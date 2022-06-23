Anime Mania codes in Roblox: Free Gems & Gold (June 2022)

Using Roblox Anime Mania codes, players can lead their superheroes in the arena and against bots and enemies. As they advance to levels and learn new abilities, players can eventually recruit cooler people to join their anime mega-team.
Various fighting and tower defense-style games are combined in Anime Mania. Players can form a team, launch the game, and use the character to take on waves of foes. To become more powerful and fight enemies of greater levels, players can acquire additional heroes, evolve them, and upgrade them. They can play this game alone, with friends, or with others online.
Fight enemies and clear waves with stronger characters with free codes in Roblox Anime Mania
Active codes in Roblox Anime Mania
Active codes do not come with an expiry date, so players should redeem the code immediately to avoid missing out.
Here are the active codes in the game:
- BIGMOMUPDATE - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems & Gold
- (NEW) BIGMOMUPDATE1 - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems & Gold
- (NEW) REVIVAL?? - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems & Gold
- YAKRUSFINALGOODBYE - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems & Gold
Detailed steps to redeem the codes have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Anime Mania
These codes do not work in the game anymore:
- 100K! - Redeem this code in the game to get 1000 Gems and 3000 Gold
- 100MILVISITS - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems & Gold
- 1MVISITS - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Gems
- 1PIECE - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,250 Gems & Free Gold
- animeMANIAHYPE - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Gems & Free Gold
- Aricku - Redeem this code in the game to get Free 500 Gems & Gold
- atlastZerO - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Gems & Gold
- bugsFIX - Redeem this code in the game to get 400 Gems
- Dessi - Redeem this code in the game to get Free 750 Gems & Gold
- etherealmiraclE - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems & Gold
- EtherealMiracool - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems & Gold
- FIXITROBLOX - Redeem this code in the game to get 400 Gems
- FOLLOWERSONLY - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Gems
- HotFIX - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,500 Gems (2 HOURS ONLY!)
- HUNTER X HUNTER UPDATE - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems & Gold
- HWYT - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Gems & Free Gold
- ibeMaine - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Gems & Free Gold
- IFOLLOWEDYOU - Redeem this code in the game to get Free 50 Gems
- IFOLLOWYOU! - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems & Free Gold
- JOJOUPDATE - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems & Gold
- ManiaIsBack - Redeem this code in the game to get Redeem code for Gems & Gold
- maruto2? - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems & Gold
- MHARelease? - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Gems & Free Gold
- MHARelease? - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Gems
- Miracle - Redeem this code in the game to get Free 650 Gems & Gold
- NEWCODEISLIVE - Redeem this code in the game to get Redeem code for Gems & Gold
- OffClan - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems & Gold
- OffMeno - Redeem this code in the game to get 600 Gems & Free Gold
- OFFSM00K - Redeem this code in the game to get 400 Gems & Free Gold
- REAPER? - Redeem this code in the game to get 250 Gems
- REAPERUPDATE!! - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Gems
- SORRY4DELAY - Redeem this code in the game to get Redeem code for Gems & Gold
- SORRYFORTHEBUG - Redeem this code in the game to get Redeem code for Gems & Gold
- SPGBlackStar - Redeem this code in the game to get Free 500 Gems
- StarCodeBenni - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Gems & Free Gold
- STRESSTEST - Redeem this code in the game to get 350 Gems
- THANKSFOR150K - Redeem this code in the game to get Redeem code for Gems & Gold
- TWITTEREYES - Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Gems & Free Gold
Steps to redeeming the codes in Roblox Anime Mania
Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:
- Open the Roblox platform and log in using the username and password.
- Launch the Roblox Anime Mania on the device of choice - PC or iOS/android.
- Click on the Codes button in the lobby area found at the bottom of the screen.
- Copy and paste a code from the active list into the “Code” text box
- Hit the Submit button to get the promised rewards.
Players can enter the code manually, but that would invite errors. The best way is to easily copy and paste the code for a seamless redemption.