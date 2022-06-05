Anime Fighting Simulator Codes in Roblox: Free Chikara (June 2022)

The Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator codes listed in this article can provide players with a plethora of free Chikara Shards, yen, and other goodies to strengthen their characters further. This will allow players to stay one step ahead of the competition if they use the most recent Roblox game codes.

In Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator, users get to explore the game's world and find new heroes to join and assist them in combating opponents. These combatants can be collected by players in order to improve their strength and explore new realms. The popular Roblox game features a large number of customizable avatars, but it's not all about fighting. There is also exploration, shopping, and a complex development system that can be aided by these helpful codes.

Roblox: Anime Fighting Simulator Codes to claim free Chikara

Active codes on Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator

For players interested in improving their characters further, these are the latest codes in the game:

1billionvisits! : redeem this code to get chikara

1millionsubsfrango : redeem this code to get chikara

2millionsingroup! : redeem this code to get chikara

300ksubstigretv : redeem this code to get chikara

Bigboi100k: redeem this code to get chikara

defild700k: redeem this code to get chikara

Defild800k : redeem this code to get chikara

defildpromo: redeem this code to get chikara

defildstream: redeem this code to get chikara

Defildyen: redeem this code to get chikara

dwax10k : redeem this code to get chikara

elemperador100k!: redeem this code to get chikara

emperador : redeem this code to get chikara

emperador100k: redeem this code to get chikara

emperador2kcode: redeem this code to get chikara

emperadorstar: redeem this code to get chikara

emperadorsubs: redeem this code to get chikara

emperadorwapo : redeem this code to get chikara

frango2yen: redeem this code to get chikara

Frangonewcode: redeem this code to get chikara

frangoyt1m : redeem this code to get chikara

kelvin600k: redeem this code to get chikara

medtw50k: redeem this code to get chikara

Mrrhino50k: redeem this code to get chikara

NNG: redeem this code to get chikara

sub2defildplays : redeem this code to get chikara

sub2emperadormaxi: redeem this code to get chikara

sub2hakimbo: redeem this code to get chikara

subtodefildplays: redeem this code to get chikara

tigre200k: redeem this code to get chikara

The detailed steps to redeem these codes are mentioned further below in the article.

Expired codes on Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator

These codes do not work anymore in the game:

100kRecord – Redeem code for a Luck, Damage, & Cash Boost

200milcrazy – Redeem code for a 15 minute Golden Luck Boost

50milthanks – Redeem code for a 30 minute Luck Boost

AlchemyLand – Redeem code for a Super Yen Boost (Update 15)

Almost100k – Redeem code for a Luck & Cash Boost

AttackOfGiants – Redeem code for a 15 minute Luck Boost

Awesome50k – Redeem code for a 30 minute Yen Boost

BronzePiece_ – Redeem code for a 15 minute Yen Boost

bruhmoment – Redeem code for Rewards

ChimeraIsland – Redeem code for a 30 minute Luck Boost

Christmas – Redeem code for Boosts & Christmas Shards

ChuggaChugga – Redeem code for a 5 minute Luck Boost

CraftBug – Redeem code for 5 Raid Tickets

CrimesIsland – Redeem code for a free Luck Boost (Update 10)

EmptyWorld – Redeem code for a Luck Boost

Epic150k – Redeem code for a 30 minute Luck Boost

EpicCode – Redeem code for a 30 minute Yen Boost

EpicShutdown – Redeem code for free boosts

FlameCity – Redeem code for Fruits & Boosts (Update 17)

GhoulCity – Redeem code for a 30 minute Luck Boost

HeroAcademy – Redeem code for a 30 minute Yen Boost

Insane200k – Redeem code for a 30 minute Luck & Yen Boost

LuckIsland – Redeem code for free boosts and a defense mode token (Update 14)

Lucky30k – Redeem code for a 30 minute Yen Boost

Magic100k – Redeem code for a Boost

ManyLikes – Redeem code for a 15 minute Yen Boost

MegaLikes – Redeem code for a 30 minute Yen Boost

NewSulley750k – Redeem code for a Luck Boost (Must Join the Group)

nice200k – Redeem code for a 15 minute Luck Boost

Nice300k – Redeem code for a Luck & Yen Boost

NinjaRaid – Redeem code for free Raid Tickets

Pog125k – Redeem code for a 30 minute Luck Boost

Pog400k – Redeem code for a 15 Minute Yen & Damage Boost

Poggers100Mil – Redeem code for a Yen Boost

RealDaireb – Redeem code for a 15 minute Yen Boost

Sub2foxpanda – Redeem code for a Yen Boost

Sub2Numerous – Redeem code for a XP Boost

Sub2Veyar – Redeem code for a Luck Boost

SuperLikes – Redeem code for a 15 minute Yen Boost

Thanks150k – Redeem code for Free Boosts

Thanks600k – Redeem code for free boosts

Thanksgiving – Redeem code for free boosts

TicketCode – Redeem code for a Raid Ticket

Toadboi – Redeem code for a Luck Boost

UpdateDelay – Redeem code for a Luck & Cash Boost

VirtualCastle – Redeem code for a Luck Boost

Yeet250k – Redeem code for a Yen Boost

Steps to redeem the codes on Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator

Follow these easy steps to redeem codes in the game:

Enter the Roblox username and password.

Open the game, Anime Fighting Simulator.

Tap the down arrows symbol on the left-hand menu until the Twitter icon appears, then click on it.

Enter the codes for Anime Fighting Simulator.

The game accepts one code per session, so close the game and restart it to do it again.

