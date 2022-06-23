Clicking Havoc codes in Roblox: Free Gems, Pets, and more (June 2022)

Roblox Clicking Havoc players can obtain free gifts and in-game currency by using these free codes. Players can use the rewards to grow in the game and travel through the maps to get more rewards.
In Roblox Clicking Havoc, players must accumulate clicks by tapping on the screen to purchase character rebirths or go to other worlds. By using diamonds, they can enhance their character and buy new pets. The basic objective of the game is to surpass all other clickers.
Improve your character and click more with free codes in Roblox Clicking Havoc
Active codes in Roblox Clicking Havoc
Roblox developers do not post expiry dates for these codes. Players should redeem them as soon as possible. Here are the active codes in the game:
- 100KMEMBERS - Redeem this code to get 10 Mins of 2x luck
- 10KFAVORITES - Redeem this code to get 10 Mins of 2x Clicks
- 15MILLION - Redeem this code to get Mythic 15M Pet (NEW)
- 1M600K - Redeem this code to get 15 Mins of 2x Clicks
- 1MVISITS - Redeem this code to get 15 Mins of 2x luck boost
- 200KMEMBERS - Redeem this code to get 10 Mins of 2x Damage
- 200KVISITS - Redeem this code to get 10 Mins of 2x Clicks
- 28KMEMBERS - Redeem this code to get 10 Mins of 2x Luck
- 2KLIKES - Redeem this code to get 3 Mins of triple hatch
- 2MVISITS - Redeem this code to get 2 Million Hat Pet
- 400KVISITS - Redeem this code to get 10 Mins of 2x Clicks
- 4MILLIONVISITS - Redeem this code to get 15 Mins of Boosts
- 500KVISITS - Redeem this code to get Tada Pet
- 600KVISITS - Redeem this code to get 5 Mins of +1 Egg Hatching
- 60MX2LUCK - Redeem this code to get 60 minutes of 2x Luck (NEW)
- 8KLIKES - Redeem this code to get 10 Mins of 2x Luck
- AURIC - Redeem this code to get a Pet
- AUTOMATION - Redeem this code to get Robot Pet
- B4N - Redeem this code to get Havoc Hammer Pet
- BATTLE - Redeem this code to get Sword Pet
- BOOST - Redeem this code to get 15 Mins of 2x Clicks
- BUG FIXES - Redeem this code to get Cool Hammer Pet
- CELEBRATE - Redeem this code to get Party Hat Pet
- CLICKS - Redeem this code to get 1,500 Clicks
- CORRUPT - Redeem this code to get Mini Corrupt Dominus Pet
- DAUNTLESS - Redeem this code to get 15 Mins of 2x Boss Damage
- DEVELOPER - Redeem this code to get Mini Toxic Pet
- EASTER - Redeem this code to get Small Easter Dominus
- FINDTHEBUTTON - Redeem this code to get Undead Reaper Pet
- FIREWORKS - Redeem this code to get American Flag Pet
- FREESERVERS - Redeem this code to get Free Boost
- GEMS - Redeem this code to get 1,500 Gems
- HELL - Redeem this code to get Mini Hell Demon Pet
- LAVA - Redeem this code to get Chilled Lava Cat Pet
- MINI - Redeem this code to get Mini Charged Dominus
- PATRIOT - Redeem this code to get 10 Mins of 2x luck
- POTION - Redeem this code to get Test Tube Pet
- POWERFUL - Redeem this code to get Grim Reaper Pet
- RANKUP - Redeem this code to get Cloud Dominus Pet
- RELEASE - Redeem this code to get Glowing Dragon Pet
- SECRET - Redeem this code to get Lava Elemental Pet
- SECRET - Redeem this code to get Mythic Lava Elemental Pet (NEW)
- SECRETEGG - Redeem this code to get 10 Mins of 2x Luck
- SPARKLETIME - Redeem this code to get Gold Sparkle Time Fedora
- SPINTHEWHEEL - Redeem this code to get Prize Wheel Pet
- THANKYOU - Redeem this code to get 5 Mins of all boost
- TINYGEM - Redeem this code to get Tiny Gem Pet
- TOXIC - Redeem this code to get Toxic Bot Pet
- TOXIN - Redeem this code to get Hell Toxyn Dragon Pet
- UPDATE10 - Redeem this code to get Havoc Flame Pet
- UPDATE13 - Redeem this code to get 5 Mins of chance to hatch shiny
- UPDATE17 - Redeem this code to get 10 Mins of triple hatch
- UPDATE18 - Redeem this code to get 10 Mins of triple hatch
- UPDATE24 - Redeem this code to get 30 Mins of 2x Clicks and 2x Luck
- UPDATE25 - Redeem this code to get 20 Mins of 2x Boss Damage and 2x Luck
- UPDATE26 - Redeem this code to get 20 Mins of 2x Luck
- UPDATE33 - Redeem this code to get a free boost
- UPDATE46 - Redeem this code to get Free boosts
- UPDATE47 - Redeem this code to get Free boosts
- UPDATE50 - Redeem this code to get Several Boosts
- UPDATE51 - Redeem this code to get Several Boosts
- UPDATE52 - Redeem this code to get Luck Boost and an Egg Boost (NEW)
- UPDATE54 - Redeem this code to get 2x Luck Boost & 3x Luck Boost (NEW)
- VAPORWAVE - Redeem this code to get New Pet (NEW)
- VIP - Redeem this code to get VIP Star Shine Pet
- XBOX - Redeem this code to get XBOX Controller Pet
- YOUTUBE - Redeem this code to get Play Button Pet
Detailed steps to redeem the Roblox codes have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Clicking Havoc
These codes do not work in the Roblox game anymore:
- 3MILLIONVISITS – 15 Mins of Boosts
- CHEST – Chest Pet
- QUESTS – Starry Dominus Pet
- UPDATE27 – 20 Mins of 2x Luck
- UPDATE29 – 20 Mins of 2x Luck
- VOID – Void Star Shine Pet
Steps to redeeming the codes in Roblox Clicking Havoc
Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the Roblox game:
- Open Clicking Havoc game
- Click on the Twitter button on the left side of the screen
- Copy and paste an active code in the pop-up window visible
- Click on redeem button
The best way to redeem the code is by copy-pasting it; typing it may cause errors.