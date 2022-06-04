Arsenal codes in Roblox: Free skins, rewards and more (June 2022)

Roblox Arsenal codes can be used to get free skins, Bucks, announcer voice packs, and more in the game. This will provide players with a competitive advantage and propel them to the top of the leaderboard.
Arsenal, like many other Roblox frames per second games. is nicknamed "Roblox's Call of Duty." Players can employ a large library of guns, melee weapons, skins, and taunts to inflict damage.
Skins allow users to completely change the appearance of their avatar within the Arsenal experience, allowing them to play as a range of characters, some realistic and others more fantastical. In addition, users can create and utilize their own taunts to communicate with teammates, foes, and friends.
Roblox: Arsenal codes for free skins, rewards and more
Active codes on Roblox in Arsenal
To avoid any issues, copying and pasting the code is the easiest way to redeem it. The steps to redeem the code are outlined in detail further down in the post. Despite the fact that the codes have no expiration date, players should use them as soon as feasible.
- ANNA - Redeem this code to get a Anna Skin
- Bandites - Redeem this code to get a Bandit's Announcer Voice
- BLOXY - Redeem this code to get Free Money
- CBROX - Redeem this code to get a Phoenix Skin
- E - Redeem this code to get Calling Card (NEW)
- Enter your Roblox ID Backwards - Redeem this code to be teleported to Snowy Bridge
- EPRIKA - Redeem this code to get a Eprika Announcer Voice
- F00LISH - Redeem this code to get a Jackeryz Skin (The ’00’ in this code is two zeroes)
- FLAMINGO - Redeem this code to get free rewards
- GARCELLO - Redeem this code to get a garcello skin, garcello kill effect and an emote
- goodnight - Redeem this code to get Teleport to Snowy Bridge
- JOHN - Redeem this code to get a John Announcer Voice
- KITTEN - Redeem this code to get a Koneko Announcer Voice
- PET - Redeem this code to get a PetrifyTV Announcer Voice
- POG - Redeem this code to get 1,200 Bucks
- POKE - Redeem this code to get a Poke Skin
- ROLVE - Redeem this code to get aFanboy Skin
- THE BANANA MAN - Redeem this code to get free rewards (NEW)
- TROLLFACE
- xonae - Redeem this code to get a Xonae Announcer Voice
Expired codes on Roblox in Arsenal
Here is a list of the expired codes. If a code does not work, then it has most probably expired. Please move on to the active codes and keep an eye out for the new ones. Keep reading to see how.
- 3BILLY - Redeem for Holoend Kill Effect
- ANNA - Redeem code for Anna Skin
- BALLISTIC
- BALLISTICBSIDE
- Bandites - Redeem code for Bandites Announcer Voice
- Bloxy Delinquent Skin, Bloxy Award Melee, & Bloxy Kill Effect: TheBloxies
- BLOXY - Redeem code for Free Money
- BRUTE - Redeem for a reward
- CastlersUnusual100k - Redeem code for an Ace Pilot Skin
- CBROX - Redeem code for Phoenix Skin
- CharityACT5k
- CRACKED - Gave a Calling Card
- dhmubruh - Redeem for Grind Set Calling Card
- EPRIKA - Redeem code for Eprika Announcer Voice
- F00LISH - Redeem code for Jackeryz Skin
- GARCELLO - Redeem for a garcello skin, garcello kill effect and a emote
- GULLIBLE
- hammertime - Redeem for Ban Hammer Skin
- JOHN - Redeem code for John Announcer Voice
- KITTEN - Redeem code for Koneko Announcer Voice
- MILO - Redeem for a Delinquent skin
- NEVERBROKEN - Redeem for Beatable Calling Card
- NEWMILO (WOMAN) - Redeem for Rabblerouser skin with the Milo unusual
- NEWMILO - Redeem for Delinquent skin with the Milo unusual
- PET - Redeem code for PetrifyTV Announcer Voice
- POG - Redeem code for 1,200 Bucks
- POKE - Redeem code for Poke Skin
- ROLVE - Redeem code for Fanboy Skin
- SCALLYWAG
- the 2021 spooky code - Redeem for Herobrine Delinquent
- trolling… - Redeem for Tomfoolery Delinquent skin
- unusualbias - Redeem code for Suspicious Stranger Skin
- wake up - Redeem to Teleport to Snowy Bridge
- xonaeday21
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Arsenal
Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:
- To begin, open the game and look for the Twitter icon on the screen.
- It will bring up a code redemption screen when you tap it.
- Copy and paste any of the codes into the appropriate boxes, then click redeem.
- Once you've completed all of these steps, the incentives should be available to you right away.
More codes in Roblox Arsenal
While there isn't a set timeline for when new codes will be given, the best way to remain informed is to follow the game's official Twitter account and join the Arsenal Discord channel.
Discord is where you'll get codes before they're officially distributed anywhere else. The links can be found on the game's home page.