Burning Bud in Grow a Garden: Harvest value, rarity, and seed price

Burning Bud is the latest seed in Grow a Garden, added on July 5, 2025, alongside the Prehistoric update. The seed yields a flower with reddish-orange color in the middle and yellow petals. It is a multi-harvest seed, which means a plant can provide multiple flowers, one after another. Note that it is a high-rarity seed, and obtaining one is tough.

But fret not; this guide gives you all the possible ways you can use to get this rare seed in Grow a Garden. You can also find details about its harvest value, rarity, and price.

Harvest value and rarity of Burning Bud in Grow a Garden

The produced flower (Image via Roblox)

Burning Bud is one of the few Prismatic — the highest rarity — crops in Grow a Garden. Understandably, its seed will be hard to get, and the flower provides a higher value. Without mutations, the crop's speculated base selling price is over 1,000,000 Sheckles.

One seed can give you approximately up to two flowers, providing over 2,000,000 Sheckles from one seed. You can use gears like Sprinklers and mutations to increase the crop’s value and sell the produce for more.

How to get the seed and its price

The latest Prismatic seed in the Seed Shop (Image via Roblox)

You can purchase the seed from the Seed Shop. It has a 0.005% chance of being in stock after refreshing. The price of one Burning Bud seed is 40,000,000 Sheckles or 915 Robux if you want to spend real money.

There are other methods to obtain the seed in Grow a Garden: Lucky Harvest and using Pets. However, they rely heavily on RNG; the result will depend on your luck. Regardless, the methods are listed below:

1) Using Pets

Three Pets can help you get this seed in Grow a Garden: Golden Lab, Dog, and Red Fox.

Golden Lab has a chance to dig up a seed every 60 minutes. If you’re lucky enough, the dug-up seed might be Burning Bud. You can employ multiple Golden Labs to increase your chances. Alternatively, you can use Dogs as they have the same ability but a lower chance of digging up a seed.

The Red Fox can give you this Prismatic rarity seed if a neighboring player has it in their garden. This Grow a Garden Pet will go to another player’s garden and duplicate a seed to bring it to you. Red Fox’s ability triggers every eight minutes.

2) Lucky Harvest

Since it is a Seed Shop plant, you can get lucky and obtain its seed while harvesting. It’s worth noting that Lucky Harvest is a rare occurrence, and you must have the plant growing in your garden. You can also use Snail to increase the chance of obtaining a seed while harvesting the crop.

FAQs

What is the rarity of Burning Bud crop in Grow a Garden?

The crop's rarity is Prismatic in Grow a Garden.

How to get Burning Bud seed in Grow a Garden?

You can buy the seed from the Seed Shop using Robux or Sheckles. Alternatively, you can rely on Pets and Lucky Harvest.

What is the chance of Burning Bud appearing in the Seed Shop?

It has a 0.005% chance of appearing in the Seed Shop after the shop refreshes.

