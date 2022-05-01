Is Shadow Dragon the hardest pet to get in Roblox Adopt Me?

Roblox Adopt Me! developers have taken the game to the next level by introducing a pet collection feature. They have added an exciting twist by introducing five main types of pet ranks - common, uncommon, rare, ultra-rare, and legendary. The type of pet players obtain is primarily determined by chance, but hatching more expensive eggs gives them a better opportunity to get the rarest pet. However, not all pets can be hatched, and some need to be purchased from many in-game stores.

Currently, the Shadow Dragon is the most challenging pet to get in Roblox Adopt Me! The Shadow Dragon is a limited pet that doesn't come from an egg but can be purchased using Robux. It was released during a Halloween event conducted in 2019 between October 18 and November 1.

Roblox: Rarest pet in Adopt Me!

Why is Shadow Dragon rare?

Shadow Dragon was available for purchase at the Candy Trading Shop in the old Graveyard or through the Gamepass Menu. It was available along with several other pets considered special to the 2019 Halloween Update in front of the little tombstones. The Zombie Buffalo, the Evil Unicorn, and the Bat Dragon were released alongside the Shadow Dragon. Now that the event is over, it is only available through trading with a value of 380.

Candy Trading Shop in Roblox Adopt Me!

During the 2019 Halloween Event, players could use Candy to purchase Halloween-themed goods, cars, and pets at the Candy Trading Shop, located near the Graveyard in Adopt Me! The Headless Horseless Headman was the NPC in charge of it.

Gamepasses in Roblox Adopt Me!

Gamepasses in Roblox Adopt Me! are various pets and products that can only be purchased with Robux.

Some gamepasses, such as the Horse, Griffin, and others, provide the player with pets. Others, such as the Ride-A-Pet Potion or Hero's Costume, provide the player with special items or pet accessories. The V.I.P. gamepass, for example, grants gamers extra benefits.

Other gamepasses are only available for a limited time during events and will no longer be accessible for purchase after the event has ended. The Shadow Dragon and Frost Fury are two examples of these. Limited-event gamepasses are typically mentioned in-game.

Shadow Dragon's appearance in Roblox Adopt Me!

Shadow Dragon in Adopt Me! (Image via Roblox)

The Shadow Dragon appears to be skeletal and frail. It has horns, an arched snout, purple lighting eyes, wide wings, visible spines and ribs sticking out, and a luminous tongue that is only visible at night. It has a rib cage that is partially visible and emits glowing particle effects. When not in motion, the Shadow Dragon sits on the ground like the Parrot, Crow, and Frost Dragon.

Neon Form

Players can combine four fully grown pets of the same species to make a neon pet. Neon pets have a distinct light around specific sections of their bodies. Players can create neon pets in Neon Cave. The Shadow Dragon's horns, inner wings, and rear spines shine a bright white-purple in its Neon form. Its breath starts glowing in this form which is different than the normal form. It looks like it is always breathing fire.

Mega Neon Form

Four neon form pets of the same species can be combined to make a mega neon pet. In its mega neon form, the same areas as the Neon form showed the colors of the rainbow in the beginning. Later on, it was changed to just two colors - blue and white.

Tricks that it can perform

Below is a list of tricks Shadow Dragon learns in order:

Newborn - Sit

Junior - Lay Down

Pre-Teen - Joy

Teen - Jump

Post-Teen - Dive

Full Grown - Shadow Breath

Shadow Breath is an exclusive trick.

How to trade in Roblox Adopt me!

The process is explained below:

To trade, the player must first click the player with who they want to trade, then pick 'Trade' from the interaction menu, or hit 1 on their keyboard.

The other player will be contacted with a trade request, which they can accept or reject. Both players enter the trading menu if the other accepts.

By clicking the green plus icon and selecting the item they want to trade, each participant can add an item to the game. When they click on an item in the trade menu, it is removed from the trade.

When a trade starts, a counter in the bottom right corner of the menu starts counting from 5, and the timer resets every time a player adds or removes an item.

After things are deleted, added, or changed, this cool-down prevents users from accepting a trade by error. When the countdown is complete, the button changes to a green 'accept' button, which both sides must press in order for the trade to be completed.

The trade will not go through if any of the two users leave the game or select the red 'decline' button at any point throughout the transaction.

Conclusion

Not everyone is collecting the Shadow Dragon, even though it is the hardest to find. Some are looking for a Bat Dragon or maybe a Monkey King. So make trades and have something good to offer when asking for a Shadow Dragon.

Note: The article reflects the writer's personal views.

