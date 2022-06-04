Fairy Tail: Lost Souls codes in Roblox — Free spins (June 2022)

Roblox Fairy Tail: Lost Souls codes can be redeemed for free skins, money, and other in-game items. The developers announced it on the game's official Twitter account and Discord server.

The codes are usually released on significant occasions, such as the game's 'Likes' milestone and special events.

In Roblox Fairy Tail: Lost Souls, players must overcome opponents worldwide to become the game's most powerful player. As they battle others, the hero will level up, and users can also spin to get new skills that will help them become stronger.

Fairy Tail: Lost Souls is based on the famous anime Fairy Tail.

Roblox: Fairy Tail: Lost Souls codes for free Spins

Active codes

These codes can expire at any time in the coming days, so individuals should ensure to redeem them as soon as possible. Also, the codes are case-sensitive, so they need to copy and paste them to avoid making any mistakes.

Detailed steps to redeem these codes are mentioned further down.

!code betterrates - Redeem this code and get free spins

!code spooky - Redeem this code and get free spins

!code touchgrass - Redeem this code and get 2500 spins

Expired codes

If any codes suddenly stop working, Roblox players can check to see if they can be found here. If so, please consider them gone and move on to the game's active codes above.

!code blamejayCopy - Redeem this code and get 9K Spins

!code brilliantCopy - Redeem this code and get Free Spins

!code dangernoodleCopy - Redeem this code and get 200 Spins

!code darkCopy - Redeem this code and get 50 Spins

!code dethCopy - Redeem this code and get 666 Spins

!code devilslayeropCopy - Redeem this code and get Free Spins

!code edgysolidscriptCopy - Redeem this code and get 800 Spins

!code electrictimeCopy - Redeem this code and get 35 Spins

!code elfmantimeCopy - Redeem this code and get 50 Spins

!code erikdadCopy - Redeem this code and get 250 Spins

!code erzatimeCopy - Redeem this code and get 150 Spins

!code fixedCopy - Redeem this code and get Free Spins

!code fixesCopy - Redeem this code and get 350 Spins

!code formula1337Copy - Redeem this code and get 600 Spins

!code ftlsrevivalCopy - Redeem this code and get 1K Spins

!code galunatimeCopy - Redeem this code and get 200 Spins

!code gildartsagainCopy - Redeem this code and get Free Spins

!code gildartsdadCopy - Redeem this code and get Free Spins

!code gmgagainagainCopy - Redeem this code and get 400 Spins

!code gmgagainCopy - Redeem this code and get 1K Spins

!code gmgCopy - Redeem this code and get 100 Spins

!code godslayingtimeCopy - Redeem this code and get 200 Spins

!code gooddragonCopy - Redeem this code and get 690 Spins

!code graysamaCopy - Redeem this code and get 500 Spins

!code hakotrapCopy - Redeem this code and get 200 Spins

!code hardwoodCopy - Redeem this code and get 699 Spins

!code iamspeedCopy - Redeem this code and get 350 Spins

!code icedshellCopy - Redeem this code and get 500 Spins

!code jellaldadCopy - Redeem this code and get Free Spins

!code kingmodeCopy - Redeem this code and get 500 Spins

!code legendtimeCopy - Redeem this code and get 2.5K Spins

!code lightning – Redeem for free spins

!code membersCopy - Redeem this code and get 50 Spins

!code mobilegangCopy - Redeem this code and get 200 Spins

!code morerevampsCopy - Redeem this code and get Free Spins

!code moreskillsCopy - Redeem this code and get 300 Spins

!code pestcontrolCopy - Redeem this code and get 1.2K Spins

!code raysCopy - Redeem this code and get 350 Spins

!code sandCopy - Redeem this code and get 600 Spins

!code semaCopy - Redeem this code and get Free Spins

!code shineCopy - Redeem this code and get 300 Spins

!code shoobydoobopCopy - Redeem this code and get 200 Spins

!code simulatorCopy - Redeem this code and get 100 Spins

!code somethingaboutmetalCopy - Redeem this code and get 250 Spins

!code sorry4shutdowns – Redeem for free spins

!code sorryshutdownagainCopy - Redeem this code and get 100 Spins

!code srry4shutdowns – Redeem for free spins

!code swordCopy - Redeem this code and get 100 Spins

!code toomuch2Copy - Redeem this code and get 10K Spins

!code toomuch3Copy - Redeem this code and get 10K Spins

!code toomuchCopy - Redeem this code and get Free Spins

!code ultearmomCopy - Redeem this code and get 250 Spins

!code virusohnoCopy - Redeem this code and get Free Spins

!code wearmaskyesCopy - Redeem this code and get Free Spins

!code whyCopy - Redeem this code and get 11.5K Spins

!code wryCopy - Redeem this code and get 5K Spins

Steps to redeem Roblox Fairy Tail: Lost Souls codes

Users can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the Roblox game:

Step 1: Roblox can be played on a mobile device, a PC, or other devices. Open the platform.

Step 2: Launch Roblox Fairy Tail: Lost Souls

Step 3: Gamers can access the chat window by using the "/" key on the keyboard.

Step 4: Choose a code from the list above and enter it.

Step 5: Alternatively, individuals may copy and paste the code from above into the dialogue box.

Step 6: After entering the code, send a message to collect the benefits.

