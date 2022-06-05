Ghost Simulator codes in Roblox: Free Pets, Gears and more (June 2022)

Roblox Ghost Simulator codes provide players with a quick and easy way to advance in the game, allowing them to capture a lot more ghosts and earn more Ectoplasm and Gems! Ectoplasm and Gems are the two currencies that players can collect. The former can be used to improve backpack storage and vacuum.
This is how ghosts are collected in Roblox Ghost Simulator, so it's critical that players put in the effort necessary to obtain them. Pet crates can be purchased with gems.
Ectoplasm can be obtained by trapping and selling ghosts. Completing tasks will win players gems, which will appear at random when they capture a ghost.
Roblox: Ghost Simulator codes for free Pets, Gears and more
Active codes on Roblox Ghost Simulator
These codes are case-sensitive, and the best way to redeem them is by copy-pasting them. Players are also advised to use these codes as soon as possible as they do not have an expiry date:
Story continues below ad
- 1YEAR: Use this code to earn a One Year Bag
- 2YEARS: Use this code to earn a Godly pet
- ALANSTEVEALAN: Use this code to get a Pet
- BASKET: Use this code to get a Puppy
- BB250K: Use this code to earn the Byte
- EASTER22: Use this code to get a Puppy
- FIREFLY: Use this code to earn the Reward Firefly Pet
- GHOSTSIM2: Use this code to get a Puppy
- HAPPY3RD: Use this code to get a godly pet
- HAPPYPOT: Use this code to get a Sproutling
- HATSTACK: Use this code to get pet (Expires June 4)
- KINDHEART: Use this code to get a Hover Heart Pet
- LASTDAY: Use this code to get a hoverboard
- LUCKY22: Use this code to get a Pet & Hoverboard
- MINDFUL: Use this code to get a godly pet and board
- NIGHTPUPPY: Use this code to get a Puppy
- PLAY: Use this code to earn the Cosmic hand pet
- PUGSARECOOL: Use this code to earn Pug
- R1FT: Use this code to earn the Reward Purple Pegasus Pet
- SPAC3: Use this code to earn Dave as Reward
- SPROUT: Use this code to get a hoverboard
- SUSBEE: Use this code to get a pet
- THEEND: Use this code to earn the Gears
- TREEHUGGER: Use this code to get a Koala Pet
Story continues below ad
Detailed steps to redeem the code are mentioned below.
Expired codes on Roblox Ghost Simulator
These codes do not work anymore. Move on to the active ones in the game.
- 100M: Use this code to earn
- 100TH: Use this code to get Free Pet
- 1STRANDO: Use this code to earn
- 2020OVER: Use this code to earn
- 2NDARC: Use this code to earn
- ABOUTUS: Use this code to earn x1 crate key
- and also Fire Pegasus Pet. But only for Star Program members
- BACONRA1D: Use this code to earn ??
- BADGIFT: Use this code to get a free pet
- BB100K: Use this code to earn the Blox Bytes
- BIT: Use this code to earn the Bit Missle
- BOOST: Use this code to earn
- BOOSTED: Use this code to earn ??
- Bubble: Use this code to earn the Gumball Pet
- CLASSIFIED: Use this code to earn a Crate key
- CORN: Use this code to earn Corn Board McCoard
- LASTWEEK!: Use this code to earn a pet
- LEADER: Use this code to earn a Leader One
- LEAFPOWER: Use this code to earn Bounty Harvest
- LEAVES: Use this code to earn the Reward RAKE
- LOAF: Use this code to get a free pet
- LOVECURSE: Use this code to get Free Pet
- LUCK: Use this code to earn a Crate Key
- MERRY: Use this code to earn Peppermint Pegasus and 350 Snowflakes
- MINTY: Use this code to earn the Holiday Pegasus
- MORELOOT: Use this code to earn the Boss Bait
- PUMPKIN: Use this code to earn the Reward Pumpkin Pegasus
- PUPPET: Use this code to earn a pet
- RELIEF: Use this code to earn a Dr Doctor
- ROCKIN: Use this code to earn the Reward Rockstar
- SADGE: Use this code to earn Sadge
- SCARE: Use this code to earn ??
- SEA: Use this code to earn the Aqua Pegasus
- SHOCKER: Use this code to earn the shocker Pet
- SOUL: Use this code to earn x10 keys
- SPIRAL: Use this code to earn the Trippy
- SPRING: Use this code to earn the Social prize egg
- SQUAD: (requires to be part of the group BloxByte Games) Use this code to earn
- SUNPROTEC: Use this code to earn SPF
- TOX1N: Use this code to earn Toxin Treats
- TRAINER: Use this code to earn a Crate Key
- UWURACER: Use this code to earn
- V1RTU4L: Use this code to earn the Grid
- WINTER: Use this code to earn
- XMASBEATS: Use this code to get a Drummin Pet
- YOUKNOW: Use this code to earn the Ribbon Hoverboard
Story continues below ad
Steps to redeem the codes on Roblox Ghost Simulator
Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the Roblox game:
- Roblox Ghost Simulator is now available to play.
- On the top left corner of the screen, click on the Twitter button.
- Copy and paste the code into the box provided.
- Hit the Redeem Button.
- The reward will be applied to the account automatically.