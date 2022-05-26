Anime Ninja War Tycoon codes in Roblox: Free Diamonds and more (May 2022)

Playful Club, the creator of Roblox Anime Ninja War Tycoon, provides new Twitter codes on key occasions such as reaching greater game likes or releasing new content. Players will be able to enhance their weapons and stats with the use of these gift codes.

Players take on the role of a Dojo Master and operate their own dojo in Roblox Anime Ninja War Tycoon. Ninja warriors like Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha, and Sakura Haruno can be trained and prepared for battle in the game.

Roblox: Anime Ninja War Tycoon codes for free Diamonds and more

Active codes in Roblox Anime Ninja War Tycoon

The codes can only be redeemed once per user. They can expire at any time, so players should use them up as soon as possible. Since the codes are case sensitive, they should be entered exactly as they appear.

SHINDO1: Redeem this code for Diamonds (New)

SHINDO2: Redeem this code for Diamonds (New)

SHINDO3: Redeem this code for Diamonds (New)

GLOBAL – Redeem code for 1,000 Diamonds

LIKE – Redeem code for a Ninja Isobu

RANKED – Redeem code for 1,000 Diamonds

VICTORY – Redeem code for 1,000 Qualifying Points

Expired codes in Roblox Anime Ninja War Tycoon

If a certain code does not work in the Roblox game, players can check it out here as it may have expired. Players can check out the list of expired codes below, saving them the effort of entering invalid codes.

CANDY1 – Redeem code to get 50 Candies

CANDY2 – Redeem code to get 50 Candies

CHAKRA – Redeem code to get a reward

CHAKRA2 – Redeem code to get 2,000 Chi

Christmas – Redeem code to get 500 Bells, 250 Socks, & 100 Snowmen

gift – Redeem code to get 2x Chi Boost & 10,000 Chi

HAGOROMO – Redeem code to get 500 Diamonds

HAMURA – Redeem code to get 3x Summon Reels

Hashirama – Redeem code to get Money & Chi Boost

HINATA – Redeem code to get Summon Reel

JIRAIYA – Redeem code to get 1,000 Diamonds

KAGUYA – Redeem code to get 300 Diamonds

KAKASHI – Redeem code to get Ninja Dog

KONAN – Redeem code to get 1,000 Diamonds

kurama – Redeem to get a Kurama Pet

Madara – Redeem code to get 5,000 Money & 5,000 Chi

Naruto – Redeem code to get 500 Money

NINJA – Redeem code to get 3x Summon Reel

NINJA1 – Redeem to get Chi and Money

NINJA2 – Redeem to get Chi and Money

NINJA3 – Redeem code to get a 2x Gold and Chi Boost to get 10 Minutes

NINJA4 – Redeem code to get a 2x Chi Boost to get 10 Minutes

NINJA5 – Redeem code to get 3 Summon Scrolls

Sasuke – Redeem code to get 2,000 Money

snowman – Redeem code to get 100 Diamonds

TONERI – Redeem code to get Ninja Tonery

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Anime Ninja War Tycoon

Players can follow the following detailed steps to redeem the codes:

Open Anime Ninja War Tycoon on any supported gaming device.

Simply look for the settings option on the main screen.

Copy the game code from our list of codes after that.

In the box with the caption 'Enter Code,' paste the code exactly as it is.

To acquire the free products and rewards, simply press the 'Enter' button.

How to get more codes

As the game grows, the developers give out more codes to celebrate milestones and other special events. Community members can follow their official Twitter account, join their official private Discord server, and join their official Roblox as well. All the links are available on the home page of the game on Roblox.

A look at other anime games in Roblox

Naruto, Shinobi B

Naruto, Shinobi B is a superb simulation anime game based on the renowned Naruto series. This game is best for lower-end smartphones and PCs, and comes with decent animations and an intriguing map environment.

The user Interface is reduced to be simple and easy. The game includes the famous Naruto run that fans will appreciate. The battle mechanics are simple to learn, making this game suitable for new Roblox players.

Shindo Life

Shindo Life is an exciting anime game in which players can explore and fight alongside their friends. Shindo Life is a Roblox experience that has an edge over other options, with a wide selection of talents and attributes. There are several items to find throughout the game, and players can run or fly over the map.

These possibilities make exploring Shindo Life an enjoyable part of the game, and the combat is varied enough that it never gets boring.

Demon Slayer RPG 2

Demon Slayer RPG 2 is based on the popular Demon Slayer anime and manga, and it gives players the option of defeating demons or forsaking humanity in order to earn great strength. Exploring is an important part of the game, and it complements the fun fighting mechanics.

In this RPG anime game, there are numerous tiers that reveal lucrative skills, as well as tier monsters that grant abilities as rewards.

