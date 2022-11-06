Clicker Simulator codes in Roblox: Free boosts, luck, and more (November 2022)

To play Roblox Clicker Simulator, players have to continuously click their mouse and score Clicks. That's it; this title involves no strategies, no bosses to defeat, or weapons. In the game, players need to find eggs and hatch them to find the rarest pets. In this quest, gamers can use free codes to get boosts that make the whole process a lot easier.

The game was created by a group called Toya_Studio_ClickerSim, owned by CSim_Studio, and published on September 25, 2021. Players can follow the former on Twitter to get more updates about the game as well as new codes. They can also join the Discord community for the title to get the same results.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Clicker Simulator

Active codes in Roblox Clicker Simulator

Here are the active codes in the Roblox game Clicker Simulator:

15MWORLD6 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 15 minutes of 6x hatch

2HOUR475LUCK - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two hours of 2x luck boost

2HR500LIKE - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two hours of 2x luck boost

2xlongluck350 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two hours of 2x luck boost

325CLICKS2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive an hour of 2x clicks

400DOUBLELUCK - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a two-hour 2x luck boost

525KLIKECODE1 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a three-hour 2x luck boost

550KCODELIKE2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive three hours of Double luck boost

CODE500KLUCK - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two hours of 2x luck boost

HIDDENX6112 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive an hour of 6x hatch

HIDDENX61 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 30 minutes of 6x hatch

hide0luck - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 30 minutes of 2x Luck

LIKECLICK12 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a boost

LUCKY5000 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two hours of 2x luck boost

LUCKYCODE21 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two hours 2x luck boost

tokcodeluck12 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two hours of 2x luck boost

twitter100k - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two hours of 2x Luck

twitter200kluck - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive seven hours of 2x luck boost

X6EGGOP - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two hours of 6x hatch

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Clicker Simulator

These Roblox codes do not work in the Clicker Simulator anymore:

100KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive an hour of auto-click

10KLikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 2x click boost for an hour

125Kluck - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive three hours of 2x luck boost

150KclickS - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive three hours of 2x click boost

175KLIKEluck - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive an hour of 2x luck

200KLIKECODE - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive an hour of 2x shiny chance

2022 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 2022 Champion Pet

20KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive three hours of free auto-hatch

250KLIKEclickS - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive an hour of 2x click boost

275K2Xshiny - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a one-hour 2x shiny chance

300DOUBLEluck - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive an hour of 2x luck

300shinychance - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive an hour of 2x shiny chance

30klikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two hours of 2x luck boost

50klikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive five hours of 2x luck boost

70KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a free boost

75KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive three hours of 2x luck boost

FREEautohatch5 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two hours of auto-hatch

freeautohatch - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive an hour of free auto-hatch

UPDATE4HYPE - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 2x luck boost for an hour

Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Clicker Simulator

Roblox gamers can use these easy steps to redeem any code in the game:

Launch the game and click on the Menu option.

From the list of options, click on the Twitter button.

Enter a code from the active list provided earlier.

Press Confirm to receive the promised rewards.

If an error presents itself during the process, players should restart the Roblox game and try to use the same code again.

