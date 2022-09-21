Clicking Havoc codes in Roblox: Free pets, boosts, and more (September 2022)

Clicking Havoc is a simple Roblox game that merely involves vigorously clicking. The more players click, the more they will be rewarded. They just have to be faster than everyone else to survive. There are no complicated strategies needed besides going crazy on the mouse.
That said, codes can help players in getting ahead by giving them several boosts and a few pets. Roblox developers keep adding new codes to their social accounts, so one should consider joining or following them.
All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Clicking Havoc
Active codes in Roblox Clicking Havoc
Here are the active Roblox codes in the game:
- FREESKIPS - this code can be redeemed to earn an OP dominus pet
- UPDATE59 - this code can be redeemed to earn x2 and x3 Luck boost
- 100KMEMBERS - this code can be redeemed to earn an x2 Luck Boost
- 10KFAVORITES - this code can be redeemed to earn an x2 Luck Boost
- 15MILLION - this code can be redeemed to earn a Mythic 15M Pet
- 1MVISITS - this code can be redeemed to earn free Boosts
- 200KVISITS - this code can be redeemed to earn an x2 Click Boost (10 minutes)
- 3MILLIONVISITS - this code can be redeemed to earn All Boosts (15 minutes)
- 4MILLIONVISITS - this code can be redeemed to earn All Boosts (15 minutes)
- 500KVISITS - this code can be redeemed to earn a 500K Pet
- 600KVISITS - this code can be redeemed to earn a free +1 Egg Boost
- AURIC - this code can be redeemed to earn a Mini Auric Pet
- B4N - this code can be redeemed to earn Havoc Hammer Pet
- BATTLE - this code can be redeemed to earn a Sword Pet
- BOOST - this code can be redeemed to earn an x2 Click Boost (15 minutes)
- BUG FIXES - this code can be redeemed to earn a Cool Hammer Pet
- CELEBRATE - this code can be redeemed to earn a Party Hat Pet
- CHEST - this code can be redeemed to earn a Chest Pet
- CLICKS - this code can be redeemed to earn 1500 gems &1500 clicks
- CORRUPT - this code can be redeemed to earn a Mini Corrupt Dominus Pet
- DEVELOPER - this code can be redeemed to earn a Mini Toxic Pet
- EASTER - this code can be redeemed to earn a Small Easter Dominus
- FESTIVE - this code can be redeemed to earn Pet
- FIREWORKS - this code can be redeemed to earn an American Flag Pet
- GEMS - this code can be redeemed to earn 1500 gems &1500 clicks
- HELL - this code can be redeemed to earn a Mini Hell Demon Pet
- JOLLY - this code can be redeemed to earn x2 & x3 Luck Boosts
- LAVA - this code can be redeemed to earn a Chilled Lava Cat Pet
- MINI - this code can be redeemed to earn a Charged Dominus Pet
- PATRIOT - this code can be redeemed to earn free Boosts
- POWERFUL - this code can be redeemed to earn a Grim Reaper Pet
- QUESTS - this code can be redeemed to earn a Starry Dominus Pet
- RANKUP - this code can be redeemed to earn a Cloud Dominus Pet
- RELEASE - this code can be redeemed to earn Lava Elemental Pet
- SECRET - this code can be redeemed to earn a Mythic Lava Elemental Pet
- SPINTHEWHEEL - this code can be redeemed to earn Prize Wheel Pet
- THANKYOU - this code can be redeemed to earn all boosts (five minutes)
- TINYGEM - this code can be redeemed to earn a Tiny Gem Pet and 1.5k Gems
- UPDATE10 - this code can be redeemed to earn a Havoc Flame Pet
- UPDATE13 - this code can be redeemed to earn a Shiny Pet Boost (five minutes)
- UPDATE27 - this code can be redeemed to earn x2 Luck Boost (15 minutes)
- UPDATE29 - this code can be redeemed to earn an x2 Luck Boost (20 minutes)
- UPDATE52 - this code can be redeemed to earn a Luck Boost and an Egg Boost
- UPDATE54 - this code can be redeemed to earn a 2x Luck Boost and a 3x Luck Boost
- VAPORWAVE - this code can be redeemed to earn a new Pet
- VOID - this code can be redeemed to earn a Void Star Shine Pet
- YOUTUBE - this code can be redeemed to earn a YouTube Play Button Pet
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Clicking Havoc
These Roblox codes don't work in the game anymore:
- 2HOURLUCK - this code can be redeemed to earn two hours of double Luck
- 60MX2LUCK - this code can be redeemed to earn 60 minutes of 2x Luck
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Clicking Havoc
Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the Roblox code in the game:
- Tap on the Twitter button in the game, located on the left side of the screen.
- Copy and paste an active code into the text box.
- To get the free reward, click on the Claim button.
If the free code doesn't work, players are encouraged to reload the game and try again.