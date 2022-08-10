Doodle World codes in Roblox: Free gems, cash, and more (August 2022)

Codes can be used in a variety of ways in Roblox Doodle World. Some of them are provided by the game's creator, Doodle World Studios, to aid players in progressing along their path to becoming a Doodle Master.
However, the majority of these were created in collaboration with well-known YouTubers. Players can use vouchers provided by these creators to demonstrate their dedication to the channel.
In Roblox Doodle Universe, one must fight to collect the best doodles and use them to advance in the doodle collection world. As the theme might suggest, there are multiple similarities between this game and Pokémon.
Players can utilize Roblox Doodle codes to gather more pocket monsters
Active codes in Roblox Doodle
Here are the active codes in the Roblox game:
- 75KLikes - Redeem this code in the game to get a Free Roulette Ticket
- Armenti - Redeem this code in the game to get YouTuber Title and color
- Awesome10K - Redeem this code in the game to get a Blue Skatikeet
- BasicTitle - Redeem this code in the game to get the Basic Title
- BerserkFan - Redeem this code in the game to get YouTuber Title
- ClassicNative - Redeem this code in the game to get YouTuber Title and color
- DCONTOP - Redeem this code in the game to get YouTuber Title and color
- Dino - Redeem this code in the game to get YouTuber Title and color
- Existensy - Redeem this code in the game to get YouTuber Title and color
- ExtraReward - Redeem this code in the game to get a Lesser Chain Ticket
- Fly - Redeem this code in the game to get YouTuber Title and color
- FreeCapsules - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 Basic Capsules
- FreeGems - Redeem this code in the game to get 25 Gems
- FreeRosebug - Redeem this code in the game to get a free Rosebug Doodle
- GoggleGang - Redeem this code in the game to get YouTuber Title and color
- GrayColor - Redeem this code in the game to get the Gray Color
- ItzSoara - Redeem this code in the game to get YouTuber Title and color
- Joeblox - Redeem this code in the game to get YouTuber Title and color
- JoebloxNation - Redeem this code in the game to get YouTuber Title and color
- Letsparty - Redeem this code in the game to get Party Springling
- Lucky - Redeem this code in the game to get YouTuber Title and color
- NovaNation - Redeem this code in the game to get YouTuber Title and color
- OldTimes - Redeem this code in the game to get YouTuber Title and color
- pain1 - Redeem this code in the game to get 300 Gems
- Pain2 - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards (New)
- Point - Redeem this code in the game to get YouTuber Title and color
- PokeNova - Redeem this code in the game to get YouTuber Title and color
- PowerToTheChipmunks - Redeem this code in the game to get YouTuber Title and color
- PraveenYT - Redeem this code in the game to get YouTuber Title and color
- Rollette1 - Redeem this code in the game to get a free Roulette ticket
- SpeedahSonic - Redeem this code in the game to get YouTuber Title and color
- SpoolCode - Redeem this code in the game to get a Twigon
- StimulusCheck - Redeem this code in the game to get 7.5k Cash
- SubToJerii - Redeem this code in the game to get YouTuber color
- TERRABL0X - Redeem this code in the game to get the Terra's Requiem color (zero in the end)
- TheTribe - Redeem this code in the game to get YouTuber Title and color
- VREQUIEM - Redeem this code in the game to get the Vizard's Requiem title
- Welcome - Redeem this code in the game to get 3k Cash
- WeLit - Redeem this code in the game to get YouTuber Title and color
- Wizard - Redeem this code in the game to get YouTuber Title and color
- wowcomeon - Redeem this code in the game to get 15k Cash
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Doodle
These codes do not work in the game anymore:
- 30KBunny - Redeem this code to get a Bunsweet
- 50KLikes - Redeem this code to get a Free Roulette Ticket
- DaGOAT - Redeem this code to get a 5-star Yagoat
- FreeNeedling - Redeem this code to get a Needling
- Friendship_z - Redeem this code to get a Friendship Ribbon
- GreaterChain - Redeem this code to get a free Chain Ticket
- GreenBug - Redeem this code to get a Nibblen
- ImLateLol - Redeem this code to get a Roulette Ticket
- ImLateLol2 - Redeem this code to get a Dramask
- Lewis - Redeem this code to get a cyan Louis
- MillionParty - Redeem this code to get a free Partybug Doodle
- ThanksSoMuch - Redeem this code to get rewards
- WowzerRouletteTicket - Redeem this code to get a Free Roulette Ticket
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Doodle
Redeeming codes in Roblox is quite easy:
- Open the game and select the Menu button.
- Select the Special Shop/Cash button in the radial menu.
- Select the Codes button and enter an active code in the text box. Hit submit to redeem the code.
With that being said, players are urged to capitalize and redeem these codes before they get expired.