All Star Tower Defense codes in Roblox: Free Gems and boosts (June 2022)

Redeeming codes in the Roblox game is important since it allows players to claim free gems and gold, which can be used to earn primary and secondary troops in Hero Summoning. Gold could also be used to buy some other things, thus both of these currencies are essential to have on hand.

The basic goal of the immensely popular Roblox game All Star Tower Defense is to protect the tower using heroes from numerous anime and manga series such as Dragon Ball Z, One Piece, and Demon Slayer. However, there may come a point when players will need extra Coins, Gems, or better-suited anime characters or structures for a specific level or objective.

Roblox: All Star Tower Defense codes for free Gems and boosts (June 2022)

Active codes on Roblox All Star Tower Defense

The codes aren't valid forever. In fact, they do not have an expiry date. Please use them now to avoid missing out. Also, copy and paste the code to avoid any errors. Detailed steps to redeem a code are mentioned below.

10KMORETOAMILLION - Redeem the code to get 100 Gems & All Boosts

allstarspring - Redeem the code to get 450 Gems

astd1millikes - Redeem the code to get 1,250 Gems

NavyXFlame130kNoLeak - Redeem the code to get EXP IV (Mega-Rare) & 500 Gems

ticketupdate - Redeem the code to get 400 Gems

TYFOR1MILLION - Redeem the code to get 300 Gems, 300 Raid Tokens & All Boosts

Expired codes on Roblox All Star Tower Defense

These codes have expired, so if the code does not work, please move on to the active codes.

100KClypso—Redeem code for 50 Gems

100ksubnavyxflame—Redeem for 300 Gems and Mega Rare Super Koku Black (SSJ3)

1billionvisit21drip—Redeem code for 200 Gems, 300 Gold, and Koku Drip Skin

1bvisit1b—Redeem code for 1,000 Gems

1mgroupmembers—Redeem for 800 Gems and 800 Gold

200knextcode—Redeem code for 150 Gems (Might only work in a Private Server)

2021memorialday2021x—Redeem for 150 Gems

240kearly—Redeem code for 150 Gems

2bcodeswagmodeblazeit—Redeem for 400 Gems and Mega-Rare Kakashi

2k20merrychristmas2k20—Redeem code for 150 Gems

2shutdowncode12232000—Redeem code for 150 Gems

4partyrocking—Redeem for 250 Gems

4thofjulyupdate—Redeem for 250 Gold, 250 Gems, and EXP III

600klikes—Redeem code for 175 Gems

700mil—Redeem code for 200 Gems and EXP III Mega-Rare [Must Start a Game or Join a Private Server]

addnewunitstobannerfix—Redeem for 150 Gems [Must Start a Game or Join a Private Server]

AllStarDessi—Redeem code for 50 Gems

ALWAYSTOGETHER—Redeem code for 200 Gems

anniversaryastd—Redeem for 1500 Gold, 1200 Gems, and Omega-Rare

ASTDDevs—Redeem for 500 gems, 500 gold, EXP IV

astdx2022—Redeem for 1000 Gold, 500 Gems, and an Omega-Rare

bigbangrah—Redeem code for 80 Gems

biggerthanlife1—Redeem for 150 Gems

bigtim—Redeem code for 50 Gems

codecodeyayhooray—Redeem code for 150 Gems

codegoaliee—Redeem code for 150 Gems

Codeoflight—Redeem for 250 Gems [Must Start a Game or Join a Private Server]

codeofprisma—Redeem for 250 Gems [Must Start a Game or Join a Private Server]

congratulations2kingluffy300ksubscribersonyoutube300k—Redeem for a Mega-Rare character

december2021—Redeem for 500 Gold and 300 Gems

decemberfun2020—Redeem code for 300 Gems

diamondnowina—Redeem for 150 Gems

eastercoda21—Redeem code for 150 Gems

eatlotsonthanksgiving—Redeem for 300 Gems and 500 Gold

epicgal—Redeem code for 100 Gems

epicnew—Redeem code for 50 Gems

foreverandever—Redeem code for 200 Gems

Frangosub—Redeem code for 50 Gems

freedom—Redeem code for 150 Gems

fromastd—Redeem for 500 Gems, 500 Gold, and Omega Rare EXP IV

fruit100k—Redeem for 300 Gems and Exp III

fruitgame—Redeem code for 150 Gems

fruit—Redeem for 550 gems, 500 Gold, and 2x EXP III

fruitysubmore—Redeem for a Reward [Must Start a Game or Join a Private Server]

gamebreakingvisits101—Redeem for 250 Gems

gameon2021—Redeem code for 500 Gems

goldgemgold—Redeem for 650 Gold and 250 Gems

handsoftime—Redeem code for 2 EXP IIIs

happyhalloween2021—Redeem for 300 Gold, 200 Gems and Pumpkin Capsule

hchgaming—Redeem code for 150 Gems

helloworld2021—Redeem code for 150 Gems

howareyoutodaymyfriendo—Redeem for 175 Gems [Must Start a Game or Join a Private Server]

hunudthousand—Redeem code for 200 Gems (Might only work in a Private Server)

igot2look—Redeem for 250 Gems, 250 Gold

illbewatchingyou—Redeem for 300 Gems

incredibledayum—Redeem code for 50 Gems

Infernasu—Redeem code for EXP II Character

isitthenewerayet—Redeem code for 150 Gems

jahajha—Redeem code for 150 Gems

kelvin500ksubs—Redeem code for 50 Gems

likeapartyonthelist—Redeem code for 150 Gems

noclypsub—Redeem code for 50 Gems

nooshutdown—Redeem for 400 Gems

nowherescoredeal—Redeem for 250 Gems

ohmahgawdskill—Redeem for 150 Gems

omgdiscordpopoff—Redeem code for 150 Gems

pert—Redeem code for 50 Gems

quickshut—Redeem code for 100 Gems

rainmen—Redeem code for 50 Gems

roadto300kuwu—Redeem code for 150 Gems

robloxyay—Redeem for 300 Gold, 800 Gems and EXP III

rwarhappynewyear2k21—Redeem code for 150 Gems

ryukostop—Redeem code for 150 Gems

Sebbydesu9000—Redeem code for 150 Gems

septemberupdate21—Redeem for 250 Gems

shotofmemories—Redeem code for 150 Gems

spentmytime—Redeem code for 150 Gems

starshipway—Redeem for Gems and EXP IV

sub2navyxflame—Redeem code for 100 Gems

subinferman—Redeem code for 50 Gems

SUBTOBLAMSPOT100kBOA—Redeem for reward

subtoinfer2x—Redeem code for 50 Gems

subtoinfernasu—Redeem code for 100 Gems

subtome—Redeem code for 80 Gems

subtosnuglife—Redeem code for 100 Gems

supernaruto—Redeem code for 100 Gems

supertime—Redeem for 150 Gems

superwoop—Redeem for 400 Gems

supremethen—Redeem code for 100 Gems

tacotuesday—Redeem for 250 Gems

thecityofangels—Redeem for 250 Gems and 250 Gold

themadao—Redeem for 1000 Gems, 750 Gold, and 1 EXP IV

theotheronecode—Redeem for 250 Gems [Must Start a Game or Join a Private Server]

thisisthenewestcode—Redeem code for 150 Gems

thursdayfun—Redeem for 250 Gems

tysmfor1mfavorite—Redeem code for 750 Gems, 750 Gold, and EXP III

ultramove—Redeem for an Ultra Capsule

UnderTheWeather—Redeem code for 100 Gems

Update53021—Redeem for 150 Gems, 300 Gold, and EXP III

updatebelike—Redeem code for 50 Gems

updatejune2021—Redeem code for 250 Gold, 250 Gems, and EXP III

UseCodeDessiYT—Redeem code for 100 Gems

watchaot—Redeem code for 150 Gems (Might only work in a Private Server)

winterbreakwhen—Redeem for 250 Gems and 250 Gold

world2comingsoon—Redeem code for 250 Gold and 250 Gems

world2ishere—Redeem for 500 Gold and 300 Gems

wowshutdown—Redeem for 200 Gems

yellowsix—Redeem for 150 gems

Steps to redeem the codes on Roblox All Star Tower Defense

Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the Roblox game:

Press the Settings/Gear button in the bottom right corner of the screen once players are inside the game.

When the window appears, copy and paste the working code into the 'Enter Code' message box.

If the code is valid, players should receive the free reward right away.

The code will not vanish from the input field if it does not work.

More codes in Roblox All Star Tower Defense

Roblox creators add codes to their games at irregular intervals rather than on a fixed schedule, resulting in unpredictable code release periods. Joining the official Discord server or following the official Twitter account are the best ways to remain up to current on codes. Before they're officially released anywhere else, codes are frequently distributed on certain social networking sites.

