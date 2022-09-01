Anime Dimensions codes in Roblox: Free boosts, gems, and pet (September 2022)

In the Roblox game Anime Dimensions, players can explore the worlds of their favorite anime and take down the bosses in that anime. They should make sure to grind by eliminating as many foes as they can while playing every game mode that is offered to them. This will help them to quickly complete their daily tasks. Kodotoki, Meguretsu, and Ramura rank among the best heroes in the Roblox game.
Players can use free codes to earn gems and boosts to fortify the hero. Additionally, they can also get items that can prove valuable in their journey across various maps in the game. Use the Roblox codes while they last!
Players can step up their game by using free codes in Roblox Anime Dimensions
Active codes in Roblox Anime Dimensions
Here are the active codes in the game:
- 1RAMU2RA7 - 100 Gems and all Boosts
- 600MVISITS - 600 Gems and 30 minutes of all Boosts
- ALTER123 - 100 Gems and all Boosts
- BA131KUBRO - 100 Gems and all Boosts
- CRI125MSON - 100 Gems and all Boosts
- E1MP2E6ROR - 100 Gems and all Boosts
- H11ANA9 - 100 Gems and all Boosts
- ITABO120RI - 100 Gems and all Boosts
- M1EGU2ESTS2U - 100 Gems and all Boosts
- M1OC3H0I - 100 Gems and all Boosts
- MO1N21KE - 100 Gems and all Boosts
- MO1NA2RC9H - 100 Gems and all Boosts
- NOJ128O - 100 Gems and all Boosts
- PETS - a free pet
- REAP1E24R - 100 Gems and all Boosts
- RED - 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and 20 minutes of all Boosts
- SEASON2 - 100 Gems, 100 Rain Tokens, and 20 minutes of all Boosts
- SOUND - 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and 20 minutes all Boosts
Expired codes in Roblox Anime Dimensions
These Roblox codes do not work anymore:
- 093000 - Gems and Boosts
- 100KTOAMIL - Gems and 30 minutes of all Boosts
- 10KMORETOAMILLION - 100 Gems and Boosts
- 11BESTB8OY - 100 Gems and all Bosts
- 12345670 - 50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts
- 400MV - 400 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts
- 480K480KL - 50 Gems & All Boosts
- 4FIDDY - 50 Gems & All Boosts
- 500KHALFMILGIFTCODE - 50 Gems & All Boosts
- 500MILLIONV - 500 Gems and 30 minutes of all Boosts
- 50KDROPS - Extra Drop Boost for 30 Minutes
- 540123K - Gems & Boosts
- 5ITS8FREE0 - a reward
- 5TENKCODE - 50 Gems & All Boosts
- 600MVISITS - 600 Gems and 30 minutes of all Boosts
- 610KFTW - 50 Gems & All Boosts
- 620KSOMEHOW - a reward
- 630KNICE - 50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts
- 650KNOICE - 150 Gems and 30 minutes of all Boosts
- 660SPOOK - 50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts
- 680BOOSTO - 50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts
- 720 - 50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts
- 730KEK - 50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts
- 740LUL - 40 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts
- 750POGGER - 50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts
- 76054321 - 100 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts
- 770LUCKY - 100 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts
- 7809 - 100 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts
- 790ABCDEF - 50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts
- 800KTHANKS - 250 Gems and 30 minutes of all Boosts
- 840K840 - 50 GEMS and 15 minutes of all Boosts
- 88880K - Boosts and Gems
- 890KCODE - Boosts and Gems
- 910KC00DE - Gems and Boosts
- BOO710ST - 50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts
- C1HU1U5NI - 100 Gems and all Boosts
- CHRISTMASUPDATE - 120 Gems & 120 Raid Tokens
- CONTENTDELETED - 50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts
- DOPEOPLEREADTHESE - 50 GEMS and 15 minutes of all Boosts
- ESDEAF960 - 100 Gems and all Boosts
- FIRSTCODE - 2X Boost for 30 Minutes
- FLUFFY9 - 100 Gems and all Boosts
- GEAR5 - 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and 15 Minutes of Boosts
- GEEEM_430K - 50 Gems & All Boosts
- GUESSTHISCODEPLS - 50 Gems & All Boosts
- PLSDONTGUESSTHISCODE - 50 Gems & All Boosts
- R1O1K3IA - 100 Gems and all Boosts
- REW570ARD - Gems & Boosts
- SEVENHUNDREDYEET - 250 Coins and 30 minutes of all Boosts
- SHORTCODE - 100 Gems and all Boosts
- SOMEONEGUESSTHISCODE - 50 Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts
- SOMETHING75K - Extra Drop Boost for 30 Minutes and 100 Gems
- STRONGEST - 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and all Boosts
- SUMMER7 - 100 Gems and all Boosts
- THESPECIALCODE - 50 Gems & All Boosts
- TITAN - 100 Gems and 20 minutes of all Boosts
- TOOMANYCODES - 50 Gems and 30 minutes of all Boosts
- TRYANDGUESSTHISCODE - 200 Gems and all Boosts
- TYFOR1MILLION - 300 Gems, 300 Tokens, and Boosts
- UPDATE19 - 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and 30 minutes of all Boosts
- UPDATE5 - 30 Minutes Extra Drop Boost and 2x EXP Boost
- UPDATE7 - 20 Minutes 2x Extra Drop Boost and 2x EXP Boost
- WEREACHED470K - 50 Gems & All Boosts
- WHOCARES810K - Gems and 15 minutes of all Boosts
- YAY150K - 100 Gems and Extra Drop Boost for 30 Minutes
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Anime Dimensions
The redemption process is very easy. Launch the Roblox game, select the avatar, and then click on the Twitter button. Players can now copy and paste the code and then hit the "Go" button. The rewards will be credited immediately.
Heroes in Roblox Anime Dimensions are inspired by Naruto
Susky is based on the famous Sasuke Uchiha. He can be bought from the game shop by paying 450 gems. His powers include Chidori, Fireball, Black Flame, and Kirin.
Cherry is based on the famous female character, Sakura Haruno. She can use moves like Blossom Crush, Heal, and Blossom Strike. The character can be unlocked for 200 gems.
Nardo is the famous Naruto-inspired character that is very popular in the game. He can be bought for 50 gems and his Six Paths version is available at 3,600 Raid Tokens. His abilities include Throw Kunai, Shadow Clone, Energy Ball, and Energy Shuriken.