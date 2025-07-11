Anime Last Stand Godly tier list

Godly is the highest rarity in Anime Last Stand (ALS). These units are the strongest and can execute special abilities during combat. Currently, you can obtain a total of 13 Godly units in this Roblox experience. Getting one Godly requires various items, completing several quests, and evolving the unit’s base variants. The process takes a lot of grinding and time.

If you want to know which units are worth grinding for, investing in, and using in battles, this guide can help you. Below, we've ranked all available Godly units based on their strength in the current meta.

Anime Last Stand tier list ranking all Godly units

Undoubtedly, the most robust units you can use in Anime Last Stand are Godly units. However, a power difference exists among these units that makes some stand out during combat.

In this tier list, we've ranked all Godly units into four tiers: S, A, B, and C. Those ranked in C are the weakest, whereas S houses the most powerful.

S-tier

Frieran (Ascended) (Image via Roblox)

Make it your priority to get the Godly Anime Last Stand units ranked in the S-tier. They can deal the highest damage to enemies and clear any conent smoothly in the current meta.

Frieran (Ascended)

Sunwoo (Shadow King)

Heavenly King

Ichiko (Horn of Rescues)

Benji (Hell Hero)

Here is a brief description of S-tier Godly units:

Frieran (Ascended): She is the best Godly unit in the current meta. This unit deals high damage to bosses and is usable for any game mode.

She is the best Godly unit in the current meta. This unit deals high damage to bosses and is usable for any game mode. Sunwoo (Shadow King): Sunwoo (Shadow King)’s Leader skill buffs the damage of all units that are summoned, spawned, or cloned. He can also permanently slow enemies within his range and increase their damage taken.

Sunwoo (Shadow King)’s Leader skill buffs the damage of all units that are summoned, spawned, or cloned. He can also permanently slow enemies within his range and increase their damage taken. Heavenly King: Heavenly King buffs all elements except Perfect Seal and Neutral. He can also Timestop enemies and instantly kill those with HP (hit points) less than 35%.

Heavenly King buffs all elements except Perfect Seal and Neutral. He can also Timestop enemies and instantly kill those with HP (hit points) less than 35%. Ichiko (Horn of Rescues): He gains Mastery points after every attack. After reaching 25/50/100 Mastery points, he gains crit damage/range/damage buff.

He gains Mastery points after every attack. After reaching 25/50/100 Mastery points, he gains crit damage/range/damage buff. Benji (Hell Hero): He can apply four DOT effects: Hemorrhage, Bleed, Mutilate, and Dismantle. The unit can also buff the DOT damage of all units with bleed-related effects.

A-tier

Zuffy (Sun God) (Image via Roblox)

A-tier units are the best alternatives to S-tiers. While they can clear any game mode with ease, they don't deal as much damage as S-tier units.

Zuffy (Sun God)

Burning Hero (Fused)

Boku (Mastered Instinct)

The True Cursed King

B-tier

B-tier units in this Roblox Anime Last Stand tier list serve specific purpose and work well on certain game modes. Hunter (Cosmetic) is one of the best support units to use with other Godly units for his crit rate and crit damage buff and the ability to reduce enemy damage. Wukong (Supreme God), on the other hand, works best in the Infinite game mode, as he can generate multiple clones with his ability.

Wukong (Supreme God)

Hero Hunter (Cosmetic)

C-tier

Pride (The One) (Image via Roblox)

The C-tier units are not strong in terms of dealing damage. However, you can use them as a support for the Godly units ranked in S, A, and B tiers.

Pride (The One)

Ancient Vampire (Over Heaven)

FAQs

Which Godly units are top-tier in Anime Last Stand?

Frieran (Ascended), Sunwoo (Shadow King), Heavenly King, Ichiko (Horn of Rescues), and Benji (Hell Hero) are top-tier units in the current meta.

How to obtain Godly units in Anime Last Stand

You can obtain Godly units by evolving their base variants.

How many Godly units are there in Anime Last Stand?

Currently, there are a total of 13 Godly units.

