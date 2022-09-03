Arsenal codes in Roblox: Free announcer voice, skins and more (September 2022)

FPS games on Roblox are becoming more prevalent. A subgenre of action-packed shooter games called first-person shooters, or FPS, are usually focused on guns and other projectile-firing weapon combat from a first-person viewpoint.

With games like Call of Duty and Halo, which are enormous hits for both console and PC, FPS titles are frequently an entry point into video gaming these days. Hence, Roblox developers took the opportunity and created many such games like Arsenal, Bad Business, Counter Blox, and many more.

Players at Roblox Arsenal must acquire kills or assists in order to finally attain 32 kills in every round. Each time a player kills another player or receives an assist, their weapon is changed to a new one, unless the game option is Gun Rotation or Randomizer. The in-game store features cosmetics that can be bought at any moment for battle bucks (B$), the game's currency.

To get items and battle bucks for free, players can use the code in this article.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Arsenal

Active codes in Roblox Arsenal

Here are the active codes in the game:

ANNA - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn the Anna skin, from an Arsenal x Adopt Me crossover.

Bandites- This code can be redeemed in the game to earn the Bandites announcer, based on Bandites.

CBROX- This code can be redeemed in the game to earn the Phoenix skin, based on a Counter Blox faction.

E - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn the E calling card.

EPRIKA- This code can be redeemed in the game to earn the Eprika announcer, based on EpikRika.

F00LISH- This code can be redeemed in the game to earn the Jackeryz Skin, based on Jackeryz.

FLAMINGO- This code can be redeemed in the game to earn the Flamingo announcer, based on Flamingo/Albert.

GARCELLO- This code can be redeemed in the game to earn the Garcello skin, Garcello kill effect and the Funky Fresh emote.

goodnight- This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a teleportation to stage 1 of Snowy Bridge.

JOHN- This code can be redeemed in the game to earn the John announcer, after JOHN ROBLOX.

KITTEN- This code can be redeemed in the game to earn the Koneko announcer, after KonekoKitten.

PET- This code can be redeemed in the game to earn the PetrifyTV announcer, based on PetrifyTV.

POG- This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,200 B$.

POKE- This code can be redeemed in the game to earn the Poke skin, based on Paradox PoKe.

TROLLFACE- This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10 B$.

xonae- This code can be redeemed in the game to earn the Xonae announcer, based on developer xonae.

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Arsenal

These codes do not work in the game anymore:

3BILLY- This code can be redeem for the Holoend kill effect.

AprilFoolsPog- This code can be redeem for 10,000 B$.

BALLISTIC- This code can be redeem for the Reference Delinquent skin.

BALLISTICBSIDE- This code can be redeem for the Reference Delinquent skin.

BanditesPog- This code can be redeem for the Delinquent with no Brim skin.

birth- This code can be redeem for 1,200 B$.

BLOXY- This code can be redeem for 3,600 B$.

BR0K3- This code can be redeem for the Segg with Drip skin.

buckbuck- This code can be redeem for 4,800 B$.

CAKEBELIE- This code can be redeem for the Portal Kill Effect.

CharityACT5K- This code can be redeem for the AClinquent skin.

Gullible- This code can be redeem for -1 B$.

iLose100- This code can be redeem for -100 B$.

JulyDays!- This code can be redeem for 80 B$.

MIGHTYBANDITES21- This code can be redeem for The Boi skin with the Milo unusual.

MILO- This code can be redeem for the Delinquent skin with the Milo unusual.

NEWMILO- This code can be redeem for the Delinquent skin with the Milo unusual.

oopsL8- This code can be redeem for the Festive Ghastelle and Phantina skins.

SCALLYWAG- This code can be redeem for the Pirate skin with the Milo unusual.

Soggy- This code can be redeem for 600 B$.

Spooky-Season- This code can be redeem for 1,800 B$.

THATWASNTINTENTIONAL- This code can be redeem for 1,000 bananas.

TRICKORTREAT- This code can be redeem for 3,500 B$.

UnfairBias- This code can be redeem for the Hallowed Scarecrow skin.

UnusualBias- This code can be redeem for the Suspicious Stranger skin.

xmas2020- This code can be redeem for 10,000 B$.

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Arsenal?

Redeeming the code in Roblox Arsenal is a pretty easy process. Upon launching the game, look for the Twitter icon in the lower left corner. When players click on that button, a pop-up window will appear. Copy and paste any of the active codes from the active list in the "Enter your code here" space. Finally, click the Redeem button to receive the benefits.

