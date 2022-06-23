Clicking Havoc codes in Roblox: Free Gems, Pets, and more (June 2022)

Roblox Clicking Havoc players can obtain free gifts and in-game currency by using these free codes. Players can use the rewards to grow in the game and travel through the maps to get more rewards.

In Roblox Clicking Havoc, players must accumulate clicks by tapping on the screen to purchase character rebirths or go to other worlds. By using diamonds, they can enhance their character and buy new pets. The basic objective of the game is to surpass all other clickers.

Improve your character and click more with free codes in Roblox Clicking Havoc

Active codes in Roblox Clicking Havoc

Roblox developers do not post expiry dates for these codes. Players should redeem them as soon as possible. Here are the active codes in the game:

100KMEMBERS - Redeem this code to get 10 Mins of 2x luck

10KFAVORITES - Redeem this code to get 10 Mins of 2x Clicks

15MILLION - Redeem this code to get Mythic 15M Pet (NEW)

1M600K - Redeem this code to get 15 Mins of 2x Clicks

1MVISITS - Redeem this code to get 15 Mins of 2x luck boost

200KMEMBERS - Redeem this code to get 10 Mins of 2x Damage

200KVISITS - Redeem this code to get 10 Mins of 2x Clicks

28KMEMBERS - Redeem this code to get 10 Mins of 2x Luck

2KLIKES - Redeem this code to get 3 Mins of triple hatch

2MVISITS - Redeem this code to get 2 Million Hat Pet

400KVISITS - Redeem this code to get 10 Mins of 2x Clicks

4MILLIONVISITS - Redeem this code to get 15 Mins of Boosts

500KVISITS - Redeem this code to get Tada Pet

600KVISITS - Redeem this code to get 5 Mins of +1 Egg Hatching

60MX2LUCK - Redeem this code to get 60 minutes of 2x Luck (NEW)

8KLIKES - Redeem this code to get 10 Mins of 2x Luck

AURIC - Redeem this code to get a Pet

AUTOMATION - Redeem this code to get Robot Pet

B4N - Redeem this code to get Havoc Hammer Pet

BATTLE - Redeem this code to get Sword Pet

BOOST - Redeem this code to get 15 Mins of 2x Clicks

BUG FIXES - Redeem this code to get Cool Hammer Pet

CELEBRATE - Redeem this code to get Party Hat Pet

CLICKS - Redeem this code to get 1,500 Clicks

CORRUPT - Redeem this code to get Mini Corrupt Dominus Pet

DAUNTLESS - Redeem this code to get 15 Mins of 2x Boss Damage

DEVELOPER - Redeem this code to get Mini Toxic Pet

EASTER - Redeem this code to get Small Easter Dominus

FINDTHEBUTTON - Redeem this code to get Undead Reaper Pet

FIREWORKS - Redeem this code to get American Flag Pet

FREESERVERS - Redeem this code to get Free Boost

GEMS - Redeem this code to get 1,500 Gems

HELL - Redeem this code to get Mini Hell Demon Pet

LAVA - Redeem this code to get Chilled Lava Cat Pet

MINI - Redeem this code to get Mini Charged Dominus

PATRIOT - Redeem this code to get 10 Mins of 2x luck

POTION - Redeem this code to get Test Tube Pet

POWERFUL - Redeem this code to get Grim Reaper Pet

RANKUP - Redeem this code to get Cloud Dominus Pet

RELEASE - Redeem this code to get Glowing Dragon Pet

SECRET - Redeem this code to get Lava Elemental Pet

SECRET - Redeem this code to get Mythic Lava Elemental Pet (NEW)

SECRETEGG - Redeem this code to get 10 Mins of 2x Luck

SPARKLETIME - Redeem this code to get Gold Sparkle Time Fedora

SPINTHEWHEEL - Redeem this code to get Prize Wheel Pet

THANKYOU - Redeem this code to get 5 Mins of all boost

TINYGEM - Redeem this code to get Tiny Gem Pet

TOXIC - Redeem this code to get Toxic Bot Pet

TOXIN - Redeem this code to get Hell Toxyn Dragon Pet

UPDATE10 - Redeem this code to get Havoc Flame Pet

UPDATE13 - Redeem this code to get 5 Mins of chance to hatch shiny

UPDATE17 - Redeem this code to get 10 Mins of triple hatch

UPDATE18 - Redeem this code to get 10 Mins of triple hatch

UPDATE24 - Redeem this code to get 30 Mins of 2x Clicks and 2x Luck

UPDATE25 - Redeem this code to get 20 Mins of 2x Boss Damage and 2x Luck

UPDATE26 - Redeem this code to get 20 Mins of 2x Luck

UPDATE33 - Redeem this code to get a free boost

UPDATE46 - Redeem this code to get Free boosts

UPDATE47 - Redeem this code to get Free boosts

UPDATE50 - Redeem this code to get Several Boosts

UPDATE51 - Redeem this code to get Several Boosts

UPDATE52 - Redeem this code to get Luck Boost and an Egg Boost (NEW)

UPDATE54 - Redeem this code to get 2x Luck Boost & 3x Luck Boost (NEW)

VAPORWAVE - Redeem this code to get New Pet (NEW)

VIP - Redeem this code to get VIP Star Shine Pet

XBOX - Redeem this code to get XBOX Controller Pet

YOUTUBE - Redeem this code to get Play Button Pet

Detailed steps to redeem the Roblox codes have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Clicking Havoc

These codes do not work in the Roblox game anymore:

3MILLIONVISITS – 15 Mins of Boosts

CHEST – Chest Pet

QUESTS – Starry Dominus Pet

UPDATE27 – 20 Mins of 2x Luck

UPDATE29 – 20 Mins of 2x Luck

VOID – Void Star Shine Pet

Steps to redeeming the codes in Roblox Clicking Havoc

Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the Roblox game:

Open Clicking Havoc game

Click on the Twitter button on the left side of the screen

Copy and paste an active code in the pop-up window visible

Click on redeem button

The best way to redeem the code is by copy-pasting it; typing it may cause errors.

