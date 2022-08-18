Clicking Havoc codes in Roblox: Free Pets, Boosts, and more (August 2022)

Players can win free gifts like a tiny Easter dominus, a mythic 15M Pet, in-game money, and more by using Roblox Clicking Havoc codes.

In Roblox Clicking Havoc, players must accumulate clicks in order to purchase character rebirths or gain access to additional worlds by tapping on the game screen. Diamonds can be used to get new Pets and improve one's personality. The main objective of the title is to dominate every other clicker.

Use free codes in Roblox Clicking Havoc to upgrade avatar and advance to the top

Active codes in Roblox Clicking Havoc

The active codes for this month have a lot of rewards to offer in the game, and here they are:

100KMEMBERS - Redeem this code to get an x2 Luck Boost

10KFAVORITES - Redeem this code to get an x2 Luck Boost

15MILLION - Redeem this code to get a Mythic 15M Pet

1MVISITS - Redeem this code to get free Boosts

200KVISITS - Redeem this code to get an x2 Click Boost (10 minutes)

28KMEMBERS - Redeem this code to get an x2 Luck Boost (10 minutes)

2KLIKES - Redeem this code to get an x2 Click Boost (15 minutes) and an x3 Hatch Boost (five minutes)

3MILLIONVISITS - Redeem this code to get All Boosts (15 minutes)

4MILLIONVISITS - Redeem this code to get All Boosts (15 minutes)

500KVISITS - Redeem this code to get a 500K Pet

600KVISITS - Redeem this code to get a free +1 Egg Boost

AURIC - Redeem this code to get a Mini Auric Pet

B4N - Redeem this code to get Havoc Hammer Pet

BATTLE - Redeem this code to get a Sword Pet

BOOST - Redeem this code to get an x2 Click Boost (15 minutes)

BUG FIXES - Redeem this code to get a Cool Hammer Pet

CELEBRATE - Redeem this code to get a Party Hat Pet

CHEST - Redeem this code to get a Chest Pet

CLICKS - Redeem this code to get 1500 gems &1500 clicks

CORRUPT - Redeem this code to get a Mini Corrupt Dominus Pet

DEVELOPER - Redeem this code to get a Mini Toxic Pet

EASTER - Redeem this code to get a Small Easter Dominus

FESTIVE - Redeem this code to get Pet

FIREWORKS - Redeem this code to get an American Flag Pet

GEMS - Redeem this code to get 1500 gems &1500 clicks

HELL - Redeem this code to get a Mini Hell Demon Pet

JOLLY - Redeem this code to get x2 & x3 Luck Boosts

LAVA - Redeem this code to get a Chilled Lava Cat Pet

MINI - Redeem this code to get a Charged Dominus Pet

PATRIOT - Redeem this code to get free Boosts

POWERFUL - Redeem this code to get a Grim Reaper Pet

QUESTS - Redeem this code to get a Starry Dominus Pet

RANKUP - Redeem this code to get a Cloud Dominus Pet

RELEASE - Redeem this code to get Lava Elemental Pet

SECRET - Redeem this code to get a Mythic Lava Elemental Pet

SPINTHEWHEEL - Redeem this code to get Prize Wheel Pet

THANKYOU - Redeem this code to get all boosts (five minutes)

TINYGEM - Redeem this code to get a Tiny Gem Pet and 1.5k Gems

UPDATE10 - Redeem this code to get a Havoc Flame Pet

UPDATE13 - Redeem this code to get a Shiny Pet Boost (five minutes)

UPDATE27 - Redeem this code to get x2 Luck Boost (15 minutes)

UPDATE29 - Redeem this code to get an x2 Luck Boost (20 minutes)

UPDATE33 - Redeem this code to get a free Boost

UPDATE46 - Redeem this code to get free Boosts

UPDATE47 - Redeem this code to get free Boosts

UPDATE50 - Redeem this code to get several Boosts

UPDATE51 - Redeem this code to get several Boosts

UPDATE52 - Redeem this code to get a Luck Boost and an Egg Boost

UPDATE54 - Redeem this code to get a 2x Luck Boost and a 3x Luck Boost

VAPORWAVE - Redeem this code to get a new Pet

VOID - Redeem this code to get a Void Star Shine Pet

YOUTUBE - Redeem this code to get a YouTube Play Button Pet

Expired codes in Roblox Clicking Havoc

There are only two codes that do not work in the game anymore, and they are:

60MX2LUCK - Redeem this code to get 60 minutes of 2x Luck

- Redeem this code to get 60 minutes of 2x Luck 2HOURLUCK - Redeem this code to get two hours of double Luck

Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Clicking Havoc

It's very easy to use Roblox codes to obtain free rewards. Here are some steps to redeem the aforementioned active codes:

Start by turning on the game.

On the left side of the game's screen, click the Twitter button.

The active code should be copied and pasted into the pop-up window.

To get the free items, click the Claim button to receive free gifts.

With that, the process of redeeming the active codes for August is complete.

