Demon slayer RPG codes in Roblox: Free resets (May 2022)

With the most recent Roblox Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes, players can stay ahead of the game, guaranteed that their Roblox Warrior is set to play the way they desire. There are ways like using free codes to reroll the Demon Slayer RPG 2 character without spending Robux, whether it's through changing the Breathing Style, Nichirin color, or Demon Art.

Roblox Game Demon Slayer RPG 2 is based on the popular manga and anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. In this game, players must battle fierce bosses, discover new locations, and learn new powers, arts, and methods to become even more powerful. It's the ultimate game for anime lovers.

Roblox: Demon slayer RPG codes for free resets

Active codes

It is best if players use the codes immediately. There is no expiration set, so there is always the fear of losing out. Plus, the codes are case sensitive, so players should ensure that they enter the codes exactly as they appear. Copying and pasting them is the best way to avoid any errors. The steps to redeem have been explained further below as well.

!April2022FreeBreathingReset - Redeem the code to get Breathing reset

!April2022FreeDemonArtReset - Redeem the code to get Demon Art reset

!April2022FreeEXPBoost - Redeem the code to get XP Boost

!April2022FreeNichirinColorReset - Redeem the code to get Nichirin Color

Reset !April2022FreeRaceReset - Redeem the code to get Race reset

Expired codes

Players shouldn't waste time using old codes. They should check out this list created specifically to avoid old codes. Once the code has expired, move onto the active list and use it immediately. All previous rewards with the expired codes do not fade away.

!100milvisitsBreathingReset - Redeem the code to get Breathing reset (NEW)

!100milvisitsDemonArtReset - Redeem the code to get Art Reset (NEW)

!100milvisitsEXPBoost - Redeem the code to get EXP boost (NEW)

!100milvisitsNichirinColorReset - Redeem the code to get Nichrin reset (NEW)

!100milvisitsRaceReset - Redeem the code to get Race reset (NEW)

!10kBreathingReset

!10kDemonArtReset

!10kEXPBoost

!10kNichirinColorReset

!10kRaceReset

!200kBreathingReset

!200kDemonArtReset

!200kEXPBoost - Redeem the code to get Awards an EXP boost

!200kNichirinColorReset

!200kRaceReset

!25kSubsBreathingReset - Redeem the code to get Breathing Reset

!25kSubsDemonArtReset - Redeem the code to get Demon Art Reset

!25kSubsEXPBoost - Redeem the code to get EXP boost 1hr

!25kSubsNichirinColorReset - Redeem the code to get Nichirin Color Reset

!25kSubsRaceReset - Redeem the code to get Race Reset

!300klikesBreathingReset - Redeem the code to get Breathing reset (NEW)

!300klikesDemonArtReset - Redeem the code to get Demon Art reset (NEW)

!300klikesEXPBoost - Redeem the code to get EXP Boost (NEW)

!300klikesNichirinColorReset - Redeem the code to get Nichirin Color reset (NEW)

!300klikesRaceReset - Redeem the code to get Race reset (NEW)

!32kSubsBreathingReset - Redeem the code to get Breathing Reset

!32kSubsDemonArtReset - Redeem the code to get Demon Art Reset

!32kSubsEXPBoost - Redeem the code to get EXP boost 1hr

!32kSubsNichirinColorReset - Redeem the code to get Nichirin Color Reset

!32kSubsRaceReset - Redeem the code to get Race Reset

!42kSubEXPBoost - Redeem the code to get EXP Boost 1HR

!42kSubsBreathingReset - Redeem the code to get Breathing reset

!42kSubsDemonArtReset - Redeem the code to get Demon Art reset

!42kSubsNichirinColorReset - Redeem the code to get Nichirin Color Reset

!42kSubsRaceReset - Redeem the code to get Race reset

!50milBreathingReset

!50milDemonArtReset

!50milNichirinColorReset

!50milRaceReset

!600kfavBreathingReset - Redeem the code to get Breathing Style Reset

!600kfavDemonArtReset - Redeem the code to get Demon Art Reset

!600kfavEXPBoost - Redeem the code to get EXP Boost

!600kfavNichironColorReset - Redeem the code to get Nichirin Colour Reset

!600kfavRaceReset - Redeem the code to get Race Reset

!75milBreathingReset - Redeem the code to get Breathing Style Reset

!75milDemonArtReset - Redeem the code to get Demon Art Reset

!75milEXPBoost- Redeem the code to get EXP Boost 1 Hour

!75milNichirinColorReset - Redeem the code to get Nichirin Color Reset

!75milRaceReset - Redeem the code to get Race Reset

!OneYearAnniversaryBreathingReset - Redeem the code to get Breathing reset

!OneYearAnniversaryDemonArtReset - Redeem the code to get Demon Art reset

!OneYearAnniversaryNichirinColorReset - Redeem the code to get Nichirin Color reset

!OneYearAnniversaryRaceReset - Redeem the code to get Race reset

Steps to redeem the Codes

Follow these easy steps to redeem codes in the game:

Launch the Roblox game on your device.

Copy and paste the code into the chat box.

It will say ‘[code] is not a valid command!’ in the bottom-right corner of the screen. However, the code will still work, if legitimate.

Voila! Enjoy the rewards and start upgrading.

Similar anime games in Roblox

My Hero Mania

My Hero Mania is largely centered on PvP, pitting players against one another in a battle to be the world's strongest hero. Combat is mostly dependent on three keybinding skills, and the game encourages players to grind their way up the ranks, unlocking additional equipment and talents to help them fight.

Shindo Life

Shindo Life is an anime game in which players can explore and fight alongside their friends. Shindo Life is a Roblox experience that has a bit more meat on its bones than other options, with a wide selection of talents and attributes. The color scheme is pleasing to the eye, and the images are adequate as well.

Jujutsu Revenge Kaisen

Roblox simulator game Jujutsu Revenge Kaisen is based on the anime series Jujutsu Kaisen. The game is evocative of Japanese anime games, with several quests to earn experience points and money, as well as many stats that contribute to the characters' overall development.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan