Anime Mania codes in Roblox: Free gems and gold (July 2022)

With the help of codes in Roblox Anime Mania, players can obtain and then command their favorite characters to face off against foes and bots on the battlefield. Eventually, players can get cooler characters to join their anime mega-team as they rank up and gain new skills.
Anime Mania combines elements of various fighting games with the Tower Defense (TD) genre of strategy games. The selected character can be used to battle waves of enemies after the player has formed a team and started a game.
Players can acquire new heroes to evolve and improve them in the hopes of increasing their strength to combat foes of higher levels. They have the option of playing this game on their own, with friends, or online.
Roblox Anime Mania free codes allow you to use stronger characters to battle foes and conquer waves
Active codes in Roblox Anime Mania
Active Roblox codes do not come with an expiry date, so players should be careful and redeem them as soon as possible. Although it is not specified, these codes will eventually expire. Listed below are the current active codes for the game:
- REVIVAL?? - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems & Gold
- YAKRUSFINALGOODBYE - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems & Gold
Detailed steps to redeem these codes have been mentioned below in this article.
Expired codes in Roblox Anime Mania
As stated before, expired codes will not work in the game anymore. The current list of expired codes for this Roblox game are as follows:
- BIGMOMUPDATE - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems & Gold
- BIGMOMUPDATE1 - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems & Gold
- 100K! - Redeem this code in the game to get 1000 Gems and 3000 Gold
- 100MILVISITS - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems & Gold
- 1MVISITS - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Gems
- 1PIECE - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,250 Gems & Free Gold
- animeMANIAHYPE - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Gems & Free Gold
- Aricku - Redeem this code in the game to get Free 500 Gems & Gold
- atlastZerO - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Gems & Gold
- bugsFIX - Redeem this code in the game to get 400 Gems
- Dessi - Redeem this code in the game to get Free 750 Gems & Gold
- etherealmiraclE - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems & Gold
- EtherealMiracool - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems & Gold
- FIXITROBLOX - Redeem this code in the game to get 400 Gems
- FOLLOWERSONLY - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Gems
- HotFIX - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,500 Gems (2 HOURS ONLY!)
- HUNTER X HUNTER UPDATE - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems & Gold
- HWYT - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Gems & Free Gold
- ibeMaine - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Gems & Free Gold
- IFOLLOWEDYOU - Redeem this code in the game to get Free 50 Gems
- IFOLLOWYOU! - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems & Free Gold
- JOJOUPDATE - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems & Gold
- ManiaIsBack - Redeem this code in the game to get Redeem code for Gems & Gold
- maruto2? - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems & Gold
- MHARelease? - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Gems & Free Gold
- MHARelease? - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Gems
- Miracle - Redeem this code in the game to get Free 650 Gems & Gold
- NEWCODEISLIVE - Redeem this code in the game to get Redeem code for Gems & Gold
- OffClan - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems & Gold
- OffMeno - Redeem this code in the game to get 600 Gems & Free Gold
- OFFSM00K - Redeem this code in the game to get 400 Gems & Free Gold
- REAPER? - Redeem this code in the game to get 250 Gems
- REAPERUPDATE!! - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Gems
- SORRY4DELAY - Redeem this code in the game to get Redeem code for Gems & Gold
- SORRYFORTHEBUG - Redeem this code in the game to get Redeem code for Gems & Gold
- SPGBlackStar - Redeem this code in the game to get Free 500 Gems
- StarCodeBenni - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Gems & Free Gold
- STRESSTEST - Redeem this code in the game to get 350 Gems
- THANKSFOR150K - Redeem this code in the game to get Redeem code for Gems & Gold
- TWITTEREYES - Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Gems & Free Gold
Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Anime Mania
Players simply have to follow these easy steps to redeem a code in the Roblox game:
- Start Anime Mania on Roblox.
- Press the Codes button in the bottom-left corner of the game's screen.
- Enter the code exactly as it appears in the list above in the text box.
- Click the "Submit" button to get the rewards.
To eliminate the chance of typos or errors of any kind, players should stick to simply copying and pasting active codes.