Anime Journey codes in Roblox: Free Spins, Gems, and more (July 2022)

Using Roblox Anime Journey codes is the fastest way to get going in the game. Players will receive free spins and some gear to assist them in upgrading their avatars when they use the coupons.
Anime Journey is a new anime-themed title that debuted on Roblox on March 4 this year. Its primary objective is for users to level up their characters and defeat numerous foes.
As they progress through the game, gamers can unlock new features and skills, but as it is still in open beta, many things are still lacking.
Get free spins to get loads of gems and coins that'll make readers strongest in Roblox Anime Journey
Active codes
Here are the active Roblox codes:
- 30K_LIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 15 Minutes of double EXP, 15 Spins, and 35 Gems
- 35K_LIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts, Spins & More
- BOKUNOHERO - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts, Spins & More
- EXP_BOOST - Redeem this code in the game to get 10 min of Exp Boost
- GEMS - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems
- KELVINGTS - Redeem this code in the game to get 20 Spins
- lelygamer - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 Spins
- LITTLE_UPDATE - Redeem this code in the game to get 2.5K Coins, 50 Gems, 10 Spins, 10 min of Exp Boost
- LITTLE_UPDATE2 - Redeem this code in the game to get 2.5K coins, 50 Gems, 10 Spins, 10 min of Exp Boost
- LITTLE_UPDATE3 - Redeem this code in the game to get 20K Coins, 10 min of Exp Boost
- MORESPIN - Redeem this code in the game to get Spins
- MYHEROACADEMIA - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts, Spins & More (NEW)
- RELEASE - Redeem this code in the game to get Spins
- SPINFOREVERYONE - Redeem this code in the game to get Spins
- THANKS - Redeem this code in the game to get 1 Hour of DOUBLE EXP, 50 Spins, 200 Gems, 20K Coins
Expired codes
These codes do not work in the game anymore.
- 10KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get Spins
- 15KDISC - Redeem this code in the game to get Spins
- 15KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get Spins
- 20KDISC - Redeem this code in the game to get Spins
- 20KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 20 Spins
- 25KDISC - Redeem this code in the game to get Spins
- 25KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 15 Minutes double exp, Stats Reset, and 15 Spins
- 2kplayers - Redeem this code in the game to get 10 Spins
- 2MVISITS - Redeem this code in the game to get Spins
- 40KFAVS - Redeem this code in the game to get 30 MINUTES EXP, 10 Spins
- 5KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get Spins
- 7.5KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get Spins
- AtlasZero - Redeem this code in the game to get 10 Spins
- BLACKCLOVER - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 Spins
- BUGFIXING - Redeem this code in the game to get Spins
- Central_Nerd - Redeem this code in the game to get 10 Spins
- LEGENDARY - Redeem this code in the game to get Spins
- lely_sc - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 Spins
- LucasBestDev - Redeem this code in the game to get 10 Spins
- NARUTO - Redeem this code in the game to get Spins
- NEWUPDATE - Redeem this code in the game to get Spins
- ONEPIECE - Redeem this code in the game to get Spins
- RE-BALANCE - Redeem this code in the game to get Spins
- RESETSTATS - Redeem this code in the game to get Reset Stats
- RESETSTATS2 - Redeem this code in the game to get Reset Stats
- SorryForShuts - Redeem this code in the game to get 3 Spins
- SRYGUYS - Redeem this code in the game to get Spins
- TigreTV - Redeem this code in the game to get 20 Spins
Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Anime Journey
Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the Roblox game:
- On the computer or mobile device, launch Roblox Anime Journey.
- On the screen's side, select Twitter by clicking or tapping it.
- Copy an active code from the list and paste it into the text box marked "Enter Code."
- To redeem the rewards, hit the Redeem button.
Players are encouraged to copy and paste the code while redeeming it rather than typing it because doing so will help them prevent any mistakes.