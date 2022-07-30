Anime Fighting Simulator codes in Roblox: Free chikara shards (August 2022)

These free codes for Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator will allow players to obtain a lot of Chikara Shards, Yen (in-game currency) and other rewards to further customize and upgrade their avatars.
The popular Roblox game isn't simply about fighting, as one can also customize their favorite anime characters. Players in Anime Fighting Simulator can explore the game's universe, join new heroes, and fight with them. Those on Roblox can assemble these warriors to improve their skills and explore new places.
Free codes for Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator can quickly increase a character's strength
Active codes in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator
Here are the active codes in the game:
- 1billionvisits! - Redeem code to get 75k Chikara Shards (New)
- 1millionsubsfrango - Redeem code to get Chikara Shards (New)
- 2millionsingroup! - Redeem code to get 20k Chikara Shards
- 300ksubstigretv - Redeem code to get Chikara Shards
- Bigboi100k - Redeem code to get Chikara Shards
- defidstream - Redeem code to get 2k Chikara Shards
- defild700k - Redeem code to get Chikara Shards
- Defild800k - Redeem code to get 10k Chikara Shards
- Defildpromo - Redeem code to get Chikara Shards
- Defildyen - Redeem code to get 1k Yen
- dwax10k - Redeem code to get Chikara Shards
- elemperador100k! - Redeem code to get 5k Chikara Shards
- Emperador2kcode - Redeem code to get 2k Chikara Shards (New)
- Emperadorstar - Redeem code to get 5k Chikara Shards
- emperadorsubs - Redeem code to get 1k Chikara Shards
- emperadorwapo - Redeem code to get 1.5k Chikara Shards
- frango2yen - Redeem code to get 500 Yen
- Frangonewcode - Redeem code to get 1k Chikara Shards
- kelvin600k - Redeem code to get 3k Chikara Shards
- L3NI - Redeem code to get Chikara Shards
- medtw50k - Redeem code to get 2k Chikara Shards
- Mrrhino50k - Redeem code to get 2k Chikara Shards
- n1colas2sub - Redeem code to get 1k Chikara Shards
- NNG - Redeem code to get Chikara Shards
- sub2defildplays - Redeem code to get Chikara Shards
- sub2emperadormaxi - Redeem code to get Chikara Shards
- sub2hakimbo - Redeem code to get Chikara Shards (New)
- sub2razorfishgaming - Redeem code to get 500 Yen
- Sub2tanqr - Redeem code to get Chikara Shards
- sub2tplanetmilo - Redeem code to get 500 Yen
- subfrango - Redeem code to get Chikara Shards
- subtodefildplays - Redeem code to get 1k Chikara Shards
- subtokelvingts - Redeem code to get 500 Yen
- subtomrrhino - Redeem code to get 500 Yen
- Tigre200k - Redeem code to get Chikara Shards
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator
Players should note that the codes don't come with an expiration date. Furthermore, the developers haven't provided any information, making it unclear as to when they will cease working.
With that being said, players must act quickly and use active codes as soon as possible. They don't need to worry about the rewards, as they will exist in their account even after the codes expire.
These codes don't work in the game anymore:
- thankseveryonefor1mlikeweloveyou - 50,000 Chikara Shards
- 10kfollowers - 5,000 Chikara Shards
- 1seventy5kay - Chikara Shards
- 20kblockzone - Chikara Shards
- 5000chikara - 5,000 Chikara Shards
- 500kmembers - Chikara Shards
- 500komg - Chikara Shards
- 50fantastic - 500 Yen
- 550kisalot - Chikara Shards
- 600kamazing - 5,000 Chikara Shards
- 650klikes - 5,000 Chikara Shards
- 700klikes - Chikara Shards
- 900kmembers - Chikara Shards
- anotherbugfix - Chikara Shards
- astounding225 - Chikara Shards
- bloodlinefixes - 5,000 Chikara Shards
- bloodlinesfixed - Chikara Shards
- christmas19 - Chikara Shards
- dance - Chikara Shards
- defild - Chikara Shards
- dwaxinstream - 2,000 Chikara Shards
- Elemperadorinlive - 2,000 Chikara Shards
- emilioglad30k - Chikara Shards
- Erbitosaiyan - Chikara Shards
- fav75 - 500 Yen
- frango2sub - 1,000 Chikara Shards
- Frangonovo - Chikara Shards
- GGgames40k - Chikara Shards
- gggames50k - 2,000 Chikara Shards
- glorious400 - Chikara Shards
- GoodByeBugs - Chikara Shards
- ilovetobreath - Chikara Shards
- impeccabletwo75 - Chikara Shards
- Lastyearcode750k - Chikara Shards
- marvelous350thousand - Chikara Shards
- merrychristmas - Chikara Shards
- mighty200k - Chikara Shards
- milestones - Chikara Shards
- one50klikes - Chikara Shards
- oneyear500m - 20,000 Chikara Shards
- reached450thanks - Chikara Shards
- rename - Chikara Shards
- rollback - Chikara Shards
- secretrazorfishcode - 2,000 Chikara Shards
- seventyfivek - 500 Yen
- sub2kelvin - Chikara Shards
- Subemperadormaxi - Chikara Shards
- subn1colas - Chikara Shards
- Subtigretv - Chikara Shards
- subtofrangoforchikara - Chikara Shards
- thanksbugfixes - 2,000 Chikara Shards
- ThankYouEmilio - Chikara Shards
- tigre250k - Chikara Shards
- tigrehaveyen - 500 Yen
- tigretv2sub - Chikara Shards
- twitter5k - 10,000 Chikara Shards
- TwitterRewards - Chikara Shards
- TwitterRewards2 - Chikara Shards
- ty4100k - Chikara Shards
- VexoStream - Chikara Shards
- w0w300klikes - Chikara Shards
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator
Redeeming the code in this Roblox game is quite easy. Look for the Twitter emblem in dazzling blue on the left side of the screen. Players may need to scroll down to the menu in order to find it.
The above codes can either be typed manually or copy-pasted into the CODE field. If the code works, players will see the word "Success" in the text field. The phrase "Invalid" will appear if the code is flawed.