Era of Althea codes in Roblox: Free reward codes revealed (May 2022)

Users have access to a diverse range of unique Roblox games, and Era of Althea, developed by AwokenTy and EternalProwessKun, is one of the finest up-and-rising titles to try out. It has many unique characteristics that set it apart from the other games available. However, there is one thing in common between them, i.e., the use of redeem codes.

In most cases, players can use all of these sorts of codes and gain access to an array of exclusive in-game items. On that note, here’s a list of the codes for the Era of Althea.

Working codes for Roblox Era of Althea

Here’s a list of Roblox Era of Althea codes that are working as of this writing:

AhwokenTwitter! : For five free spins in the game

: For five free spins in the game MaineEOA : For five free spins in the game

: For five free spins in the game NewUpdate??: For 25 free spins in the game

Upon redeeming them, players will receive multiple free spins and will be able to profit from a variety of different benefits. However, individuals must note that they must redeem these codes as soon as possible because they can expire soon.

Expired codes of Roblox Era of Althea

Previously, these codes were also operational, allowing players to acquire several different rewards within the game:

25LIKES!: Get 15 free spins

4MILVISITS!: Get 15 free spins

ShutdownForFixesA!: Get five free spins

2MVISITS!: Get 15 free spins

1500Likes: Get three free Spins

3000Likes: Get 15 free Spins

6000Likes2: Get 10 free Spins

TrueSupport!: Get five free Spins

ShutdownForFixes!: Get 10 free Spins

ShutdownForFixes2!: Get 10 free Spins

1MVISITS!: Get 10 free Spins

15KLIKES!: Get 10 free Spins

SHUTDOWNADOPTME!: Get 10 free Spins

MyApologies!: Get 60 free spins

AltheaHype!: Get 10 free spins

EOA: Get 15 free Spins

However, these have expired recently, rendering them invalid to the players. Subsequently, users can follow the developers on their social media handles to stay updated about the latest codes.

How to use codes in the Roblox Era of Althea

Codes can be easily used after opening the in-game settings in Era of Althea (Image via Roblox)

If users do not know the steps to utilize the codes in Era of Althea, they can check out the guide below:

Step 1: Individuals can start by opening the Era of Althea on their devices.

Step 2: As the next step, they can press ‘M’ to open the in-game menu. After that, gamers can tap on the ‘Settings’ icon in the menu’s center.

Press on the 'Settings' icon in the center of the in-game menu (Image via Roblox)

Step 3: Users will then be able to find the Redeem Code section, where they can carefully enter AhwokenTwitter!, MaineEOA, and NewUpdate?? codes one by one.

Step 4: They can finally redeem them to gain the corresponding rewards within the Era of Althea.

Control settings of Era of Althea

These are the exact Controls within the game (Image via Roblox)

Many new users are unaware of controls when opening the game’s menu and other actions. Here’s a quick guide about the exact keybinds mentioned by the developers:

M – Open Menu

F – Toggle Weapon

R – Toggle Fist Combat

` - View Grimoire Pages

E – Toggle Grimoire

Right Mouse Button – Block (Users must have Fist or Weapons equipped)

Left Mouse Button – Attack (Users must have Fist or Weapons equipped)

Alt – Shiftlock

Shift – Run (they can change the key in the in-game settings)

Q – Dash

About the Era of Althea

The Era of Althea is one of the most unique and visually appealing Roblox games. The graphics and animations are some of the best available and are pretty eye-pleasing. The map is also quite vast, leaving many possibilities for users to explore during their quest.

It was released over a year back and has accumulated more than 6.8 million visits. Each server’s size is 25, and gamers can enjoy this with their friends.

However, individuals must remember that Era of Althea only functions on PC, and they will not be able to enjoy it on any other platforms on which Roblox is available.

