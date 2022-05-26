Anime Ninja War Tycoon codes in Roblox: Free Diamonds and more (May 2022)

Playful Club, the creator of Roblox Anime Ninja War Tycoon, provides new Twitter codes on key occasions such as reaching greater game likes or releasing new content. Players will be able to enhance their weapons and stats with the use of these gift codes.
Players take on the role of a Dojo Master and operate their own dojo in Roblox Anime Ninja War Tycoon. Ninja warriors like Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha, and Sakura Haruno can be trained and prepared for battle in the game.
Roblox: Anime Ninja War Tycoon codes for free Diamonds and more
Active codes in Roblox Anime Ninja War Tycoon
The codes can only be redeemed once per user. They can expire at any time, so players should use them up as soon as possible. Since the codes are case sensitive, they should be entered exactly as they appear.
- SHINDO1: Redeem this code for Diamonds (New)
- SHINDO2: Redeem this code for Diamonds (New)
- SHINDO3: Redeem this code for Diamonds (New)
- GLOBAL – Redeem code for 1,000 Diamonds
- LIKE – Redeem code for a Ninja Isobu
- RANKED – Redeem code for 1,000 Diamonds
- VICTORY – Redeem code for 1,000 Qualifying Points
Expired codes in Roblox Anime Ninja War Tycoon
If a certain code does not work in the Roblox game, players can check it out here as it may have expired. Players can check out the list of expired codes below, saving them the effort of entering invalid codes.
- CANDY1 – Redeem code to get 50 Candies
- CANDY2 – Redeem code to get 50 Candies
- CHAKRA – Redeem code to get a reward
- CHAKRA2 – Redeem code to get 2,000 Chi
- Christmas – Redeem code to get 500 Bells, 250 Socks, & 100 Snowmen
- gift – Redeem code to get 2x Chi Boost & 10,000 Chi
- HAGOROMO – Redeem code to get 500 Diamonds
- HAMURA – Redeem code to get 3x Summon Reels
- Hashirama – Redeem code to get Money & Chi Boost
- HINATA – Redeem code to get Summon Reel
- JIRAIYA – Redeem code to get 1,000 Diamonds
- KAGUYA – Redeem code to get 300 Diamonds
- KAKASHI – Redeem code to get Ninja Dog
- KONAN – Redeem code to get 1,000 Diamonds
- kurama – Redeem to get a Kurama Pet
- Madara – Redeem code to get 5,000 Money & 5,000 Chi
- Naruto – Redeem code to get 500 Money
- NINJA – Redeem code to get 3x Summon Reel
- NINJA1 – Redeem to get Chi and Money
- NINJA2 – Redeem to get Chi and Money
- NINJA3 – Redeem code to get a 2x Gold and Chi Boost to get 10 Minutes
- NINJA4 – Redeem code to get a 2x Chi Boost to get 10 Minutes
- NINJA5 – Redeem code to get 3 Summon Scrolls
- Sasuke – Redeem code to get 2,000 Money
- snowman – Redeem code to get 100 Diamonds
- TONERI – Redeem code to get Ninja Tonery
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Anime Ninja War Tycoon
Players can follow the following detailed steps to redeem the codes:
- Open Anime Ninja War Tycoon on any supported gaming device.
- Simply look for the settings option on the main screen.
- Copy the game code from our list of codes after that.
- In the box with the caption 'Enter Code,' paste the code exactly as it is.
- To acquire the free products and rewards, simply press the 'Enter' button.
How to get more codes
As the game grows, the developers give out more codes to celebrate milestones and other special events. Community members can follow their official Twitter account, join their official private Discord server, and join their official Roblox as well. All the links are available on the home page of the game on Roblox.
A look at other anime games in Roblox
Naruto, Shinobi B
Naruto, Shinobi B is a superb simulation anime game based on the renowned Naruto series. This game is best for lower-end smartphones and PCs, and comes with decent animations and an intriguing map environment.
The user Interface is reduced to be simple and easy. The game includes the famous Naruto run that fans will appreciate. The battle mechanics are simple to learn, making this game suitable for new Roblox players.
Shindo Life
Shindo Life is an exciting anime game in which players can explore and fight alongside their friends. Shindo Life is a Roblox experience that has an edge over other options, with a wide selection of talents and attributes. There are several items to find throughout the game, and players can run or fly over the map.
These possibilities make exploring Shindo Life an enjoyable part of the game, and the combat is varied enough that it never gets boring.
Demon Slayer RPG 2
Demon Slayer RPG 2 is based on the popular Demon Slayer anime and manga, and it gives players the option of defeating demons or forsaking humanity in order to earn great strength. Exploring is an important part of the game, and it complements the fun fighting mechanics.
In this RPG anime game, there are numerous tiers that reveal lucrative skills, as well as tier monsters that grant abilities as rewards.