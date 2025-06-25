Flamingo Grow a Garden: How to get, drop rate, and traits

Grow a Garden has a tradition of expanding its Pet roster with every update. This summer, it introduced several eggs, allowing players to hatch more animals in their garden. The Flamingo is one of the newest and most useful Pets in the game. It towers over others, stands on one leg, and boosts your crop growth.

In this guide, you'll learn about the availability of the Flamingo pet and its passive skill in Roblox Grow a Garden.

How to get Flamingo in Grow a Garden

The Rare Summer Egg can be bought with Sheckles (Image via Roblox)

You can get Flamingo from the Rare Summer Egg in Grow a Garden. It has a 30% hatch chance, which is the highest compared to the drop rates of the other Pets in the egg. You are most likely to get the pink-feathered, long-legged creature within your first five egg hatches.

The Rare Summer Egg was introduced as a part of the Summer Harvest event. Since it is an event egg, the Flamingo is a limited-time Pet. Hence, acquire it as soon as possible.

You can purchase Rare Summer Eggs from the Pet Egg Shop. A single piece costs 25,000,000 Sheckles, while the premium alternative is to get it for 99 Robux. You can also get the eggs from the Summer Harvest event. However, the odds of it appearing as a reward are extremely low.

A Rare Summer Egg takes four hours to hatch, which is considerably lower than the Paradise Egg in Grow a Garden. It is recommended to place all your acquired eggs in the garden simultaneously, so that they hatch at the same time.

Flamingo's passive ability explained

The Flamingo's passive ability affects both plants and fruits (Image via Roblox)

The Flamingo's passive ability, Flamboyance, is useful for growing your crops. After every four minutes or less, the Flamingo stands on one leg for up to 15 seconds, and increases the crop growth within 13 studs. The maximum crop growth boost that it can provide is 15%.

The Flamingo's trait affects every fruit and vegetable within its range. It is best paired with the Peacock and the Disco Bee. The Peacock would advance the cooldown of the active Flamingo, the latter would help crops grow, while the Disco Bee would occasionally give crops the Disco Mutation.

Although the Flamingo boosts the growth of plants and fruits, it does not affect their size. Moreover, the benefit provided by its passive ability is stackable with the Watering Can in Grow a Garden. You can place several Flamingos, use Watering Cans repeatedly, and grow crops, like Moon Mango and Sunflower, rapidly.

Also check: Orangutan Grow a Garden: How to get, drop rate, and traits

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How do I get the Flamingo Pet?

You can get the Flamingo Pet from the Rare Summer Egg.

What is the cost of the Rare Summer Egg?

Obtainable from the Pet Egg Shop, this egg costs 25,000,000 Sheckles.

What are the other Pets in the Rare Summer Egg?

Apart from Flamingo, the Rare Summer Egg includes Toucan, Sea Turtle, Orangutan, and Seal.

What is the passive ability of the Flamingo?

The Flamingo's passive ability is named Flamboyance. With it, the Flamingo increases the plant and fruit growth in a player's garden, provided that they are within its range.

