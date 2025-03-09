Fisch 2x XP update (March 8, 2025) patch notes: New Eggs, quest, and more

Fisch has rolled out a new update featuring a gameplay mechanic along with several changes and rewards. While fairly small, the update still has some aspects that players should be aware of. This especially includes Loot Eggs that drop various rewards, and the new Speed Boots.

This article provides the complete patch notes of the latest update.

Complete changelog of the latest Fisch update

The new update comes with various features and items (Image via Roblox)

As mentioned, the game's latest update, while small, features some important information you might want to know about. Below is the entire changelog, as stated by the developers:

1) " GLIMMERFINS CREATION HAS ARRIVED!" – Glimmerfin has unleashed a brand-new invention for you to experience!

" Glimmerfin has unleashed a brand-new invention for you to experience! 2) Help craft the mysterious Glimmerfin Boots in his secret laboratory!

Help craft the mysterious Glimmerfin Boots in his secret laboratory! 3) Kraken, Orcas, and Whales now have a chance to drop free Loot Eggs.

Kraken, Orcas, and Whales now have a chance to drop free Loot Eggs. 4) 2X XP BOOST all weekend long – level up faster than ever!

2X XP BOOST all weekend long – level up faster than ever! 5) A brand-new Bundle has arrived!

A brand-new Bundle has arrived! 6) Fresh new skins to collect and show off!

Fresh new skins to collect and show off! 7) A powerful new boat sets sail – get ready for adventure!

A powerful new boat sets sail – get ready for adventure! 8) Robux Eggs now available – what rare loot will you hatch?

Robux Eggs now available – what rare loot will you hatch? 9) And just when you thought it couldn’t get any better… Something incredibly lucky is coming next week… Stay tuned!

Small bug fixes

Buffed Steady and Blessed Song enchants (15% -> 20%; 30% -> 40%).

Captain Ahab will now give you the relic right after selecting 'I have one right here' option instead of 'Thanks' option.

Fixed submarine being unable to ascend/descend around Atlantean storm.

Odds show on Egg Salesman.

Softlock fixed on Glimmerfin Boot Parts.

Bundle Icon Fix.

Where can you get the Glimmerfin Boots and Eggs in Fisch?

You can find this NPC in the Oil Refinery (Image via Roblox)

To get the Glimmerfin Speed Boots, you will need to head to the Oil Refinery and meet Dr Crookspine. He will task you with obtaining three items that he will then craft into the boots. This is a great item since it boosts movement speed when walking.

The Egg Salesman sells Eggs for Robux (Image via Roblox)

As for the Eggs, you can either purchase them for Robux from the Egg Salesman who can be found on Roslit Bay or Moosewood island or get them by catching specific fish in the Whale Migration, Orca Migration, or the Kraken events. Note that you are not guaranteed to obtain an Egg when you catch these fish.

