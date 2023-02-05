Are there any new codes in Roblox Adopt Me!? (February 2023)

Roblox Adopt Me! is a game where one can socialize online. It took off during the pandemic when everyone was trying to stay in touch with their buddies, and this was the perfect game for that, especially for younger players. In this title, one can adopt and raise cute little pets, decorate their homes, and roleplay with friends in its mystical world.

Sadly, Roblox Adopt Me! has stopped releasing free codes. This is understandable because the game has received 31.9 billion visits from players since its inception on July 14, 2017. It has over six million likes and has been selected as a favorite 25,602,915 times. Therefore, the title's creators do not need to use marketing strategies like offering free codes to ensure it gets or stays popular.

While this means that there is no way to acquire Bucks — the in-game currency — for free, players can get pets without spending money. Moreover, these days it's all about combining these entities and trading them in an attempt to find the game's rarest creatures. That said, gamers should avoid falling for fraudsters offering free codes, Bucks, or high-value pets.

Creators of Roblox Adopt Me! have not published any new codes yet

Did Roblox Adopt me! ever have free codes?

Initially, the title's creators did offer free codes, like all other Roblox game developers, to attract players. Some of them can be found below:

1B1LL1ONV1S1TS - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 200 Bucks

DiscordFTW - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 70 Bucks

GIFTUNWRAP - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 200 Bucks

M0N3YTR33S - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 200 Bucks

SEAcreatures - This inactive code was redeemed by players for a reward

subbethink - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 100 Bucks

SUMMERBREAK - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 70 Bucks

SUMMERSALE - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 70 Bucks

It's worth mentioning these codes no longer work.

Will free codes in Roblox Adopt Me! ever come back?

Everybody is praying for this to happen. The creators of the game have not published any official statements about stopping the codes. Hence, players might find some new ones meant to promote a season, update, or event in the future.

It is best to follow the creators on their Twitter account, @PlayAdoptMe, or join their private Discord server for future code-related updates as well as those about the game. The server can also be used as a platform to connect with other Adopt Me! players.

Online Adopt Me! scams

Many websites out there will offer players free codes that grant Bucks or rare pets. However, these malicious sites will ask them to share their Roblox username and password. One must never share their credentials or personal information if they don't want to lose their accounts permanently.

Certain YouTubers will also claim to offer free codes at the end of their videos. However, Adopt Me! has removed the text box where codes are entered in Roblox titles. This means any content creator who says they can provide them for free or that they still work in the game is lying.

Getting free pets in Adopt Me!?

Players get Starter Eggs that can be hatched, granting them free pets like dogs and cats. Through merging and exchanging these companions, one can get higher-value pets. Players can also log in during special events and receive free eggs or temporary pets.

Gamers can also claim exclusive creatures and eggs through Star Rewards by logging in every day. Similarly, they can also acquire a Cracked Egg on day 30 of the daily rewards offer.

