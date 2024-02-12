Boxing Star Simulator Codes (February 2024)

Boxing Star Simulator codes are the best way to strengthen your avatar and knock your opponent flat in the Roblox boxing simulator. With free wins and power up for grabs, players can use active codes for this game to leap-frog over their rivals in the leaderboard.

Become the ultimate boxer by purchasing pets using Wins and using them to train yourself even further. Use codes like CHAMPION1 and NEWGAME to receive such rewards. They can be used to multiply your training gains, giving you a leg up on the competition.

This article lists all the active codes for Boxing Star Simulator, along with a step-by-step guide on using them.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox game codes every month. We’ll keep updating the page whenever new codes are released.

Roblox: Boxing Star Simulator codes [Active]

Active codes for Boxing Star Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Here are the codes confirmed working in Boxing Star Simulator as of February 12, 2024. Roblox codes are known to expire without prior warning, so we recommend using them quickly before they go inactive.

List of Boxing Star Simulator active codes Code Rewards CHAMPION1 Freebies NEWGAME 50 Wins and Five Power

Inactive Boxing Star Simulator codes

At the moment, there are no inactive codes for Boxing Star Simulator. When the active codes expire, the developers will replace them with new ones. The replacement codes will offer rewards similar to the expired ones.

How to redeem Boxing Star Simulator codes

How to redeem codes for Boxing Star Simulator (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Boxing Star Simulator has a straightforward way of redeeming codes, as described below:

Launch the game through the Roblox Player application.

After the game loads, press the Codes button on the left side of the screen.

In the Codes dialogue box, input an active code in the provided field.

Click on “Use” to claim your rewards.

Repeat for all active codes.

Roblox codes are case-sensitive, and using the wrong case for any of the letters in a code will return an error. That’s why players should consider copying a code directly from this list and pasting it into the code box for an error-free code redemption.

Boxing Star Simulator codes and their importance

Codes for Boxing Star Simulator and their importance. (Image via Roblox)

Using the codes available for Boxing Star Simulator, players can receive additional wins and power for free. Power can be used to improve their chances of winning, giving them the extra strength needed to KO their opponents. Wins, on the other hand, is the primary currency using which they can purchase pets and other items.

These rewards can be the difference between victory and loss for many, making them quite helpful.

Also check: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Boxing Star Simulator code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Boxing Star Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Entering an inactive or incorrect code results in Boxing Star Simulator displaying an error message. At the moment, there are no known server-side issues that disrupt the code system. However, if you face such an error, restarting the game and re-entering the code in the Codes menu may solve it.

Where to find new Boxing Star Simulator codes

New Boxing Star Simulator codes are posted on the official Roblox group and Discord server, along with news about game updates. Alternatively, you can periodically return to this page to find the latest codes for the boxing simulator. We will keep our active codes table updated every time new ones are released.

FAQs on Boxing Star Simulator codes

What are the different types of rewards available through codes for Boxing Star Simulator?

Codes for Boxing Star Simulator can be used to redeem Wins and Power.

When are the new codes for Boxing Star Simulator released?

New codes for Boxing Star Simulator are released during major game updates, milestones, and holidays.

Which is the most valuable code for Boxing Star Simulator?

The code NEWGAME offers 50 Wins and five Power, which can be a game-changer for new players in particular.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Game Codes