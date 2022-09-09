Bleach Era codes in Roblox: Free Boosts, Rerolls, and rewards (September 2022)

The well-known Japanese anime series Bleach is what inspired the Roblox game Bleach Era. In this title, players must choose whether they wish to become a Hollow or a Soul Reaper.
The souls of both living and dead humans are devoured by Hollow, who are tainted spirits with extraordinary abilities. To keep them in place, a group of Shinigami, Soul Reapers, controls the flow of souls.
To advance in the game, players must complete tasks and pick up new skills. Buffs, such as hour-long EXP increases, 15-minute drop-rate Boosts, Elemental Rerolls, and more, can be obtained using free codes.
Roblox Bleach Era active and inactive codes
Active codes in Roblox Bleach Era
Here are the active codes in the Roblox game Bleach Era:
- #SYLFUSTHEGOAT - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free rewards
- 33klikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free rewards
- 6.9mvisits - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free rewards
- bleachera2soon - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free rewards
- BleachEraMerch - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free rewards
- DropBoost1 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Drop Boost
- DropBoost2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Drop Boost
- DropBoost3 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Drop Boost
- ExpBoost1 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn an EXP Boost
- ExpBoost2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn an EXP Boost
- ExpBoost3 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn an EXP Boost
- ExpBoost4 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn an EXP Boost
- FinallyUpdate - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free rewards
- followmoyuto - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free rewards
- followomikage - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free rewards
- FreeElementReroll - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn an Element Reroll
- FreeResReroll - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free rewards
- happy2022 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free rewards
- RerollColor1 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Color Reroll
- RerollColor2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Color Reroll
- RerollColor3 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Color Reroll
- RerollElement1 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn an Element Reroll
- RerollElement2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn an Element Reroll
- RerollElement3 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn an Element Reroll
- RerollHollowApp1 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free rewards
- RerollHollowApp2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free rewards
- RerollHollowApp3 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free rewards
- RerollReiatsu1 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free rewards
- RerollReiatsu2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free rewards
- RerollReiatsu3 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free rewards
- RerollRes1 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Reroll
- RerollRes2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Reroll
- RerollRes3 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Reroll
- ResetSkillPoints1 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Skill Point Reset
- ResetSkillPoints2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Skill Point Reset
- ResetSkillPoints3 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Skill Point Reset
- TeamBleachEra - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free rewards
Expired codes in Roblox Bleach Era
There are 10 Roblox codes that do not work in Bleach Era anymore:
- resetskillpoints - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Reset Skill Points
- alpha6k - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a reward
- 7klikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn one hour of 2x EXP
- 50faves - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Drop Boost
- 45kfaves - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Drop boost
- 3mvisits - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn an XP Boost
- 2mvisits - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn an XP boost
- 25kfaves - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn one Hour of 2x Boss Drop
- 20klikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn an XP Boost
- 15klikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn an XP boost
Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Bleach Era
Any player can easily redeem Roblox codes in the game. Here are some instructions to follow:
- Once the game has finished loading, players have to open Roblox Bleach Era and choose the Twitter textbox from the main menu.
- To earn the promised incentives, they should simply enter a code from the active list into the box.
- The last step is clicking Redeem.
Now, players will receive the rewards associated with the code they entered.