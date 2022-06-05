Ghost Simulator codes in Roblox: Free Pets, Gears and more (June 2022)

Roblox Ghost Simulator codes provide players with a quick and easy way to advance in the game, allowing them to capture a lot more ghosts and earn more Ectoplasm and Gems! Ectoplasm and Gems are the two currencies that players can collect. The former can be used to improve backpack storage and vacuum.

This is how ghosts are collected in Roblox Ghost Simulator, so it's critical that players put in the effort necessary to obtain them. Pet crates can be purchased with gems.

Ectoplasm can be obtained by trapping and selling ghosts. Completing tasks will win players gems, which will appear at random when they capture a ghost.

Roblox: Ghost Simulator codes for free Pets, Gears and more

Active codes on Roblox Ghost Simulator

These codes are case-sensitive, and the best way to redeem them is by copy-pasting them. Players are also advised to use these codes as soon as possible as they do not have an expiry date:

1YEAR: Use this code to earn a One Year Bag

2YEARS: Use this code to earn a Godly pet

ALANSTEVEALAN: Use this code to get a Pet

BASKET: Use this code to get a Puppy

BB250K: Use this code to earn the Byte

EASTER22: Use this code to get a Puppy

FIREFLY: Use this code to earn the Reward Firefly Pet

GHOSTSIM2: Use this code to get a Puppy

HAPPY3RD: Use this code to get a godly pet

HAPPYPOT: Use this code to get a Sproutling

HATSTACK: Use this code to get pet (Expires June 4)

KINDHEART: Use this code to get a Hover Heart Pet

LASTDAY: Use this code to get a hoverboard

LUCKY22: Use this code to get a Pet & Hoverboard

MINDFUL: Use this code to get a godly pet and board

NIGHTPUPPY: Use this code to get a Puppy

PLAY: Use this code to earn the Cosmic hand pet

PUGSARECOOL: Use this code to earn Pug

R1FT: Use this code to earn the Reward Purple Pegasus Pet

SPAC3: Use this code to earn Dave as Reward

SPROUT: Use this code to get a hoverboard

SUSBEE: Use this code to get a pet

THEEND: Use this code to earn the Gears

TREEHUGGER: Use this code to get a Koala Pet

Detailed steps to redeem the code are mentioned below.

Expired codes on Roblox Ghost Simulator

These codes do not work anymore. Move on to the active ones in the game.

100M: Use this code to earn

100TH: Use this code to get Free Pet

1STRANDO: Use this code to earn

2020OVER: Use this code to earn

2NDARC: Use this code to earn

ABOUTUS: Use this code to earn x1 crate key

and also Fire Pegasus Pet. But only for Star Program members

BACONRA1D: Use this code to earn ??

BADGIFT: Use this code to get a free pet

BB100K: Use this code to earn the Blox Bytes

BIT: Use this code to earn the Bit Missle

BOOST: Use this code to earn

BOOSTED: Use this code to earn ??

Bubble: Use this code to earn the Gumball Pet

CLASSIFIED: Use this code to earn a Crate key

CORN: Use this code to earn Corn Board McCoard

LASTWEEK!: Use this code to earn a pet

LEADER: Use this code to earn a Leader One

LEAFPOWER: Use this code to earn Bounty Harvest

LEAVES: Use this code to earn the Reward RAKE

LOAF: Use this code to get a free pet

LOVECURSE: Use this code to get Free Pet

LUCK: Use this code to earn a Crate Key

MERRY: Use this code to earn Peppermint Pegasus and 350 Snowflakes

MINTY: Use this code to earn the Holiday Pegasus

MORELOOT: Use this code to earn the Boss Bait

PUMPKIN: Use this code to earn the Reward Pumpkin Pegasus

PUPPET: Use this code to earn a pet

RELIEF: Use this code to earn a Dr Doctor

ROCKIN: Use this code to earn the Reward Rockstar

SADGE: Use this code to earn Sadge

SCARE: Use this code to earn ??

SEA: Use this code to earn the Aqua Pegasus

SHOCKER: Use this code to earn the shocker Pet

SOUL: Use this code to earn x10 keys

SPIRAL: Use this code to earn the Trippy

SPRING: Use this code to earn the Social prize egg

SQUAD: (requires to be part of the group BloxByte Games) Use this code to earn

SUNPROTEC: Use this code to earn SPF

TOX1N: Use this code to earn Toxin Treats

TRAINER: Use this code to earn a Crate Key

UWURACER: Use this code to earn

V1RTU4L: Use this code to earn the Grid

WINTER: Use this code to earn

XMASBEATS: Use this code to get a Drummin Pet

YOUKNOW: Use this code to earn the Ribbon Hoverboard

Steps to redeem the codes on Roblox Ghost Simulator

Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the Roblox game:

Roblox Ghost Simulator is now available to play.

On the top left corner of the screen, click on the Twitter button.

Copy and paste the code into the box provided.

Hit the Redeem Button.

The reward will be applied to the account automatically.

