Anime Journey codes in Roblox: Free Spins, Gems, and more (July 2022)

Using Roblox Anime Journey codes is the fastest way to get going in the game. Players will receive free spins and some gear to assist them in upgrading their avatars when they use the coupons.

Anime Journey is a new anime-themed title that debuted on Roblox on March 4 this year. Its primary objective is for users to level up their characters and defeat numerous foes.

As they progress through the game, gamers can unlock new features and skills, but as it is still in open beta, many things are still lacking.

Get free spins to get loads of gems and coins that'll make readers strongest in Roblox Anime Journey

Active codes

Here are the active Roblox codes:

30K_LIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 15 Minutes of double EXP, 15 Spins, and 35 Gems

35K_LIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts, Spins & More

BOKUNOHERO - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts, Spins & More

EXP_BOOST - Redeem this code in the game to get 10 min of Exp Boost

GEMS - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems

KELVINGTS - Redeem this code in the game to get 20 Spins

lelygamer - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 Spins

LITTLE_UPDATE - Redeem this code in the game to get 2.5K Coins, 50 Gems, 10 Spins, 10 min of Exp Boost

LITTLE_UPDATE2 - Redeem this code in the game to get 2.5K coins, 50 Gems, 10 Spins, 10 min of Exp Boost

LITTLE_UPDATE3 - Redeem this code in the game to get 20K Coins, 10 min of Exp Boost

MORESPIN - Redeem this code in the game to get Spins

MYHEROACADEMIA - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts, Spins & More (NEW)

RELEASE - Redeem this code in the game to get Spins

SPINFOREVERYONE - Redeem this code in the game to get Spins

THANKS - Redeem this code in the game to get 1 Hour of DOUBLE EXP, 50 Spins, 200 Gems, 20K Coins

The steps to redeem these codes have been mentioned below

Expired codes

These codes do not work in the game anymore.

10KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get Spins

15KDISC - Redeem this code in the game to get Spins

15KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get Spins

20KDISC - Redeem this code in the game to get Spins

20KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 20 Spins

25KDISC - Redeem this code in the game to get Spins

25KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 15 Minutes double exp, Stats Reset, and 15 Spins

2kplayers - Redeem this code in the game to get 10 Spins

2MVISITS - Redeem this code in the game to get Spins

40KFAVS - Redeem this code in the game to get 30 MINUTES EXP, 10 Spins

5KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get Spins

7.5KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get Spins

AtlasZero - Redeem this code in the game to get 10 Spins

BLACKCLOVER - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 Spins

BUGFIXING - Redeem this code in the game to get Spins

Central_Nerd - Redeem this code in the game to get 10 Spins

LEGENDARY - Redeem this code in the game to get Spins

lely_sc - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 Spins

LucasBestDev - Redeem this code in the game to get 10 Spins

NARUTO - Redeem this code in the game to get Spins

NEWUPDATE - Redeem this code in the game to get Spins

ONEPIECE - Redeem this code in the game to get Spins

RE-BALANCE - Redeem this code in the game to get Spins

RESETSTATS - Redeem this code in the game to get Reset Stats

RESETSTATS2 - Redeem this code in the game to get Reset Stats

SorryForShuts - Redeem this code in the game to get 3 Spins

SRYGUYS - Redeem this code in the game to get Spins

TigreTV - Redeem this code in the game to get 20 Spins

Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Anime Journey

Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the Roblox game:

On the computer or mobile device, launch Roblox Anime Journey.

On the screen's side, select Twitter by clicking or tapping it.

Copy an active code from the list and paste it into the text box marked "Enter Code."

To redeem the rewards, hit the Redeem button.

Players are encouraged to copy and paste the code while redeeming it rather than typing it because doing so will help them prevent any mistakes.

