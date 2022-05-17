Attack on Titan Vengeance codes in Roblox: Free Gold, Loot Boxes, and more (May 2022)

Here are the most recent Roblox Attack on Titan: Vengeance cheat codes. These can be exchanged for loot boxes, rolls, and gold, all of which can be utilized in the game. This will increase players' chances of reaching the top of the leadership board.

Attack on Titan Vengeance is a Roblox game based on the Attack on Titan anime series. Players will have to jump in to fight the massive titans that are out to eradicate civilization and consume mankind.

They will be able to use a variety of tools and weaponry such as three-dimensional maneuvering equipment and swords. They need to navigate the battlefield and slay any titans who get in their way.

Roblox: Attack on Titan Vengeance codes for free Gold, Loot Boxes, and more

Active Codes in Roblox: Attack on Titan Vengeance

The code does not have a fixed validity. Players should redeem them as soon as possible to make sure they don't miss out. They are also case sensitive, so please copy and paste them to avoid any errors. Detailed steps for redemption are mentioned below.

22000Likes! - Use it to get Gold and Loot boxes

LenaSupremacy - Use it to get 2,500 Gold and 2x Loot Boxes

ProGamer - Use it to get a Loot Box

Expired codes in Roblox: Attack on Titan Vengeance

For codes that don't work, players can peruse through this list. As mentioned above, codes have a brief lifespan. Keep reading to understand how to get more codes, or at least receive updates about them.

7500Likes - Use it to get 1x Bloodline Roll and 5,000 Gold

9000Likes - Use it to get 5,000 Gold and 2x Loot Boxes

10000Likes - Redeem this code for 5k Gold and 3x Loot Boxes

500PLAYERS - Redeem this code for rewards

BLOODLINES - Redeem this code for rewards

KiroIsBad - Redeem this code for 1x Loot Box

ShinoaSupremacy - Redeem this code for 2x Loot Boxes

SynIsPro - Redeem this code for 1x Loot Box

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox: Attack on Titan Vengeance

Players must have a Roblox account with the game loaded on their mobile device or PC. After that, simply follow these easy steps:

In the lower left corner of the screen, click the Gear setting icon.

Following the setup selection, click the Inventory link.

Copy and paste the valid gift codes into the "Enter code" box.

To get the free reward, click the confirm button.

More codes

The developers are very active on the Discord server and their Official Roblox group. Players can join and be the first to know about the next set of codes or even new updates.

The links are available on the game's homepage on Roblox. As of now, the game has a little over 24,000 likes. The developers have promised the next free code for a total of 25,000 likes.

How to play Roblox: Attack on titan Vengeance?

Without being crushed, players need to explore the deep enormous forests or defend fortifications from waves of large titans. The game has permadeath, which means that one's stats reset every time they die.

This game is exceedingly difficult to master and requires a significant amount of time and practice.

Before attempting a real game, it is recommended that players test out features in the training area. If possible, make friends who are more experienced and can teach a few tips and tricks.

Controls

Press Q + E for 3D Maneuver Gear

Duoble Tap W to Run

Press A + D for Steer Maneuver Gear

Press [SPACE BAR] for Propulsion

Press H for Flare Menu

Press R for Redraw Blades

Press G for Horse Abilities

Press T for Grab Gas or Blades

Press F for Salute/Sheaths Blades When On Horse

Press C for Put Scout Cape On (Gamepass)

Press V for Take Scout Cape Hood Off

Press 1, 2, 3 for various Skill Buttons

Furthermore, players should take note of the following gameplay elements for success:

Weather : Understanding the weather before going out on missions is important. Some weather conditions favor better outcome while rest can lead to quick death.

: Understanding the weather before going out on missions is important. Some weather conditions favor better outcome while rest can lead to quick death. Daytime : The finest weather for a mission is bright with a little fog. Take advantage of this weather for a simple mission.

: The finest weather for a mission is bright with a little fog. Take advantage of this weather for a simple mission. Sunset : The second best weather conditions, with more fog than Daytime but a much nicer appearance.

: The second best weather conditions, with more fog than Daytime but a much nicer appearance. Foggy : Although the weather isn't ideal, the deep fog will ensure players don't see the crawler approaching!

: Although the weather isn't ideal, the deep fog will ensure players don't see the crawler approaching! Rainy : Fog prevents players from spotting the titans, while rain is irritating and may divert their attention away from Titan’s footsteps.

: Fog prevents players from spotting the titans, while rain is irritating and may divert their attention away from Titan’s footsteps. Storming: The mission's worst weather situation. Due to the limited amount of sight players may have, these missions are often more difficult. If it's storming, many will abandon the game because there's a good possibility they will die.

