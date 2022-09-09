Bleach Era codes in Roblox: Free Boosts, Rerolls, and rewards (September 2022)

The well-known Japanese anime series Bleach is what inspired the Roblox game Bleach Era. In this title, players must choose whether they wish to become a Hollow or a Soul Reaper.

The souls of both living and dead humans are devoured by Hollow, who are tainted spirits with extraordinary abilities. To keep them in place, a group of Shinigami, Soul Reapers, controls the flow of souls.

To advance in the game, players must complete tasks and pick up new skills. Buffs, such as hour-long EXP increases, 15-minute drop-rate Boosts, Elemental Rerolls, and more, can be obtained using free codes.

Roblox Bleach Era active and inactive codes

Active codes in Roblox Bleach Era

Here are the active codes in the Roblox game Bleach Era:

#SYLFUSTHEGOAT - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free rewards

33klikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free rewards

6.9mvisits - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free rewards

bleachera2soon - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free rewards

BleachEraMerch - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free rewards

DropBoost1 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Drop Boost

DropBoost2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Drop Boost

DropBoost3 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Drop Boost

ExpBoost1 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn an EXP Boost

ExpBoost2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn an EXP Boost

ExpBoost3 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn an EXP Boost

ExpBoost4 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn an EXP Boost

FinallyUpdate - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free rewards

followmoyuto - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free rewards

followomikage - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free rewards

FreeElementReroll - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn an Element Reroll

FreeResReroll - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free rewards

happy2022 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free rewards

RerollColor1 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Color Reroll

RerollColor2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Color Reroll

RerollColor3 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Color Reroll

RerollElement1 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn an Element Reroll

RerollElement2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn an Element Reroll

RerollElement3 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn an Element Reroll

RerollHollowApp1 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free rewards

RerollHollowApp2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free rewards

RerollHollowApp3 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free rewards

RerollReiatsu1 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free rewards

RerollReiatsu2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free rewards

RerollReiatsu3 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free rewards

RerollRes1 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Reroll

RerollRes2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Reroll

RerollRes3 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Reroll

ResetSkillPoints1 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Skill Point Reset

ResetSkillPoints2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Skill Point Reset

ResetSkillPoints3 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Skill Point Reset

TeamBleachEra - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free rewards

Expired codes in Roblox Bleach Era

There are 10 Roblox codes that do not work in Bleach Era anymore:

resetskillpoints - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Reset Skill Points

alpha6k - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a reward

7klikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn one hour of 2x EXP

50faves - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Drop Boost

45kfaves - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Drop boost

3mvisits - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn an XP Boost

2mvisits - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn an XP boost

25kfaves - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn one Hour of 2x Boss Drop

20klikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn an XP Boost

15klikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn an XP boost

Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Bleach Era

Any player can easily redeem Roblox codes in the game. Here are some instructions to follow:

Once the game has finished loading, players have to open Roblox Bleach Era and choose the Twitter textbox from the main menu.

To earn the promised incentives, they should simply enter a code from the active list into the box.

The last step is clicking Redeem.

Now, players will receive the rewards associated with the code they entered.

