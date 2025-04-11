Best Build in Hunters - Roblox

Hunters is an anime-themed experience on Roblox where combat and character customization are two primary aspects. It draws from Solo Leveling, where the protagonist "Sung Jin Woo" relies on his skills and gear to clear endless dungeons. Similarly, you will be unlocking various weapons, armor sets, and skills in this experience to take out enemies. At the end of the day, your victory is heavily dependent on how strong your character build is.

If you are having trouble figuring out the ideal build in Hunters then this guide is for you. Do check out for an overpowered that can help you emerge victorious in every dungeon run.

Best Hunters build for dungeon runs

In this game, the dungeons will get only difficult as you level up and increase your rankings. To keep up with the higher-level mobs and bosses, you will need to equip the most powerful weapons, defensive armor sets, and skillful abilities. Since all of these are unlocked through the free gacha system, you can try as many times as you need to get the required gear.

On top of everything, you must also invest your stat points in the right stat to bolster your weapon's damage output. Upon concluding all of these factors, you will get the best possible build in this experience. For your reference, we have compiled the best weapon, armor, skill, and stat investments below. You can replicate it to get an overpowered or meta build.

Best weapon : Oblivion staff (Mythical)

: Oblivion staff (Mythical) Best armor : Any armor set that provides a decent HP boost, preferably Legendary or Mythical.

: Any armor set that provides a decent HP boost, preferably Legendary or Mythical. Best skills : Fireball and Heal

: Fireball and Heal Best stat to invest in: Intellect (INT) and Vitality (VIT)

The Oblivion Staff (Image via Roblox | YouTube@ sevenfuI)

As a mage, you can do an indefinite amount of damage to the enemies. Not only will this keep you away from close-ranged mobs, but it will help you destroy them with ease. Oblivion is one of the best staves in this experience that you must grab. It is recommended to use luck potions to increase your chances of obtaining it. Once you have the Oblivion, you will see a drastic change in your power.

Also check: Roblox Hunters codes

As for the armor set, you can wear any as long as it provides a decent HP boost. To fortify your HP even further, you can invest in the VIT stat that increases your health. Remember, investing in this stat is important no matter which weapon you are using.

Speaking of skills, having Fireball and Heal abilities will make you extremely overpowered in this game. While the former will burn opponents to ashes with its immense flame, you can use the Heal ability to recover HP and withstand the battle for a long time. Since both of them are rare skills, you will have to roll multiple times before you acquire them.

Invest in the INT stat to grow as a mage (Image via Roblox)

Finally, to further increase your potential as a mage, you must invest in the INT stat. For mages, this stat is important as it makes them more efficient and capable of casting powerful spells using their staves.

FAQs

What is the best staff in Hunters?

Oblivion is one of the best staves that you can acquire through rolling in this experience.

How do I earn stat points in Hunters?

You can earn stat points by completing quests and dungeon runs.

What does the INT stat do in Hunters?

The INT stat stands for Intellect, and it increases the potential of mages, allowing them to deal more damage using a staff.

