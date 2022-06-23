Anime Mania codes in Roblox: Free Gems & Gold (June 2022)

Using Roblox Anime Mania codes, players can lead their superheroes in the arena and against bots and enemies. As they advance to levels and learn new abilities, players can eventually recruit cooler people to join their anime mega-team.

Various fighting and tower defense-style games are combined in Anime Mania. Players can form a team, launch the game, and use the character to take on waves of foes. To become more powerful and fight enemies of greater levels, players can acquire additional heroes, evolve them, and upgrade them. They can play this game alone, with friends, or with others online.

Fight enemies and clear waves with stronger characters with free codes in Roblox Anime Mania

Active codes in Roblox Anime Mania

Active codes do not come with an expiry date, so players should redeem the code immediately to avoid missing out.

Here are the active codes in the game:

BIGMOMUPDATE - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems & Gold

(NEW) BIGMOMUPDATE1 - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems & Gold

(NEW) REVIVAL?? - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems & Gold

YAKRUSFINALGOODBYE - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems & Gold

Detailed steps to redeem the codes have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Anime Mania

These codes do not work in the game anymore:

100K! - Redeem this code in the game to get 1000 Gems and 3000 Gold

100MILVISITS - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems & Gold

1MVISITS - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Gems

1PIECE - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,250 Gems & Free Gold

animeMANIAHYPE - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Gems & Free Gold

Aricku - Redeem this code in the game to get Free 500 Gems & Gold

atlastZerO - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Gems & Gold

bugsFIX - Redeem this code in the game to get 400 Gems

Dessi - Redeem this code in the game to get Free 750 Gems & Gold

etherealmiraclE - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems & Gold

EtherealMiracool - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems & Gold

FIXITROBLOX - Redeem this code in the game to get 400 Gems

FOLLOWERSONLY - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Gems

HotFIX - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,500 Gems (2 HOURS ONLY!)

HUNTER X HUNTER UPDATE - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems & Gold

HWYT - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Gems & Free Gold

ibeMaine - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Gems & Free Gold

IFOLLOWEDYOU - Redeem this code in the game to get Free 50 Gems

IFOLLOWYOU! - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems & Free Gold

JOJOUPDATE - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems & Gold

ManiaIsBack - Redeem this code in the game to get Redeem code for Gems & Gold

maruto2? - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems & Gold

MHARelease? - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Gems & Free Gold

MHARelease? - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Gems

Miracle - Redeem this code in the game to get Free 650 Gems & Gold

NEWCODEISLIVE - Redeem this code in the game to get Redeem code for Gems & Gold

OffClan - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems & Gold

OffMeno - Redeem this code in the game to get 600 Gems & Free Gold

OFFSM00K - Redeem this code in the game to get 400 Gems & Free Gold

REAPER? - Redeem this code in the game to get 250 Gems

REAPERUPDATE!! - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Gems

SORRY4DELAY - Redeem this code in the game to get Redeem code for Gems & Gold

SORRYFORTHEBUG - Redeem this code in the game to get Redeem code for Gems & Gold

SPGBlackStar - Redeem this code in the game to get Free 500 Gems

StarCodeBenni - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Gems & Free Gold

STRESSTEST - Redeem this code in the game to get 350 Gems

THANKSFOR150K - Redeem this code in the game to get Redeem code for Gems & Gold

TWITTEREYES - Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Gems & Free Gold

Steps to redeeming the codes in Roblox Anime Mania

Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Open the Roblox platform and log in using the username and password.

Launch the Roblox Anime Mania on the device of choice - PC or iOS/android.

Click on the Codes button in the lobby area found at the bottom of the screen.

Copy and paste a code from the active list into the “Code” text box

Hit the Submit button to get the promised rewards.

Players can enter the code manually, but that would invite errors. The best way is to easily copy and paste the code for a seamless redemption.

