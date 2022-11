Anime Dimensions codes in Roblox: Free gems, tokens, and more (November 2022)

Roblox Anime Dimensions is every anime fan's favorite game. The developers have added characters from the most popular Japanese animated series like Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, Naruto: Shippuden, and many more.

When it comes to this title, the cherry on the cake is the anime-themed dimensions players get to travel through. Moreover, along their journey, they can use free codes to get gems, boosts, and more to get an advantage. Here are active codes for the month of November.

Players can get boosts of all sorts by redeeming codes in Roblox Anime Dimensions

Active Roblox Anime Dimensions codes

Below are the active Roblox codes for the game Anime Dimensions:

13SH7RINE - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 100 gems and all boosts

1CY3BO2RG - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 100 gems and all boosts

1OB38I - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 100 gems and 30 minutes of all boosts

AK1U3MA4 - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 100 gems and all boosts

B1EA3S6T - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 100 gems and all boosts

BA131KUBRO - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 100 gems and all boosts

BEAST - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 100 gems, 100 raid tokens, and 20 minutes of all boosts

CHAINSAW - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 100 gems, 100 raid tokens, and 20 minutes of all boosts

HallOWEEN - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 100 gems, 100 raid tokens, and all boosts

M1OC3H0I - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 100 gems and all boosts

SEASON2 - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 100 gems, 100 raid tokens, and 20 minutes of all boosts

SH133LD - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 100 gems and all boosts

TOB1U35 - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 100 gems and all boosts

Roblox gamers can find detailed steps for redeeming these codes in the last section of the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Anime Dimensions

Below is a list of all codes that no longer work in the game:

093000 - This code can be redeemed by players to receive gems and boosts

100KTOAMIL - This code can be redeemed by players to receive gems and 30 minutes of all boosts

1PASTA11 - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 100 gems and all boosts

1SUS12KY - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 100 gems and all boosts

790ABCDEF - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 50 gems and 15 minutes of all boosts

800KTHANKS - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 250 gems and 30 minutes of all boosts

840K840 - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 50 gems and 15 minutes of all boosts

88880K - This code can be redeemed by players to receive boosts and gems

890KCODE - This code can be redeemed by players to receive boosts and gems

910KC00DE - This code can be redeemed by players to receive gems and boosts

92000 - This code can be redeemed by players to receive gems and boosts

940NOJO - This code can be redeemed by players to receive gems and boosts

950SUNG - This code can be redeemed by players to receive gems and boosts

DOPEOPLEREADTHESE - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 50 gems and 15 minutes of all boosts

HALF850K - This code can be redeemed by players to receive boosts and gems

INFINITY - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 100 gems, 100 raid tokens, and all boosts

ONEYEAR - This code can be redeemed by players to receive free rewards

PRI11EST4ESS - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 100 gems and all boosts

R1O1K3IA - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 100 gems and all boosts

SLIME - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 100 gems, 100 tokens, and boosts

STRONGEST - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 100 gems, 100 raid tokens, and all boosts

TITAN - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 100 gems and 20 minutes of all boosts

TOOMANYCODES - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 50 gems and 30 minutes of all boosts

WHOCARES810K - This code can be redeemed by players to receive gems and 15 minutes of all boosts

How to redeem active codes in Roblox Anime Dimensions

The process to redeem active codes is extremely simple and requires only a few minutes. Here are the steps to follow:

Launch the Roblox game.

Next, click on the avatar and then the Twitter button.

Copy and paste any code from the active list provided earlier into the text box.

Click on the Go button to complete the process.

With that, the redemption process is complete.

Anime Dimensions was created by a group called Albatross Games, which is owned by Coolbulls. It was released on June 11, 2021. In no time, the game became extremely popular on Roblox and shows no signs of slowing down. So far, the title has received 690.5 million visits and over one million likes.

