Boosts

SUMMER7 - 100 Gems and all Boosts

THESPECIALCODE - 50 Gems & All Boosts

TITAN - 100 Gems and 20 minutes of all Boosts

TOOMANYCODES - 50 Gems and 30 minutes of all Boosts

TRYANDGUESSTHISCODE - 200 Gems and all Boosts

TYFOR1MILLION - 300 Gems, 300 Tokens, and Boosts

UPDATE19 - 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and 30 minutes of all Boosts

UPDATE5 - 30 Minutes Extra Drop Boost and 2x EXP Boost

UPDATE7 - 20 Minutes 2x Extra Drop Boost and 2x EXP Boost

WEREACHED470K - 50 Gems & All Boosts

WHOCARES810K - Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts

YAY150K - 100 Gems and Extra Drop Boost for 30 Minutes

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Anime Dimensions

The redemption process is very easy. Launch the Roblox game, select the avatar, and then click on the Twitter button. Players can now copy and paste the code and then hit the "Go" button. The rewards will be credited immediately.

Heroes in Roblox Anime Dimensions are inspired by Naruto

Susky is based on the famous Sasuke Uchiha. He can be bought from the game shop by paying 450 gems. His powers include Chidori, Fireball, Black Flame, and Kirin.

Cherry is based on the famous female character, Sakura Haruno. She can use moves like Blossom Crush, Heal, and Blossom Strike. The character can be unlocked for 200 gems.

Nardo is the famous Naruto-inspired character that is very popular in the game. He can be bought for 50 gems and his Six Paths version is available at 3,600 Raid Tokens. His abilities include Throw Kunai, Shadow Clone, Energy Ball, and Energy Shuriken.

