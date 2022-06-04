Arsenal codes in Roblox: Free skins, rewards and more (June 2022)

Roblox Arsenal codes can be used to get free skins, Bucks, announcer voice packs, and more in the game. This will provide players with a competitive advantage and propel them to the top of the leaderboard.

Arsenal, like many other Roblox frames per second games. is nicknamed "Roblox's Call of Duty." Players can employ a large library of guns, melee weapons, skins, and taunts to inflict damage.

Skins allow users to completely change the appearance of their avatar within the Arsenal experience, allowing them to play as a range of characters, some realistic and others more fantastical. In addition, users can create and utilize their own taunts to communicate with teammates, foes, and friends.

Roblox: Arsenal codes for free skins, rewards and more

Active codes on Roblox in Arsenal

To avoid any issues, copying and pasting the code is the easiest way to redeem it. The steps to redeem the code are outlined in detail further down in the post. Despite the fact that the codes have no expiration date, players should use them as soon as feasible.

Story continues below ad

ANNA - Redeem this code to get a Anna Skin

Bandites - Redeem this code to get a Bandit's Announcer Voice

BLOXY - Redeem this code to get Free Money

CBROX - Redeem this code to get a Phoenix Skin

E - Redeem this code to get Calling Card (NEW)

Enter your Roblox ID Backwards - Redeem this code to be teleported to Snowy Bridge

EPRIKA - Redeem this code to get a Eprika Announcer Voice

F00LISH - Redeem this code to get a Jackeryz Skin (The ’00’ in this code is two zeroes)

FLAMINGO - Redeem this code to get free rewards

GARCELLO - Redeem this code to get a garcello skin, garcello kill effect and an emote

goodnight - Redeem this code to get Teleport to Snowy Bridge

JOHN - Redeem this code to get a John Announcer Voice

KITTEN - Redeem this code to get a Koneko Announcer Voice

PET - Redeem this code to get a PetrifyTV Announcer Voice

POG - Redeem this code to get 1,200 Bucks

POKE - Redeem this code to get a Poke Skin

ROLVE - Redeem this code to get aFanboy Skin

THE BANANA MAN - Redeem this code to get free rewards (NEW)

TROLLFACE

xonae - Redeem this code to get a Xonae Announcer Voice

Story continues below ad

Expired codes on Roblox in Arsenal

Here is a list of the expired codes. If a code does not work, then it has most probably expired. Please move on to the active codes and keep an eye out for the new ones. Keep reading to see how.

3BILLY - Redeem for Holoend Kill Effect

ANNA - Redeem code for Anna Skin

BALLISTIC

BALLISTICBSIDE

Bandites - Redeem code for Bandites Announcer Voice

Bloxy Delinquent Skin, Bloxy Award Melee, & Bloxy Kill Effect: TheBloxies

BLOXY - Redeem code for Free Money

BRUTE - Redeem for a reward

CastlersUnusual100k - Redeem code for an Ace Pilot Skin

CBROX - Redeem code for Phoenix Skin

CharityACT5k

CRACKED - Gave a Calling Card

dhmubruh - Redeem for Grind Set Calling Card

EPRIKA - Redeem code for Eprika Announcer Voice

F00LISH - Redeem code for Jackeryz Skin

GARCELLO - Redeem for a garcello skin, garcello kill effect and a emote

GULLIBLE

hammertime - Redeem for Ban Hammer Skin

JOHN - Redeem code for John Announcer Voice

KITTEN - Redeem code for Koneko Announcer Voice

MILO - Redeem for a Delinquent skin

NEVERBROKEN - Redeem for Beatable Calling Card

NEWMILO (WOMAN) - Redeem for Rabblerouser skin with the Milo unusual

NEWMILO - Redeem for Delinquent skin with the Milo unusual

PET - Redeem code for PetrifyTV Announcer Voice

POG - Redeem code for 1,200 Bucks

POKE - Redeem code for Poke Skin

ROLVE - Redeem code for Fanboy Skin

SCALLYWAG

the 2021 spooky code - Redeem for Herobrine Delinquent

trolling… - Redeem for Tomfoolery Delinquent skin

unusualbias - Redeem code for Suspicious Stranger Skin

wake up - Redeem to Teleport to Snowy Bridge

xonaeday21

Story continues below ad

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Arsenal

Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

To begin, open the game and look for the Twitter icon on the screen.

It will bring up a code redemption screen when you tap it.

Copy and paste any of the codes into the appropriate boxes, then click redeem.

Once you've completed all of these steps, the incentives should be available to you right away.

More codes in Roblox Arsenal

Story continues below ad

While there isn't a set timeline for when new codes will be given, the best way to remain informed is to follow the game's official Twitter account and join the Arsenal Discord channel.

Discord is where you'll get codes before they're officially distributed anywhere else. The links can be found on the game's home page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far