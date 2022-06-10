Dragon Blox codes in Roblox: Free reset, rebirths, and rewards (June 2022)

Players will acquire benefits to become even stronger as they attain rebirth in Roblox Dragon Blox, but they will lose all of their existing power with each rebirth. Codes come into play at this point.

They can use the codes below to get free rebirths, skill points, and skill resets. All three work together to make Dragon Blox the strongest.

Roblox Dragon Blox, previously known as Super Saiyan Simulator 2, is an experience in which users can play as a Dragon Ball character of Saiyan descent. They will be able to progress through the stages of the mighty Saiyan race, learn new skills, and eventually become the game's most mighty Super Saiyan!

Roblox: Dragon Blox codes for free rewards

Active codes

The codes will not last forever and may expire anytime, so use them now. Also, gamers should avoid typing the codes manually, as every character matters.

The best way to redeem the code is to copy and paste them into the game.

1MGROUPMEMBERS! – Redeem this code for free rewards (NEW)

JUNE2022FREEREBIRTH! – Redeem this code for 2x rebirths (NEW)

JUNE2022FREESKILLRESET! – Redeem this code for a free skill point reset (NEW)

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes

These codes do not work in the game anymore:

100KLIKES_FREESKILLPOINTS – Redeem this code for a free skill point reset

200MVISITS! – Redeem this code for 2x Rebirths & 3x Skill Points Resets

500KGROUPMEMBERSREWARD_2REBIRTH – Redeem this code for free rebirths

APRIL2022FREEREBIRTH! – Redeem this code for 2x rebirths

APRIL2022FREESKILLRESET! – Redeem this code for a free skill point reset

DECEMBERFREESKILLRESET! – Redeem this code for a free skill point reset

FEB2022FREEREBIRTH! – Redeem this code for 2x rebirths

FEB2022FREESKILLRESET! – Redeem this code for a free skill point reset

FREE_SKILLPOINTS – Redeem this code for a free skill point reset

FREE2REBIRTH! – Redeem this code for a free reward

FREE3SKILLRESET! – Redeem this code for a free skill point reset

FREESKILLPOINTSRESET! – Redeem this code for a free skill point reset

FREESKILLPOINTSWEEKEND – Redeem this code for three skill point resets

FREESKILLRESET! – Redeem this code for a free skill point reset

HAPPY150KLIKES! – Redeem this code for 2x rebirths

January2022FREEREBIRTH! – Redeem this code for 2x rebirths

January2022FREESKILLRESET! – Redeem this code for a free skill point reset

MARCH2022FREEREBIRTH! – Redeem this code for 2x rebirths

MARCH2022FREESKILLRESET! – Redeem this code for a free skill point reset

MAY2022FREEREBIRTH! – Redeem this code for 2x rebirths

MAY2022FREESKILLRESET! – Redeem this code for a free skill point reset

NOVEMBERFREESKILLRESET! – Redeem this code for a free skill point reset

REDEEM4FREESKILLPOINTS – Redeem this code for a free skill point reset

UPDATE7FREESKILLRESET – Redeem this code for a free skill point reset

Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Dragon Blox

The process of redeeming Roblox Dragon Blox codes is easy. Unlike other games, there is no large Twitter bird icon on the game website, nor is there any indication of codes.

Launch Roblox on the device of choice. It can be a PC or an Android/iOs device. Next, log in to the game to redeem the Roblox Dragon Blox codes.

Once players have control of the character, they should go to the left side of the screen and click or tap the 'Menu' button. To open the window, they may go to 'Settings' and the small 'Redeem Code' button on the bottom right.

Each code should be typed or pasted into the box, then redeemed and confirmed. Users will be able to see the awards they have earned.

More codes in Roblox Dragon Blox

Follow G RBLX Games, the game's developers, on their official Twitter account if gamers want to find additional codes. They can also join the game's official Discord server to receive news and updates and interact with others. The links can be found on the Roblox game's homepage.

Playing Dragon Blox

Dragon Blox may be played on any Roblox device by looking for the game in the main directory. If it doesn't appear, go to the Dragon Blox game page by clicking here.

Players should focus on gaining a feel for the controls at the beginning of the game. These can be accessed by touching the large 'HELP' button on the game's left side. Before taking on anyone, practice punching, moving, and soaring.

Punching increases the power that they may spend to unlock new skills, activate rebirths, use fusion, and even turn into a Super Saiyan.

Users can transform by putting in a short code for the transformation they would get once they have attained the necessary power level in Dragon Blox. By entering the menu and tapping on the 'Modes' menu, gamers may see what transformations are currently accessible.

