Attack on Titan Vengeance codes in Roblox: Free gold, gifts, and more (June 2022)

Players who redeem these Roblox Attack on Titan Vengeance codes will receive goodies and boosts that will aid them in their journey. These game-exclusive codes can be used to enhance their avatars and inventories in the game.

Attack on Titan Vengeance is an action game based on the famous Attack on Titan anime series. Users act out their fantasies of battling the Titans in combat.

These clashes can occur in massive woodlands or when gamers defend fortresses from Titans. They can also form teams with others to take on the Titans individually or as groups.

Roblox: Attack on Titan Vengeance codes for free rewards

Active codes

These codes do not have expiry dates, but it is better to use them immediately to avoid missing out. They are case-sensitive, and even missing out on the exclamation mark may lead to errors.

The best way to redeem these codes is by copy-pasting them in the game.

22000Likes!: Redeem this code to get Gifts (New)

6500Likes: Redeem this code to get two lootboxes

LenaSupremacy: Redeem this code to get Lootbox x2, 2.5K Gold

10000Likes: Redeem this code to get x3 Blade Aura

ProGamer: Redeem this code to get one lootbox

7500Likes: Redeem this code to get one bloodline roll and 5000 gold

18000Likes!: Redeem this code to get Gifts

Missions?: Redeem this code to get Gifts

14000Likes!: Redeem this code to get Gifts

ExploitApologies: Redeem this code to get three bloodline rolls

SynIsPro: Redeem this code to get one lootbox

KiroIsBad: Redeem this code to get lootboxes

12000Likes!: Redeem this code to get Gifts

9000Likes: Redeem this code to get 5000 gold and 2 lootboxes

SubToKakFight: Redeem this code to get Gifts

25000Likes!: Redeem this code to get Gifts (New)

16000Likes!: Redeem this code to get Gifts

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below.

Expired codes

These codes do not work in the game anymore.

2KSERVERMEMBERS: Redeem this code for lootboxes

4500LIKES!: Redeem this code for lootboxes

Christmas2021!: Redeem this code for lootboxes

KiraIsGood: Redeem this code for lootboxes

SuperIdol: Redeem this code for lootboxes

Syne: Redeem this code for lootboxes

Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Attack on Titan Vengeance

Readers can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Open Roblox Attack on Titan Vengeance on the gaming device.

Look for the inventory option on the home screen now.

Copy the game code from the list of codes after that.

In the box with the caption "Enter Code," paste the code exactly as it is.

To receive the free items and rewards, press the Enter button.

More codes on Roblox Attack on Titan Vengeance

Players can find more codes by joining the developer's official Twitter account or checking the official Discord server. Both will have regular codes that may be redeemed for goodies in Attack on Titan Vengeance, which will be uploaded or tweeted out.

The links to these accounts are on the game's homepage on Roblox.

Similar games

1) AoT Downfall

Titans of various shapes and sizes abound in this game. Its map and game modes are nearly identical to the original anime's layout and design. It's responsive, but battling the Titans, who occasionally whiz through the district's streets, may be challenging and perplexing.

When users drag themselves up against an opponent, it relies on where they are. An extra download is available for advanced gamers, which includes various activities to help them hone their skills.

2) AoT: Freedom Awaits

The game AoT: Freedom Awaits was created by a developer with the same name as the game. There are controllers that give players complete control while still allowing them to use Omni-directional mobility (ODM) gear. Overall, they will come across two well-known sound and movement animations.

A simple avatar customization system is available in the game, allowing users to change their avatar's haircut, eye color, and other features. It has cosmetics for equipment, just like other game types, but no in-game money.

Only Robux money can be used to purchase these virtual currency items.

3) AoT Last Breath

User xX1Ameer1Xx created the one game with the most features out of all of the options. This game mode differs from the others in that it includes many sub-game modes that allow gamers to recreate missions from the show and engage in player vs. player combat.

It also contains money earned in-game, as well as mounts, customized avatars, and an upgrade system that boosts the Titan-slaying effectiveness.

Among the Roblox AoT games, this one boasts one of the best intros. AoT Last Breath is a giant-slaying game like the anime. Users can play a variety of game modes, including PvP, scouting mission games, and more. They can also choose from a variety of horses and weaponry.

