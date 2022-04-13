Demon Slayer RPG 2 Codes in Roblox: Free Breathing reset, Demon reset, and many more (April 2022)

Roblox now has a Demon Slayer-based anime game, Demon Slayer RPG 2. With the second season of the Demon Slayer anime having come to an end, the popularity of this Roblox game has skyrocketed. Every month, gamers will be able to redeem a variety of coupons that will grant them exclusive in-game benefits.

Respiration resets, Race resets, Demon Arts, and more are available with Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes in Roblox. The game's developer, Shounen Studio, often releases codes during holidays and special occasions.

Roblox Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes for free resets

Active codes

!42kSubsBreathingReset – Breathing Reset

– Breathing Reset !42kSubsDemonArtReset – Demon Art reset

– Demon Art reset !42kSubEXPBoost – EXP boost

– EXP boost !42kSubsNichirinColorReset – Nichirin Color reset

– Nichirin Color reset !42kSubsRaceReset – Race reset

The codes need to be copied and pasted exactly as written, or they may not work. Players should use them quickly as the developers might choose to reset/remove the codes.

Expired codes

Here is a list of previously released codes for the game:

!100milvisitsBreathingReset - Respiration reset

!100milvisitsDemonArtReset - Artwork reset

!100milvisitsEXPBoost - EXP enhance

!100milvisitsNichirinColorReset - Nichrin reset

!100milvisitsRaceReset - Race reset

!25kSubsBreathingReset - Respiration reset

25kSubsDemonArtReset - Demon Artwork reset

25kSubsEXPBoost - EXP enhance

!25kSubsNichironColorReset - Nichiron Shade reset

25kSubsRaceReset - Race reset

!32kSubsBreathingReset - Respiration reset

!32kSubsDemonArtReset - Demon Artwork reset

!32kSubsEXPBoost - EXP enhance

!32kSubsNichirinColorReset - Nichirin reset

!32kSubsRaceReset - Race reset

!6000kfavBreathingReset - Respiration reset

!600kfavDemonArtReset - Demon Artwork reset

!600kfavEXPBoost - EXP enhance

!600kfavNichironColorReset - Nichiron Shade reset

!600kfavRaceReset - Race reset

!75milRaceReset - Race reset

!75milNichirinColorReset - Nichiron Shade reset

!75milEXPBoost - EXP enhance

!75milDemonArtReset - Demon Artwork reset

!75milBreathingReset - Respiration reset

!OneYearAnniversaryDemonArtReset - Demon Artwork reset

!OneYearAnniversaryBreathingReset - Respiration reset

!OneYearAnniversaryRaceReset - Race reset

!OneYearAnniversaryEXPBoost - EXP enhance

!OneYearAnniversaryRaceReset - Race reset

!200kBreathingReset - Respiration reset

!200kRaceReset - Race reset

!200kNichirinColorReset - Nichiron Shade reset

!200kEXPBoost - EXP enhance

!200kDemonArtReset - Demon Artwork reset

!50milNichirinColorReset - Nichiron Shade reset

!50milBreathingReset - Respiration reset

!50milDemonArtReset - Demon Artwork reset

!50milRaceReset - Race reset

!10kRaceReset - Race reset

!10kDemonArtReset - Demon Artwork reset

!10kBreathingReset - Respiration reset

!10kNichirinColorReset - Nichiron Shade reset

!10kEXPBoost - EXP enhance

!dsrpg2100k race reset - Race reset

!dsrpg2100k bda reset - Demon Artwork reset

!dsrpg2100k respiration reset - Respiration reset

!dsrpg2100k expboost - EXP enhance

!dsrpg2100k nichirincolor reset - Nichiron Shade reset

Steps to redeem the Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes in Roblox

While redeeming codes in Demon Slayer RPG 2 is quite simple, the process differs from that of most Roblox games. If you're having trouble figuring out how to redeem these codes, the instructions below might help:

To play the game, run Demon Slayer RPG 2 on the Roblox website. Type the code into the chatbox and click 'Enter'. The code has now been activated, and players can collect the free reward.

What is the Demon Slayer game plot?

The Demon Slayers are a group dedicated to fighting demons. Their main adversaries are the Uppermoons and Muzan Kibutsuji (the Demon King). To join the Demon Corps, players must first head to the Final Selection. They will see Higoshi there, and he will give them the quest to join the Demon Corps if they click on him (players must be level 30 to complete this quest). They will receive the Mizunoto Rank at the conclusion of this quest (the initial Rank of the Demon Corps).

