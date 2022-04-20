Roblox Video Star Program requirements, benefits, members, and more revealed

Roblox is one of the most popular games to have ever existed, and its massive player base has helped in the expansion of a variety of fields, including content creation and streaming. Over time, the game has proven to be a lucrative career option, with many people taking to publishing content on video-sharing websites such as YouTube.

A program titled Video Star was set up to promote the same and assist content creators in their ascent even further. Joining it can provide a slew of advantages.

Not every user is aware of it, and thus, many are perplexed as to how they might take part in the program and its requirements.

Details about Roblox Video Star Program

The Video Star Program provides members who have been selected with several perks that will help them grow more and receive additional exposure. This initiative could help content creators establish more engaged audiences.

Here is how the help section of the game defines the Video Star Program:

“Roblox Video Stars is a program for top Roblox video content creators. Roblox provides Video Stars with benefits and tools to better engage with their fans and build their businesses."

However, joining this program requires users to match a prerequisite set of requirements.

Requirements

Requirements that have to be met by players if they want to join the program (Image via help.roblox)

For the Video Star Program, the content must be in accordance with Roblox’s Terms of Use and Community Standards. Essentially, creators are invited to take part in this initiative based on their video viewership and other factors, like audience engagement. Here are the minimum criteria they must meet:

At least 10,000,000 cumulative video views, based on the game

25,000 average views on each video

Minimum 100,000 followers/subscribers on the channel

Another thing to note is that the program is only available for creators that upload content in these particular languages:

English Spanish Portuguese French German

Developers have stated that the criteria mentioned could change as the program evolves.

Benefits

These are the particular benefits that users can receive upon joining the program (Image via help.roblox)

Members who become a part of this particular Video Star program are eligible for various tools and services. The ones mentioned are as follows:

Eligibility to earn a commission with the Star Code Affiliate Program (unique code that rewards a 5 percent commission anytime a fan/viewer purchases Robux.)

Access to the Premium 2200 Membership

Early access to select items, features, and events

Chance of video promotion on official channels of the game

Limited access to the official UGC Beta Program

Exclusive Video Star Badge

Members of the program

There are 674 members in this group (Image via Sportskeeda)

As of the time of writing, there are 674 members in the program, including popular content creators.

How to become a member of the program

The Video Stars program is only available to those who have been invited. However, interested users can send an email to videostars@roblox.com, attaching details like their profile and YouTube channel. Here’s how they can do the same:

Step 1: Players have to head over to the respective email they use.

Step 2: Next, they can click on the compose option and enter the required details mentioned above.

Step 3: Lastly, gamers can send an email to submit their submission to the Video Star Program.

The developers have stated that individuals must wait for 2-3 weeks for the staff to review the submission.

Transparency Rules of the program

The help section also adds that all participants are required to be honest and transparent upon becoming a member. They will have to disclose to their viewers and followers any material link that exists within the content where they discuss Roblox, such as posts on social media, video content, and live streams.

Edited by Saman