Bubble Gum Simulator codes in Roblox: Free hatch speed, luck, and more (October 2022)

Roblox Bubble Gum Simulator is a veteran game on the platform. Created by Rumble Studios on October 23, 2018, this is a simulator game that is inspired by clicking games. The only difference is that the clicks do not accumulate in the form of points but help blow the bubble. The bigger the bubble gum, the higher the score.

Players can also use shortcuts by using free Roblox codes provided by the creators of the game. Redeeming these codes will boost the collection of luck and hatching speed, along with offering some free gems, coins, and other rewards.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Bubble Gum Simulator

Active codes in Roblox Bubble Gum Simulator

Here are all the active codes in the Roblox game:

Hatch Speed Codes

Update78 - Get 2x Hatch Speed

Update77 - Get 2x Hatch Speed

Update73 - Get free Hatch Speed

Update72 - Get free Hatch Speed

valentine - Get free Hatch Speed

Royalty - Get free Hatch Speed

SantaClaus - Get free Hatch Speed

ChristmasStream - Get free Hatch Speed

ChristmasPart2 - Get free Hatch Speed

Ghosts - Get Extra Hatch Speed

Update49 - Get Extra Hatch Speed

Update48 - Get Extra Hatch Speed

Update47 - Get Extra Hatch Speed

Update45 - Get Extra Hatch Speed

SpookyHalloween - Get Extra Hatch Speed

Citrus - Get Extra Hatch Speed

Vacation - Get Extra Hatch Speed

Carnival2 - Get Extra Hatch Speed

MegaSpeedBoost - Get Extra Hatch Speed

SuperSale - Get Extra Hatch Speed

Vine - Get Extra Hatch Speed

Spring - Get Extra Hatch Speed

Season7 - Get Extra Hatch Speed

Challenges - Get Extra Hatch Speed

300M - Get Extra Hatch Speed

400m - Get Extra Hatch Speed

AtlantisHats - Get Extra Hatch Speed

BeachBoost - Get Extra Hatch Speed

Bunny - Get Extra Hatch Speed

ChristmasBoost - Get Extra Hatch Speed

Circus - Get Extra Hatch Speed

Clown - Get Extra Hatch Speed

Cupid - Get Extra Hatch Speed

Fireworks - Get Extra Hatch Speed

FREE - Get Extra Hatch Speed

FreeBoost - Get Extra Hatch Speed

FreeHatchSpeed - Get Extra Hatch Speed

InThePast - Get Extra Hatch Speed

Part2 - Get Extra Hatch Speed

Pass - Get Extra Hatch Speed

Poseidon - Get Extra Hatch Speed

ReallyFancy - Get Extra Hatch Speed

SecretBoost - Get Extra Hatch Speed

Special - Get Extra Hatch Speed

SpeedBoost - Get Extra Hatch Speed

SpeedyBoi - Get Extra Hatch Speed

Summer - Get Extra Hatch Speed

SuperSecret - Get Extra Hatch Speed

superspeed - Get Extra Hatch Speed

Tomcat - Get Extra Hatch Speed

TrickOrTreat - Get Extra Hatch Speed

UltraSpeed - Get Extra Hatch Speed

Luck Codes

20HourLuck - Get 2x Luck

FrostPortal - Get 2x Luck

SuperSpooky - Get 2x Luck

glitch - Get 2x Luck

Easter21 - Get 2x Luck

BlizzyrdBest - Get 2x Luck

hiddenvideocode - Get 2x Luck

Luckiest - Get Extra Luck

StPatrickLuck - Get Extra Luck

update71 - Get Extra Luck

Update70 - Get Extra Luck

Update68 - Get Extra Luck

JollyChristmas - Get Extra Luck

Update66 - Get Extra Luck

Update65 - Get Extra Luck

Update63 - Get Extra Luck

Update60 - Get Extra Luck

Mushroom - Get Extra Luck

Galactic - Get Extra Luck

Portal - Get Extra Luck

MegaSale - Get Extra Luck

600M - Get Extra Luck

Valentines - Get Extra Luck

2hourluck - Get Extra Luck

BriteJuice - Get Extra Luck

BubblePass - Get Extra Luck

ExtraLuck - Get Extra Luck

Fancy2 - Get Extra Luck

HappyEaster - Get Extra Luck

Halloween - Get Extra Luck

July4th - Get Extra Luck

Kraken - Get Extra Luck

LostCity - Get Extra Luck

LuckyDay - Get Extra Luck

NewWorld - Get Extra Luck

Ocean - Get Extra Luck

Season3 - Get Extra Luck

SecretLuckCode - Get Extra Luck

sircfenneriscool - Get Extra Luck

sircfennerNoob - Get Extra Luck

StPatricks - Get Extra Luck

SuperBeach - Get Extra Luck

SuperLuck - Get Extra Luck

ThankYou - Get Extra Luck

UnderTheSea - Get Extra Luck

Update16 - Get Extra Luck

Update21 - Get Extra Luck

Other codes

AncientTimes - Get Extra Shiny Chance

BlueCrew - Get Gems

ChocolateEgg - Get Extra Shiny Chance

christmas - Get 5,000 CandyCanes

Colorful - Get Extra Shiny Chance

Fancy - Get Extra Shiny Chance

FreePet - Get a Twitter Dominus

Mythical - Get Extra Shiny Chance

pinkarmypet - Get Gems

SecretPet - Get a Toy Serpent

Secrets - Get Extra Shiny Chance

SuperCoins - Get 1,000 Coins

SuperGems - Get Gems

Thanks - Get Extra Shiny Chance

Twiisted - Get Gems

UncleSam - Get Extra Shiny Chance

Detailed steps to redeem the codes have been mentioned below.

Expired codes in Roblox Bubble Gum Simulator

This code does not work in the game anymore:

FreeDominusPet - Redeem code for a Spookivus Pet

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Bubble Gum Simulator

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the Roblox game:

Start the game and allow it to load.

Find and select the Twitter button.

Copy and paste the code in the text box that appears.

Hit the Enter key. The rewards will be added instantly.

If the free code does not go through the first time, please reboot Roblox and try again. Switching servers can sometimes prove helpful as well.

