Destroyer Simulator codes in Roblox: Free Boosts (June 2022)

Codes in Roblox Destroyer Simulator are a simple and free way to earn bonuses and in-game goodies. They are simple to use, and new ones are released on a regular basis.
UpGaming has created this destructive Roblox game called Destroyer Simulator. Players must destroy items to acquire wrath, then use popularity to gain courage in this game. Furthermore, they can open up new places and evict a large number of pets.
Along the game's journey, players will have to break through items and unleash their inner rage. It allows them to be more active than they have ever been.
Become a top level destroyer with free codes in Roblox Destroyer Simulator
Active codes in Roblox Destroyer Simulator
The codes can be easily redeemed, but players should watch out while using them. It's important to enter even special characters like the exclamation mark. The best way to redeem the code is by copy-pasting it.
Players should also hurry as the codes do not have an expiry date and may stop working at any point in time.
- 100kfavs - Redeem this code for Instant Evolved Boost
- 10m - Redeem this code for Instant Evolved Boost
- 10mvis - Redeem this code for Double Strength Boost
- 110kfavs - Redeem this code for x2 Strength Boost
- 120kfavs - Redeem this code for x2 Strength Boost
- 15mvis - Redeem this code for x2 Rage Boost
- 17mvis - Redeem this code for x2 Rage Boost
- 20mvis - Redeem this code for x2 Strength Boost
- 22mvis - Redeem this code for x2 Rage Boost
- 26000likes - Redeem this code for Double Rage Boost
- 28000likes - Redeem this code for Double Strength Boost
- 32000likes - Redeem this code for Double Training Speed Boost
- 38000likes - Redeem this code for x2 Strength Boost
- 3XP3R1MENTS - Redeem this code for x2 Rage Boost
- 40000likes - Redeem this code for x2 Training Speed Boost
- 42000likes - Redeem this code for x2 Strength Boost
- 44000likes - Redeem this code for x2 Strength Boost
- 46000likes - Redeem this code for x2 Strength Boost
- 48000likes - Redeem this code for x2 Strength Boost
- 4CID - Redeem this code for x2 Strength Boost
- 75kfavs - Redeem this code for Double Strength Boost
- 90kfavs - Redeem this code for x2 Strength Boost
- B000 - Redeem this code for x2 Strength Boost
- BUGZ - Redeem this code for Instant Evolved Boost
- C4STL3 - Redeem this code for x2 Strength Boost
- D3M0N - Redeem this code for Double Rage Boost
- F00D - Redeem this code for x2 Strength Boost
- F1SH - Redeem this code for x2 Strength Boost
- G1FT - Redeem this code for x2 Strength Boost
- GYM - Redeem this code for x2 Training Speed Boost
- H0H0H0 - Redeem this code for x2 Rage Boost
- H3LL - Redeem this code for Double Strength Boost
- M3RGE - Redeem this code for Instant Evolved Boost
- M3TR0POL1S - Redeem this code for x2 Strength Boost
- M4G1C - Redeem this code for x2 Strength Boost
- NY2022 - Redeem this code for Instant Evolved Boost
- S4NTA - Redeem this code for x2 Training Speed Boost
- T1T4NS - Redeem this code for x2 Strength Boost
- XMAS - Redeem this code for x2 Punch Speed Boost
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Destroyer Simulator
These Roblox codes do not work in the game anymore:
- 3V3NT – Redeem code for Double Training Speed Boost
- AUR4S – Redeem code for Double Training Speed Boost
- BIGBANG – Redeem code for Double Rage Boost
- C4NDY – Redeem code for Double Training Boost
- CAPCAKE – Redeem code for Double Strength Boost
- COOKIE – Redeem code for Double Punch Speed Boost
- CR1TS – Redeem code for Double Strength Boost
- D0NUT – Redeem code for Double Rage Boost
- D4M4G3R – Redeem code for Double Rage Boost
- DRAGONT00TH – Redeem code for Double Strength Boost
- F3STIV4L – Redeem code for Double Strength Boost
- F4RM3R – Redeem code for Double Rage Boost
- FIXES – Redeem code for 60 Minutes of Double Strength Boost
- FURRRY – Redeem code for 60 Minutes of Double Rage Boost
- G3MS – Redeem code for Double Strength Boost
- G4RD3N – Redeem code for Double Strength Boost
- M00N – Redeem code for Double Strength Boost
- NINJASPEED – Redeem code for Double Training Speed Boost
- REBIRTHS – Redeem code for Double Strength Boost
- Release – Redeem code for Double Rage Boost
- SP4CE – Redeem code for Double Training Speed Boost
- SWEET – Redeem code for Double Strength Boost
- UPDATE2 – Redeem code for Double Rage Boost
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Destroyer Simulator
Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the Roblox game:
- On the mobile device, open the Roblox game and tap the "more" button.
- When a new window appears, click the 'Codes' button.
- Please paste the code into the box labeled "enter code."
- Enter the above-mentioned codes.
- Players will receive an immediate reward after pressing "Redeem."
Conclusion
Take a break from strategizing in tower destruction games or killing bosses in anime-based titles. Sometimes, breaking can be fun. Crushing real plates and a fish bowl can be exceedingly satisfying, but it is expensive.
The free alternative is to play Destroyer Simulator. Break whatever is in your range and enjoy.