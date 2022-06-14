Destroyer Simulator codes in Roblox: Free Boosts (June 2022)

Codes in Roblox Destroyer Simulator are a simple and free way to earn bonuses and in-game goodies. They are simple to use, and new ones are released on a regular basis.

UpGaming has created this destructive Roblox game called Destroyer Simulator. Players must destroy items to acquire wrath, then use popularity to gain courage in this game. Furthermore, they can open up new places and evict a large number of pets.

Along the game's journey, players will have to break through items and unleash their inner rage. It allows them to be more active than they have ever been.

Become a top level destroyer with free codes in Roblox Destroyer Simulator

Active codes in Roblox Destroyer Simulator

The codes can be easily redeemed, but players should watch out while using them. It's important to enter even special characters like the exclamation mark. The best way to redeem the code is by copy-pasting it.

Players should also hurry as the codes do not have an expiry date and may stop working at any point in time.

100kfavs - Redeem this code for Instant Evolved Boost

10m - Redeem this code for Instant Evolved Boost

10mvis - Redeem this code for Double Strength Boost

110kfavs - Redeem this code for x2 Strength Boost

120kfavs - Redeem this code for x2 Strength Boost

15mvis - Redeem this code for x2 Rage Boost

17mvis - Redeem this code for x2 Rage Boost

20mvis - Redeem this code for x2 Strength Boost

22mvis - Redeem this code for x2 Rage Boost

26000likes - Redeem this code for Double Rage Boost

28000likes - Redeem this code for Double Strength Boost

32000likes - Redeem this code for Double Training Speed Boost

38000likes - Redeem this code for x2 Strength Boost

3XP3R1MENTS - Redeem this code for x2 Rage Boost

40000likes - Redeem this code for x2 Training Speed Boost

42000likes - Redeem this code for x2 Strength Boost

44000likes - Redeem this code for x2 Strength Boost

46000likes - Redeem this code for x2 Strength Boost

48000likes - Redeem this code for x2 Strength Boost

4CID - Redeem this code for x2 Strength Boost

75kfavs - Redeem this code for Double Strength Boost

90kfavs - Redeem this code for x2 Strength Boost

B000 - Redeem this code for x2 Strength Boost

BUGZ - Redeem this code for Instant Evolved Boost

C4STL3 - Redeem this code for x2 Strength Boost

D3M0N - Redeem this code for Double Rage Boost

F00D - Redeem this code for x2 Strength Boost

F1SH - Redeem this code for x2 Strength Boost

G1FT - Redeem this code for x2 Strength Boost

GYM - Redeem this code for x2 Training Speed Boost

H0H0H0 - Redeem this code for x2 Rage Boost

H3LL - Redeem this code for Double Strength Boost

M3RGE - Redeem this code for Instant Evolved Boost

M3TR0POL1S - Redeem this code for x2 Strength Boost

M4G1C - Redeem this code for x2 Strength Boost

NY2022 - Redeem this code for Instant Evolved Boost

S4NTA - Redeem this code for x2 Training Speed Boost

T1T4NS - Redeem this code for x2 Strength Boost

XMAS - Redeem this code for x2 Punch Speed Boost

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Destroyer Simulator

These Roblox codes do not work in the game anymore:

3V3NT – Redeem code for Double Training Speed Boost

AUR4S – Redeem code for Double Training Speed Boost

BIGBANG – Redeem code for Double Rage Boost

C4NDY – Redeem code for Double Training Boost

CAPCAKE – Redeem code for Double Strength Boost

COOKIE – Redeem code for Double Punch Speed Boost

CR1TS – Redeem code for Double Strength Boost

D0NUT – Redeem code for Double Rage Boost

D4M4G3R – Redeem code for Double Rage Boost

DRAGONT00TH – Redeem code for Double Strength Boost

F3STIV4L – Redeem code for Double Strength Boost

F4RM3R – Redeem code for Double Rage Boost

FIXES – Redeem code for 60 Minutes of Double Strength Boost

FURRRY – Redeem code for 60 Minutes of Double Rage Boost

G3MS – Redeem code for Double Strength Boost

G4RD3N – Redeem code for Double Strength Boost

M00N – Redeem code for Double Strength Boost

NINJASPEED – Redeem code for Double Training Speed Boost

REBIRTHS – Redeem code for Double Strength Boost

Release – Redeem code for Double Rage Boost

SP4CE – Redeem code for Double Training Speed Boost

SWEET – Redeem code for Double Strength Boost

UPDATE2 – Redeem code for Double Rage Boost

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Destroyer Simulator

Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the Roblox game:

On the mobile device, open the Roblox game and tap the "more" button.

When a new window appears, click the 'Codes' button.

Please paste the code into the box labeled "enter code."

Enter the above-mentioned codes.

Players will receive an immediate reward after pressing "Redeem."

Conclusion

Take a break from strategizing in tower destruction games or killing bosses in anime-based titles. Sometimes, breaking can be fun. Crushing real plates and a fish bowl can be exceedingly satisfying, but it is expensive.

The free alternative is to play Destroyer Simulator. Break whatever is in your range and enjoy.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far