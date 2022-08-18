Clicking Havoc codes in Roblox: Free Pets, Boosts, and more (August 2022)

Players can win free gifts like a tiny Easter dominus, a mythic 15M Pet, in-game money, and more by using Roblox Clicking Havoc codes.
In Roblox Clicking Havoc, players must accumulate clicks in order to purchase character rebirths or gain access to additional worlds by tapping on the game screen. Diamonds can be used to get new Pets and improve one's personality. The main objective of the title is to dominate every other clicker.
Use free codes in Roblox Clicking Havoc to upgrade avatar and advance to the top
Active codes in Roblox Clicking Havoc
The active codes for this month have a lot of rewards to offer in the game, and here they are:
- 100KMEMBERS - Redeem this code to get an x2 Luck Boost
- 10KFAVORITES - Redeem this code to get an x2 Luck Boost
- 15MILLION - Redeem this code to get a Mythic 15M Pet
- 1MVISITS - Redeem this code to get free Boosts
- 200KVISITS - Redeem this code to get an x2 Click Boost (10 minutes)
- 28KMEMBERS - Redeem this code to get an x2 Luck Boost (10 minutes)
- 2KLIKES - Redeem this code to get an x2 Click Boost (15 minutes) and an x3 Hatch Boost (five minutes)
- 3MILLIONVISITS - Redeem this code to get All Boosts (15 minutes)
- 4MILLIONVISITS - Redeem this code to get All Boosts (15 minutes)
- 500KVISITS - Redeem this code to get a 500K Pet
- 600KVISITS - Redeem this code to get a free +1 Egg Boost
- AURIC - Redeem this code to get a Mini Auric Pet
- B4N - Redeem this code to get Havoc Hammer Pet
- BATTLE - Redeem this code to get a Sword Pet
- BOOST - Redeem this code to get an x2 Click Boost (15 minutes)
- BUG FIXES - Redeem this code to get a Cool Hammer Pet
- CELEBRATE - Redeem this code to get a Party Hat Pet
- CHEST - Redeem this code to get a Chest Pet
- CLICKS - Redeem this code to get 1500 gems &1500 clicks
- CORRUPT - Redeem this code to get a Mini Corrupt Dominus Pet
- DEVELOPER - Redeem this code to get a Mini Toxic Pet
- EASTER - Redeem this code to get a Small Easter Dominus
- FESTIVE - Redeem this code to get Pet
- FIREWORKS - Redeem this code to get an American Flag Pet
- GEMS - Redeem this code to get 1500 gems &1500 clicks
- HELL - Redeem this code to get a Mini Hell Demon Pet
- JOLLY - Redeem this code to get x2 & x3 Luck Boosts
- LAVA - Redeem this code to get a Chilled Lava Cat Pet
- MINI - Redeem this code to get a Charged Dominus Pet
- PATRIOT - Redeem this code to get free Boosts
- POWERFUL - Redeem this code to get a Grim Reaper Pet
- QUESTS - Redeem this code to get a Starry Dominus Pet
- RANKUP - Redeem this code to get a Cloud Dominus Pet
- RELEASE - Redeem this code to get Lava Elemental Pet
- SECRET - Redeem this code to get a Mythic Lava Elemental Pet
- SPINTHEWHEEL - Redeem this code to get Prize Wheel Pet
- THANKYOU - Redeem this code to get all boosts (five minutes)
- TINYGEM - Redeem this code to get a Tiny Gem Pet and 1.5k Gems
- UPDATE10 - Redeem this code to get a Havoc Flame Pet
- UPDATE13 - Redeem this code to get a Shiny Pet Boost (five minutes)
- UPDATE27 - Redeem this code to get x2 Luck Boost (15 minutes)
- UPDATE29 - Redeem this code to get an x2 Luck Boost (20 minutes)
- UPDATE33 - Redeem this code to get a free Boost
- UPDATE46 - Redeem this code to get free Boosts
- UPDATE47 - Redeem this code to get free Boosts
- UPDATE50 - Redeem this code to get several Boosts
- UPDATE51 - Redeem this code to get several Boosts
- UPDATE52 - Redeem this code to get a Luck Boost and an Egg Boost
- UPDATE54 - Redeem this code to get a 2x Luck Boost and a 3x Luck Boost
- VAPORWAVE - Redeem this code to get a new Pet
- VOID - Redeem this code to get a Void Star Shine Pet
- YOUTUBE - Redeem this code to get a YouTube Play Button Pet
Expired codes in Roblox Clicking Havoc
There are only two codes that do not work in the game anymore, and they are:
- 60MX2LUCK - Redeem this code to get 60 minutes of 2x Luck
- 2HOURLUCK - Redeem this code to get two hours of double Luck
Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Clicking Havoc
It's very easy to use Roblox codes to obtain free rewards. Here are some steps to redeem the aforementioned active codes:
- Start by turning on the game.
- On the left side of the game's screen, click the Twitter button.
- The active code should be copied and pasted into the pop-up window.
- To get the free items, click the Claim button to receive free gifts.
With that, the process of redeeming the active codes for August is complete.