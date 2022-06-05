×
Anime Fighting Simulator Codes in Roblox: Free Chikara (June 2022)

Help your character grow with free codes (Image via Roblox)
Benny Sagayarajan
ANALYST
Modified Jun 05, 2022 09:57 PM IST

The Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator codes listed in this article can provide players with a plethora of free Chikara Shards, yen, and other goodies to strengthen their characters further. This will allow players to stay one step ahead of the competition if they use the most recent Roblox game codes.

In Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator, users get to explore the game's world and find new heroes to join and assist them in combating opponents. These combatants can be collected by players in order to improve their strength and explore new realms. The popular Roblox game features a large number of customizable avatars, but it's not all about fighting. There is also exploration, shopping, and a complex development system that can be aided by these helpful codes.

Roblox: Anime Fighting Simulator Codes to claim free Chikara

Active codes on Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator

youtube-cover

For players interested in improving their characters further, these are the latest codes in the game:

  • 1billionvisits! : redeem this code to get chikara
  • 1millionsubsfrango : redeem this code to get chikara
  • 2millionsingroup! : redeem this code to get chikara
  • 300ksubstigretv : redeem this code to get chikara
  • Bigboi100k: redeem this code to get chikara
  • defild700k: redeem this code to get chikara
  • Defild800k : redeem this code to get chikara
  • defildpromo: redeem this code to get chikara
  • defildstream: redeem this code to get chikara
  • Defildyen: redeem this code to get chikara
  • dwax10k : redeem this code to get chikara
  • elemperador100k!: redeem this code to get chikara
  • emperador : redeem this code to get chikara
  • emperador100k: redeem this code to get chikara
  • emperador2kcode: redeem this code to get chikara
  • emperadorstar: redeem this code to get chikara
  • emperadorsubs: redeem this code to get chikara
  • emperadorwapo : redeem this code to get chikara
  • frango2yen: redeem this code to get chikara
  • Frangonewcode: redeem this code to get chikara
  • frangoyt1m : redeem this code to get chikara
  • kelvin600k: redeem this code to get chikara
  • medtw50k: redeem this code to get chikara
  • Mrrhino50k: redeem this code to get chikara
  • NNG: redeem this code to get chikara
  • sub2defildplays : redeem this code to get chikara
  • sub2emperadormaxi: redeem this code to get chikara
  • sub2hakimbo: redeem this code to get chikara
  • subtodefildplays: redeem this code to get chikara
  • tigre200k: redeem this code to get chikara

The detailed steps to redeem these codes are mentioned further below in the article.

Expired codes on Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator

youtube-cover

These codes do not work anymore in the game:

  • 100kRecord – Redeem code for a Luck, Damage, & Cash Boost
  • 200milcrazy – Redeem code for a 15 minute Golden Luck Boost
  • 50milthanks – Redeem code for a 30 minute Luck Boost
  • AlchemyLand – Redeem code for a Super Yen Boost (Update 15)
  • Almost100k – Redeem code for a Luck & Cash Boost
  • AttackOfGiants – Redeem code for a 15 minute Luck Boost
  • Awesome50k – Redeem code for a 30 minute Yen Boost
  • BronzePiece_ – Redeem code for a 15 minute Yen Boost
  • bruhmoment – Redeem code for Rewards
  • ChimeraIsland – Redeem code for a 30 minute Luck Boost
  • Christmas – Redeem code for Boosts & Christmas Shards
  • ChuggaChugga – Redeem code for a 5 minute Luck Boost
  • CraftBug – Redeem code for 5 Raid Tickets
  • CrimesIsland – Redeem code for a free Luck Boost (Update 10)
  • EmptyWorld – Redeem code for a Luck Boost
  • Epic150k – Redeem code for a 30 minute Luck Boost
  • EpicCode – Redeem code for a 30 minute Yen Boost
  • EpicShutdown – Redeem code for free boosts
  • FlameCity – Redeem code for Fruits & Boosts (Update 17)
  • GhoulCity – Redeem code for a 30 minute Luck Boost
  • HeroAcademy – Redeem code for a 30 minute Yen Boost
  • Insane200k – Redeem code for a 30 minute Luck & Yen Boost
  • LuckIsland – Redeem code for free boosts and a defense mode token (Update 14)
  • Lucky30k – Redeem code for a 30 minute Yen Boost
  • Magic100k – Redeem code for a Boost
  • ManyLikes – Redeem code for a 15 minute Yen Boost
  • MegaLikes – Redeem code for a 30 minute Yen Boost
  • NewSulley750k – Redeem code for a Luck Boost (Must Join the Group)
  • nice200k – Redeem code for a 15 minute Luck Boost
  • Nice300k – Redeem code for a Luck & Yen Boost
  • NinjaRaid – Redeem code for free Raid Tickets
  • Pog125k – Redeem code for a 30 minute Luck Boost
  • Pog400k – Redeem code for a 15 Minute Yen & Damage Boost
  • Poggers100Mil – Redeem code for a Yen Boost
  • RealDaireb – Redeem code for a 15 minute Yen Boost
  • Sub2foxpanda – Redeem code for a Yen Boost
  • Sub2Numerous – Redeem code for a XP Boost
  • Sub2Veyar – Redeem code for a Luck Boost
  • SuperLikes – Redeem code for a 15 minute Yen Boost
  • Thanks150k – Redeem code for Free Boosts
  • Thanks600k – Redeem code for free boosts
  • Thanksgiving – Redeem code for free boosts
  • TicketCode – Redeem code for a Raid Ticket
  • Toadboi – Redeem code for a Luck Boost
  • UpdateDelay – Redeem code for a Luck & Cash Boost
  • VirtualCastle – Redeem code for a Luck Boost
  • Yeet250k – Redeem code for a Yen Boost

Steps to redeem the codes on Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator

youtube-cover
Follow these easy steps to redeem codes in the game:

  • Enter the Roblox username and password.
  • Open the game, Anime Fighting Simulator.
  • Tap the down arrows symbol on the left-hand menu until the Twitter icon appears, then click on it.
  • Enter the codes for Anime Fighting Simulator.
  • The game accepts one code per session, so close the game and restart it to do it again.

Edited by Atul S

