Anime Fighting Simulator codes in Roblox: Free chikara shards (August 2022)

These free codes for Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator will allow players to obtain a lot of Chikara Shards, Yen (in-game currency) and other rewards to further customize and upgrade their avatars.

The popular Roblox game isn't simply about fighting, as one can also customize their favorite anime characters. Players in Anime Fighting Simulator can explore the game's universe, join new heroes, and fight with them. Those on Roblox can assemble these warriors to improve their skills and explore new places.

Free codes for Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator can quickly increase a character's strength

Active codes in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator

Here are the active codes in the game:

1billionvisits! - Redeem code to get 75k Chikara Shards (New)

1millionsubsfrango - Redeem code to get Chikara Shards (New)

2millionsingroup! - Redeem code to get 20k Chikara Shards

300ksubstigretv - Redeem code to get Chikara Shards

Bigboi100k - Redeem code to get Chikara Shards

defidstream - Redeem code to get 2k Chikara Shards

defild700k - Redeem code to get Chikara Shards

Defild800k - Redeem code to get 10k Chikara Shards

Defildpromo - Redeem code to get Chikara Shards

Defildyen - Redeem code to get 1k Yen

dwax10k - Redeem code to get Chikara Shards

elemperador100k! - Redeem code to get 5k Chikara Shards

Emperador2kcode - Redeem code to get 2k Chikara Shards (New)

Emperadorstar - Redeem code to get 5k Chikara Shards

emperadorsubs - Redeem code to get 1k Chikara Shards

emperadorwapo - Redeem code to get 1.5k Chikara Shards

frango2yen - Redeem code to get 500 Yen

Frangonewcode - Redeem code to get 1k Chikara Shards

kelvin600k - Redeem code to get 3k Chikara Shards

L3NI - Redeem code to get Chikara Shards

medtw50k - Redeem code to get 2k Chikara Shards

Mrrhino50k - Redeem code to get 2k Chikara Shards

n1colas2sub - Redeem code to get 1k Chikara Shards

NNG - Redeem code to get Chikara Shards

sub2defildplays - Redeem code to get Chikara Shards

sub2emperadormaxi - Redeem code to get Chikara Shards

sub2hakimbo - Redeem code to get Chikara Shards (New)

sub2razorfishgaming - Redeem code to get 500 Yen

Sub2tanqr - Redeem code to get Chikara Shards

sub2tplanetmilo - Redeem code to get 500 Yen

subfrango - Redeem code to get Chikara Shards

subtodefildplays - Redeem code to get 1k Chikara Shards

subtokelvingts - Redeem code to get 500 Yen

subtomrrhino - Redeem code to get 500 Yen

Tigre200k - Redeem code to get Chikara Shards

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator

Players should note that the codes don't come with an expiration date. Furthermore, the developers haven't provided any information, making it unclear as to when they will cease working.

With that being said, players must act quickly and use active codes as soon as possible. They don't need to worry about the rewards, as they will exist in their account even after the codes expire.

These codes don't work in the game anymore:

thankseveryonefor1mlikeweloveyou - 50,000 Chikara Shards

10kfollowers - 5,000 Chikara Shards

1seventy5kay - Chikara Shards

20kblockzone - Chikara Shards

5000chikara - 5,000 Chikara Shards

500kmembers - Chikara Shards

500komg - Chikara Shards

50fantastic - 500 Yen

550kisalot - Chikara Shards

600kamazing - 5,000 Chikara Shards

650klikes - 5,000 Chikara Shards

700klikes - Chikara Shards

900kmembers - Chikara Shards

anotherbugfix - Chikara Shards

astounding225 - Chikara Shards

bloodlinefixes - 5,000 Chikara Shards

bloodlinesfixed - Chikara Shards

christmas19 - Chikara Shards

dance - Chikara Shards

defild - Chikara Shards

dwaxinstream - 2,000 Chikara Shards

Elemperadorinlive - 2,000 Chikara Shards

emilioglad30k - Chikara Shards

Erbitosaiyan - Chikara Shards

fav75 - 500 Yen

frango2sub - 1,000 Chikara Shards

Frangonovo - Chikara Shards

GGgames40k - Chikara Shards

gggames50k - 2,000 Chikara Shards

glorious400 - Chikara Shards

GoodByeBugs - Chikara Shards

ilovetobreath - Chikara Shards

impeccabletwo75 - Chikara Shards

Lastyearcode750k - Chikara Shards

marvelous350thousand - Chikara Shards

merrychristmas - Chikara Shards

mighty200k - Chikara Shards

milestones - Chikara Shards

one50klikes - Chikara Shards

oneyear500m - 20,000 Chikara Shards

reached450thanks - Chikara Shards

rename - Chikara Shards

rollback - Chikara Shards

secretrazorfishcode - 2,000 Chikara Shards

seventyfivek - 500 Yen

sub2kelvin - Chikara Shards

Subemperadormaxi - Chikara Shards

subn1colas - Chikara Shards

Subtigretv - Chikara Shards

subtofrangoforchikara - Chikara Shards

thanksbugfixes - 2,000 Chikara Shards

ThankYouEmilio - Chikara Shards

tigre250k - Chikara Shards

tigrehaveyen - 500 Yen

tigretv2sub - Chikara Shards

twitter5k - 10,000 Chikara Shards

TwitterRewards - Chikara Shards

TwitterRewards2 - Chikara Shards

ty4100k - Chikara Shards

VexoStream - Chikara Shards

w0w300klikes - Chikara Shards

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator

Redeeming the code in this Roblox game is quite easy. Look for the Twitter emblem in dazzling blue on the left side of the screen. Players may need to scroll down to the menu in order to find it.

The above codes can either be typed manually or copy-pasted into the CODE field. If the code works, players will see the word "Success" in the text field. The phrase "Invalid" will appear if the code is flawed.

