Boom Simulator codes in Roblox: Free pets and cash (August 2022)

Players can use Roblox Boom Simulator codes to unlock a variety of gifts to increase their in-game money and gems. Upon entering these codes, players will also receive new pets such as Sonic to help them explore the game.

One can choose to take the normal route and clear each level slowly, but these codes give the initial push needed to make the game as fun as possible in the beginning.

Players in Roblox Boom Simulator can obtain high explosives to help blow up items that will earn them Gems and Cash. They can use various currencies to upgrade the explosions or to obtain new pets that provide additional multipliers, allowing players to earn even more in-game money. One can also unlock new maps, which further unlock new pets and items to detonate.

Players can use these codes to get better bombs to blast everything in Roblox Boom Simulator

Active codes in Roblox Boom Simulator

Here are the active codes in the game:

100KVisits - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Boosts

100Likes - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Cash

10KLikes - Redeem this code in the game to get a Rare Balloon

12.5KLikes - Redeem this code in the game to get an Insane Clowny & free rewards

15KPet - Redeem this code in the game to get a 16th Dragon Pet

17.5KPet - Redeem this code in the game to get a Dominus Pet (New)

1KLikes - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Cash

250Likes - Redeem this code in the game to get 2.5k Cash

25KLikes - Redeem this code in the game to get a 25K Hacked Dragon (New)

2KLikes - Redeem this code in the game to get 5k Cash

3.5KPet - Redeem this code in the game to get an Angel Dragon Pet

30KLikes - Redeem this code in the game to get a Gift pet (New)

35KLikes - Redeem this code in the game to get a 3K Cake pet (New)

3KLikes - Redeem this code in the game to get 30k Cash

4KLikes - Redeem this code in the game to get 40k Cash

500Likes - Redeem this code in the game to get 5k Cash

5KLikes - Redeem this code in the game to get 50k Cash

6KLikes - Redeem this code in the game to get 60k

6KPet - Redeem this code in the game to get a Triple Parrot exclusive pet

7KLikes - Redeem this code in the game to get 70k

8KLikes - Redeem this code in the game to get Rocket Pet

Candy - Redeem this code in the game to get a Boost

CodeTV - Redeem this code in the game to get a TV exclusive pet

Packs - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Boosts

Release - Redeem this code in the game to get 1k Cash

Sonic - Redeem this code in the game to get a Sonic pet (New)

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Boom Simulator

These codes do not work in the game anymore:

1MVisits- Redeem this code in the game to get a Boost

Update7- Redeem this code in the game to get Free Boosts

Update6- Redeem this code in the game to get Free Boosts

Update5- Redeem this code in the game to get Free Boosts

freepet- Redeem this code in the game to get a Free Pet

Update4- Redeem this code in the game to get Free Boosts

Update3- Redeem this code in the game to get Free Boosts

Update2- Redeem this code in the game to get Free Boosts

Update1- Redeem this code in the game to get Free Boosts

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Boom Simulator

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Open the Roblox game on the device of your choice. Use your unique username and password to access your Roblox account.

On the platform's home page, look for the game. Start the game and wait for it to load after you've located it.

In the game, press the Twitter Bird icon on the right side of the screen.

Enter the code in the 'Enter Code Here!' box exactly as it appears in the list above.

To claim the prize, click the 'Redeem' button.

More codes in Roblox Boom Simulator

Follow the developers on Twitter to find more codes (@ModeDeveloper). For news and updates, players may also sign up for the game's official Discord server.

When the game reaches a new milestone, the developers are always inspired to give away free coupons. The number of visitors and likes received determines the milestones. It has over 40k likes and 7.7 million visits at the moment.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta