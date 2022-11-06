Clicker Simulator codes in Roblox: Free boosts, luck, and more (November 2022)

To play Roblox Clicker Simulator, players have to continuously click their mouse and score Clicks. That's it; this title involves no strategies, no bosses to defeat, or weapons. In the game, players need to find eggs and hatch them to find the rarest pets. In this quest, gamers can use free codes to get boosts that make the whole process a lot easier.
The game was created by a group called Toya_Studio_ClickerSim, owned by CSim_Studio, and published on September 25, 2021. Players can follow the former on Twitter to get more updates about the game as well as new codes. They can also join the Discord community for the title to get the same results.
All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Clicker Simulator
Active codes in Roblox Clicker Simulator
Here are the active codes in the Roblox game Clicker Simulator:
- 15MWORLD6 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 15 minutes of 6x hatch
- 2HOUR475LUCK - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two hours of 2x luck boost
- 2HR500LIKE - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two hours of 2x luck boost
- 2xlongluck350 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two hours of 2x luck boost
- 325CLICKS2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive an hour of 2x clicks
- 400DOUBLELUCK - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a two-hour 2x luck boost
- 525KLIKECODE1 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a three-hour 2x luck boost
- 550KCODELIKE2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive three hours of Double luck boost
- CODE500KLUCK - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two hours of 2x luck boost
- HIDDENX6112 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive an hour of 6x hatch
- HIDDENX61 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 30 minutes of 6x hatch
- hide0luck - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 30 minutes of 2x Luck
- LIKECLICK12 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a boost
- LUCKY5000 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two hours of 2x luck boost
- LUCKYCODE21 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two hours 2x luck boost
- tokcodeluck12 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two hours of 2x luck boost
- twitter100k - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two hours of 2x Luck
- twitter200kluck - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive seven hours of 2x luck boost
- X6EGGOP - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two hours of 6x hatch
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Clicker Simulator
These Roblox codes do not work in the Clicker Simulator anymore:
- 100KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive an hour of auto-click
- 10KLikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 2x click boost for an hour
- 125Kluck - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive three hours of 2x luck boost
- 150KclickS - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive three hours of 2x click boost
- 175KLIKEluck - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive an hour of 2x luck
- 200KLIKECODE - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive an hour of 2x shiny chance
- 2022 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 2022 Champion Pet
- 20KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive three hours of free auto-hatch
- 250KLIKEclickS - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive an hour of 2x click boost
- 275K2Xshiny - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a one-hour 2x shiny chance
- 300DOUBLEluck - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive an hour of 2x luck
- 300shinychance - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive an hour of 2x shiny chance
- 30klikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two hours of 2x luck boost
- 50klikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive five hours of 2x luck boost
- 70KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a free boost
- 75KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive three hours of 2x luck boost
- FREEautohatch5 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two hours of auto-hatch
- freeautohatch - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive an hour of free auto-hatch
- UPDATE4HYPE - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 2x luck boost for an hour
Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Clicker Simulator
Roblox gamers can use these easy steps to redeem any code in the game:
- Launch the game and click on the Menu option.
- From the list of options, click on the Twitter button.
- Enter a code from the active list provided earlier.
- Press Confirm to receive the promised rewards.
If an error presents itself during the process, players should restart the Roblox game and try to use the same code again.