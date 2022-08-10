Doodle World codes in Roblox: Free gems, cash, and more (August 2022)

Codes can be used in a variety of ways in Roblox Doodle World. Some of them are provided by the game's creator, Doodle World Studios, to aid players in progressing along their path to becoming a Doodle Master.

However, the majority of these were created in collaboration with well-known YouTubers. Players can use vouchers provided by these creators to demonstrate their dedication to the channel.

In Roblox Doodle Universe, one must fight to collect the best doodles and use them to advance in the doodle collection world. As the theme might suggest, there are multiple similarities between this game and Pokémon.

Players can utilize Roblox Doodle codes to gather more pocket monsters

Active codes in Roblox Doodle

Here are the active codes in the Roblox game:

75KLikes - Redeem this code in the game to get a Free Roulette Ticket

Armenti - Redeem this code in the game to get YouTuber Title and color

Awesome10K - Redeem this code in the game to get a Blue Skatikeet

BasicTitle - Redeem this code in the game to get the Basic Title

BerserkFan - Redeem this code in the game to get YouTuber Title

ClassicNative - Redeem this code in the game to get YouTuber Title and color

DCONTOP - Redeem this code in the game to get YouTuber Title and color

Dino - Redeem this code in the game to get YouTuber Title and color

Existensy - Redeem this code in the game to get YouTuber Title and color

ExtraReward - Redeem this code in the game to get a Lesser Chain Ticket

Fly - Redeem this code in the game to get YouTuber Title and color

FreeCapsules - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 Basic Capsules

FreeGems - Redeem this code in the game to get 25 Gems

FreeRosebug - Redeem this code in the game to get a free Rosebug Doodle

GoggleGang - Redeem this code in the game to get YouTuber Title and color

GrayColor - Redeem this code in the game to get the Gray Color

ItzSoara - Redeem this code in the game to get YouTuber Title and color

Joeblox - Redeem this code in the game to get YouTuber Title and color

JoebloxNation - Redeem this code in the game to get YouTuber Title and color

Letsparty - Redeem this code in the game to get Party Springling

Lucky - Redeem this code in the game to get YouTuber Title and color

NovaNation - Redeem this code in the game to get YouTuber Title and color

OldTimes - Redeem this code in the game to get YouTuber Title and color

pain1 - Redeem this code in the game to get 300 Gems

Pain2 - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards (New)

Point - Redeem this code in the game to get YouTuber Title and color

PokeNova - Redeem this code in the game to get YouTuber Title and color

PowerToTheChipmunks - Redeem this code in the game to get YouTuber Title and color

PraveenYT - Redeem this code in the game to get YouTuber Title and color

Rollette1 - Redeem this code in the game to get a free Roulette ticket

SpeedahSonic - Redeem this code in the game to get YouTuber Title and color

SpoolCode - Redeem this code in the game to get a Twigon

StimulusCheck - Redeem this code in the game to get 7.5k Cash

SubToJerii - Redeem this code in the game to get YouTuber color

TERRABL0X - Redeem this code in the game to get the Terra's Requiem color (zero in the end)

TheTribe - Redeem this code in the game to get YouTuber Title and color

VREQUIEM - Redeem this code in the game to get the Vizard's Requiem title

Welcome - Redeem this code in the game to get 3k Cash

WeLit - Redeem this code in the game to get YouTuber Title and color

Wizard - Redeem this code in the game to get YouTuber Title and color

wowcomeon - Redeem this code in the game to get 15k Cash

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Doodle

These codes do not work in the game anymore:

30KBunny - Redeem this code to get a Bunsweet

50KLikes - Redeem this code to get a Free Roulette Ticket

DaGOAT - Redeem this code to get a 5-star Yagoat

FreeNeedling - Redeem this code to get a Needling

Friendship_z - Redeem this code to get a Friendship Ribbon

GreaterChain - Redeem this code to get a free Chain Ticket

GreenBug - Redeem this code to get a Nibblen

ImLateLol - Redeem this code to get a Roulette Ticket

ImLateLol2 - Redeem this code to get a Dramask

Lewis - Redeem this code to get a cyan Louis

MillionParty - Redeem this code to get a free Partybug Doodle

ThanksSoMuch - Redeem this code to get rewards

WowzerRouletteTicket - Redeem this code to get a Free Roulette Ticket

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Doodle

Redeeming codes in Roblox is quite easy:

Open the game and select the Menu button.

Select the Special Shop/Cash button in the radial menu.

Select the Codes button and enter an active code in the text box. Hit submit to redeem the code.

With that being said, players are urged to capitalize and redeem these codes before they get expired.

