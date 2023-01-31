Can you change the name of a Roblox group? Steps and requirements 

Roblox allows players to create or join groups that highlight their own interests on the platform. The creator can change the name as well, but there's a fee involved.

Groups can have a limitless number of members, according to a feature that was added on July 30, 2009, and each fan has access to up to a 100 rosters. Anybody can create one, however, there are certain requirements to do so.

This article is a guide on how you can change the name of your Roblox group as well as other related topics like how to create one.

Important points and detailed steps to change the name of your Roblox group

Creators who wish to change the name of their Roblox group will have to follow the steps listed below:

Step 1) Navigate to the group whose name you want to change.

Step 2) On the right side of the name, click on the three dots menu, then select Configure Group.

Step 3) Select the Edit button on the right of the group's name.

Type the name of the new group. A checkbox will appear where you have to accept the terms and conditons. If you change your mind, click on Cancel or the X in the upper-right corner.

Step 4) To change the group's name, click on the Robux icon that will have "100" mentioned next to it.

Once the process is completed, the members will be made aware of it, and the group will no longer be searchable under its previous name.

Requirements for changing a group's name

There are certain requirements that must be verified when a player wishes to change a group's name on the platform. Key points to keep in mind are listed below:

Changing the group's name will require the creator to pay 100 Robux from their Roblox account.

A verified email address must be associated with the Roblox account of the group's owner.

The group's ownership hasn't changed in the past 90 days.

The name of the group has not changed in the previous 90 days.

There are no existing groups with the desired name.

If the new name is approved, the 90-day ban will be lifted. The steps listed above will help users in changing it.

More information about groups on Roblox

Players must visit My Roblox and select the Groups icon in order to create a group. The list of clubs that they are currently a part of will be displayed on the left side of the screen, along with a Create New button directly above the list.

After adding their group's name, details, and icon, players have to pay 100 Robux to create their group. They can search for clubs or visit the Top Groups tab to find new ones to join.

Group settings include making it private or public. If it is made private, players' joining requests will be treated as "pending" up until the admin accepts or rejects them. However, gamers can automatically join a faction if it is public.

Numerous options are available for groups, and there can be up to 18 ranks, with each having different rights and levels of influence over others.

In the past, players were only permitted to join a specific number of clubs based on their membership. Before the Builders Club was eliminated, non-Builders Club and non-Premium members were permitted to join up to five groups simultaneously.

Members of the Classic Builders Club could join or own up to 10 groups at once, while those of the Turbo Builders Club could own or participate in up to 20 simultaneously. Members of the Outrageous Builders Club and Roblox Premium had the luxury of joining or owning up to 100 groups.

