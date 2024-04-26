Descent Codes (May 2024)

Descent codes provide free resources when redeemed in the game. This game takes inspiration from the hit PC title Lethal Company, wherein players must descend into a dystopian facility either alone or after forming a team of up to four brave Robloxians to collect scrap material to sell and earn Time Shards (in-game currency) and other loot and delay the inevitable or face horrifying creatures.

However, new players can often struggle to amass Time Shards initially. Luckily, they can utilize the codes provided below to obtain essential Time Shards for free. Read on to discover the active codes in Descent, how to redeem them, and where to find more codes.

Roblox Descent Codes (Active)

Active codes for Descent (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are all the active codes for Descent that have been confirmed to have been working properly. However, it is recommended that you redeem them at the earliest to avoid missing out on the freebies.

List of Active Codes for Descent 1KLIKES Redeem for Time Shards (New) REL3ASE Redeem for 100 Time Shards

Inactive Descent codes

Inactive codes for Descent (Image via Roblox)

Fortunately, none of the codes for Descent have expired yet. If an active code doesn't deliver rewards, this article will be updated accordingly and a list consisting of all inactive codes will be provided below.

How to redeem Descent codes

Redeem codes in Descent with ease (Image via Roblox)

To redeem codes in Descent, simply follow the following steps:

Launch Descent and ensure that you're connected to the server.

and ensure that you're connected to the server. Upon joining the game, press the Gift Button located at the bottom of your game screen to open up the code redemption window.

located at the bottom of your game screen to open up the code redemption window. Copy a working code and paste it into the Enter code here text box.

text box. Click on the Submit Button to activate the code and claim the free rewards.

Codes for Descent and their importance

Active codes for Descent can be redeemed for free Time Shards, which can be very useful for newbies. Time Shards are Descent's in-game currency, earned after selling the amassed scrap material along with other useful loot and used to delay the timer and avoid facing the creepy monsters in the game.

Although the abovementioned resources can be acquired through grinding in the game, these codes facilitate a much easier and smoother process.

Descent code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshoot codes in Descent with ease (Image via Roblox)

If you enter an incorrect or expired code, the Submit button will turn red and the following will be displayed: Code is invalid. This is why it is recommended to double-check the accuracy of the codes before redeeming them, especially if you are entering them manually.

To avoid making any mistakes, simply copy and paste the codes directly from the list provided into the game. This will help prevent any errors that may occur during the process.

Where to find more recent Descent codes

To catch wind of the newest codes for Descent, updates, and the latest Roblox news about Descent, players can consider bookmarking this page which will be updated with the latest codes whenever they're released. Moreover, you can follow the game developer's social media handles, the official YouTube channel, and join their Discord server, as well as the official Roblox group for more information.

FAQs on Descent Codes

What are the latest Descent codes?

The latest active code in Descent is 1KLIKES, redeeming which grants Time Shards for free.

Are Descent codes useful?

Redeeming codes in Descent is beneficial. It allows you to get time shards without spending Robux or grinding.

When will the active codes expire in Descent?

The codes have no known expiration dates right now, so they could go inactive abruptly or stay active for a longer time.

When will newer codes for Descent be released?

Usually, new Roblox codes are released during a holiday, through major updates, and certain in-game events, which holds for Descent.

