Clicking Havoc codes in Roblox: Free pets, boosts, and more (September 2022)

Clicking Havoc is a simple Roblox game that merely involves vigorously clicking. The more players click, the more they will be rewarded. They just have to be faster than everyone else to survive. There are no complicated strategies needed besides going crazy on the mouse.

That said, codes can help players in getting ahead by giving them several boosts and a few pets. Roblox developers keep adding new codes to their social accounts, so one should consider joining or following them.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Clicking Havoc

Active codes in Roblox Clicking Havoc

Here are the active Roblox codes in the game:

FREESKIPS - this code can be redeemed to earn an OP dominus pet

UPDATE59 - this code can be redeemed to earn x2 and x3 Luck boost

100KMEMBERS - this code can be redeemed to earn an x2 Luck Boost

10KFAVORITES - this code can be redeemed to earn an x2 Luck Boost

15MILLION - this code can be redeemed to earn a Mythic 15M Pet

1MVISITS - this code can be redeemed to earn free Boosts

200KVISITS - this code can be redeemed to earn an x2 Click Boost (10 minutes)

3MILLIONVISITS - this code can be redeemed to earn All Boosts (15 minutes)

4MILLIONVISITS - this code can be redeemed to earn All Boosts (15 minutes)

500KVISITS - this code can be redeemed to earn a 500K Pet

600KVISITS - this code can be redeemed to earn a free +1 Egg Boost

AURIC - this code can be redeemed to earn a Mini Auric Pet

B4N - this code can be redeemed to earn Havoc Hammer Pet

BATTLE - this code can be redeemed to earn a Sword Pet

BOOST - this code can be redeemed to earn an x2 Click Boost (15 minutes)

BUG FIXES - this code can be redeemed to earn a Cool Hammer Pet

CELEBRATE - this code can be redeemed to earn a Party Hat Pet

CHEST - this code can be redeemed to earn a Chest Pet

CLICKS - this code can be redeemed to earn 1500 gems &1500 clicks

CORRUPT - this code can be redeemed to earn a Mini Corrupt Dominus Pet

DEVELOPER - this code can be redeemed to earn a Mini Toxic Pet

EASTER - this code can be redeemed to earn a Small Easter Dominus

FESTIVE - this code can be redeemed to earn Pet

FIREWORKS - this code can be redeemed to earn an American Flag Pet

GEMS - this code can be redeemed to earn 1500 gems &1500 clicks

HELL - this code can be redeemed to earn a Mini Hell Demon Pet

JOLLY - this code can be redeemed to earn x2 & x3 Luck Boosts

LAVA - this code can be redeemed to earn a Chilled Lava Cat Pet

MINI - this code can be redeemed to earn a Charged Dominus Pet

PATRIOT - this code can be redeemed to earn free Boosts

POWERFUL - this code can be redeemed to earn a Grim Reaper Pet

QUESTS - this code can be redeemed to earn a Starry Dominus Pet

RANKUP - this code can be redeemed to earn a Cloud Dominus Pet

RELEASE - this code can be redeemed to earn Lava Elemental Pet

SECRET - this code can be redeemed to earn a Mythic Lava Elemental Pet

SPINTHEWHEEL - this code can be redeemed to earn Prize Wheel Pet

THANKYOU - this code can be redeemed to earn all boosts (five minutes)

TINYGEM - this code can be redeemed to earn a Tiny Gem Pet and 1.5k Gems

UPDATE10 - this code can be redeemed to earn a Havoc Flame Pet

UPDATE13 - this code can be redeemed to earn a Shiny Pet Boost (five minutes)

UPDATE27 - this code can be redeemed to earn x2 Luck Boost (15 minutes)

UPDATE29 - this code can be redeemed to earn an x2 Luck Boost (20 minutes)

UPDATE52 - this code can be redeemed to earn a Luck Boost and an Egg Boost

UPDATE54 - this code can be redeemed to earn a 2x Luck Boost and a 3x Luck Boost

VAPORWAVE - this code can be redeemed to earn a new Pet

VOID - this code can be redeemed to earn a Void Star Shine Pet

YOUTUBE - this code can be redeemed to earn a YouTube Play Button Pet

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Clicking Havoc

These Roblox codes don't work in the game anymore:

2HOURLUCK - this code can be redeemed to earn two hours of double Luck

60MX2LUCK - this code can be redeemed to earn 60 minutes of 2x Luck

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Clicking Havoc

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the Roblox code in the game:

Tap on the Twitter button in the game, located on the left side of the screen.

Copy and paste an active code into the text box.

To get the free reward, click on the Claim button.

If the free code doesn't work, players are encouraged to reload the game and try again.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far