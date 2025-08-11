An Arrancar is the last stage of a Hollow in Type Soul, where your character's destructive powers are at their height. This is why most players aim for the Arrancar form rather than any other progression path taken by a Hollow. Furthermore, Arrancar's abilities can easily compete with advanced forms of Soul Reapers and Quincies because of their high speed.

Another special thing about Arrancars is their 14 types of Resurrections, which can wreak havoc on the battlefield. On that note, let's take a look at the best build for your Arrancar in Type Soul.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.

What's the best Arrancar build in Type Soul?

Make your Arrancar build by choosing these components (Image via Roblox)

Here are different aspects that create the best Arrancar build:

Stats

The best stats for Arrancars are Kendo, Speed, and Healing. This build utilizes the race's high movement speed and attack power.

You can invest 45, 15, and 5 points into Kendo, Speed, and Healing, respectively. Doing so will generate skills like Eviscerate for high damage and Crescent Relief.

Arrancar skills

Here are the best skills you will find in the Kendo skill path:

Safeguard

Brace

Thrust

Suikawari

Senmaioroshi

Bisection

Rising Swallow

Vertical Down

Split Gate

Overpowering Slash

Delayed Crossings

Flower Passage

Pressure Shift

Flowing Petals

Mortal Ties

The following skills in the Speed tree are also a good option if you have leftover Stat Points:

Flashstep

Flash Tension

Flashstep Mastery (1 and 2)

Blooming cut

Flash Cut

Phantom Trick

Here are the skills you can pick from the healing skill path:

Medic

Self Heal

High-Speed Regeneration

Resurrection

To complement the Kendo, Speed, and Healing hybrid build, you can go for Starrk and Vampire Resurrections, as they build upon their own existing strengths.

FAQs related to Type Soul

How can I get Red Elixirs?

You must spend 8,000 Kan each for Red Elixirs available at the Karakura Town Merchant.

What do Red Elixirs do?

Upon consumption, Red Elixirs provide you with five Skill Points to invest in any Skill Tree.

How can I access the Karakura Town Merchant?

You must win the Karakura Town Raid to access the Karakura Town Merchant.

How many races are available in the game?

There are four races in the game: Shinigami, Quincy, Fullbringer, and Hollow.

