An Arrancar is the last stage of a Hollow in Type Soul, where your character's destructive powers are at their height. This is why most players aim for the Arrancar form rather than any other progression path taken by a Hollow. Furthermore, Arrancar's abilities can easily compete with advanced forms of Soul Reapers and Quincies because of their high speed.
Another special thing about Arrancars is their 14 types of Resurrections, which can wreak havoc on the battlefield. On that note, let's take a look at the best build for your Arrancar in Type Soul.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.
Also read: How to cheese Voltstanding
What's the best Arrancar build in Type Soul?
Here are different aspects that create the best Arrancar build:
Stats
The best stats for Arrancars are Kendo, Speed, and Healing. This build utilizes the race's high movement speed and attack power.
You can invest 45, 15, and 5 points into Kendo, Speed, and Healing, respectively. Doing so will generate skills like Eviscerate for high damage and Crescent Relief.
Also read: Type Soul: Arrancar Clans guide
Arrancar skills
Here are the best skills you will find in the Kendo skill path:
- Safeguard
- Brace
- Thrust
- Suikawari
- Senmaioroshi
- Bisection
- Rising Swallow
- Vertical Down
- Split Gate
- Overpowering Slash
- Delayed Crossings
- Flower Passage
- Pressure Shift
- Flowing Petals
- Mortal Ties
The following skills in the Speed tree are also a good option if you have leftover Stat Points:
- Flashstep
- Flash Tension
- Flashstep Mastery (1 and 2)
- Blooming cut
- Flash Cut
- Phantom Trick
Here are the skills you can pick from the healing skill path:
- Medic
- Self Heal
- High-Speed Regeneration
Also read: What does Red Elixir do in Type Soul?
Resurrection
To complement the Kendo, Speed, and Healing hybrid build, you can go for Starrk and Vampire Resurrections, as they build upon their own existing strengths.
Also read: How to get Hogyoku Fragments
FAQs related to Type Soul
How can I get Red Elixirs?
You must spend 8,000 Kan each for Red Elixirs available at the Karakura Town Merchant.
What do Red Elixirs do?
Upon consumption, Red Elixirs provide you with five Skill Points to invest in any Skill Tree.
How can I access the Karakura Town Merchant?
You must win the Karakura Town Raid to access the Karakura Town Merchant.
How many races are available in the game?
There are four races in the game: Shinigami, Quincy, Fullbringer, and Hollow.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025