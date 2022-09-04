Fairy Tail Lost Souls codes in Roblox: Free Spins (September 2022)

Based on the classic game Fairy Tail: Online Fighting, Roblox Fairy Tail: Lost Souls was created by VetexGame. Players should aim to become one of the game's most powerful fighters and battle their way past opponents.

Spin allows players to learn new abilities that will make them stronger and enable them to vanquish every opponent. With that being said, one should use the free Roblox code in this post to receive free spins. Players should use them right away as no one knows when they will expire. Additionally, they can follow the developers on Twitter for additional codes.

Players can get free spins to fight well in Roblox Fairy Tail Lost Souls

Active codes in Roblox Fairy Tail Lost Souls

Here are the active Roblox codes in the game:

!code touchgrass - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free spins (NEW)

!code spooky - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free spins

!code betterrates - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free spins

Expired codes in Roblox Fairy Tail Lost Souls

These Roblox codes do not work anymore:

!code arigatoCopy - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 500 Spins

!code toomuchCopy - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Free Spins

!code dethCopy - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 666 Spins

!code edgysolidscriptCopy - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 800 Spins

!code toomuch3Copy - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10,000 Spins

!code whyCopy - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 11,500 Spins

!code toomuch2Copy - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10,000 Spins

!code formula1337Copy - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 600 Spins

!code moreskillsCopy - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 300 Spins

!code wryCopy - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5,000 Spins

!code ultearmomCopy - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 250 Spins

!code kingmodeCopy - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 500 Spins

!code fixedCopy - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Free Spins

!code gmgCopy - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 100 Spins

!code lightning - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free spins

!code swordCopy - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 100 Spins

!code elfmantimeCopy - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 Spins

!code dangernoodleCopy - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 200 Spins

!code gooddragonCopy - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 690 Spins

!code fixesCopy - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 350 Spins

!code darkCopy - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 Spins

!code blamejayCopy - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 9,000 Spins

!code srry4shutdowns - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free spins

!code gildartsdadCopy - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Free Spins

!code hardwoodCopy - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 699 Spins

!code icedshellCopy - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 500 Spins

!code hakotrapCopy - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 200 Spins

!code ftlsrevivalCopy - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 Spins

!code graysamaCopy - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 500 Spins

!code membersCopy - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 Spins

!code gildartsagainCopy - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Free Spins

!code ArcOfTimeCopy - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Free Spins

!code pestcontrolCopy - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,200 Spins

!code morerevampsCopy - This code can be redeem in the game to earn Free Spins

!code erzatimeCopy - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 150 Spins

!code electrictimeCopy - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 35 Spins

!code legendtimeCopy - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2,500 Spins

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Fairy Tail Lost Souls

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Start the game.

Then select the chatbox or "/" key.

In the chat box, copy and paste one of the active codes.

To receive the free spins, click Enter.

It is best to copy and paste codes, as typing will lead to persistent errors.

