All Star Tower Defense codes in Roblox: Free Gems and boosts (June 2022)

Redeeming codes in the Roblox game is important since it allows players to claim free gems and gold, which can be used to earn primary and secondary troops in Hero Summoning. Gold could also be used to buy some other things, thus both of these currencies are essential to have on hand.
The basic goal of the immensely popular Roblox game All Star Tower Defense is to protect the tower using heroes from numerous anime and manga series such as Dragon Ball Z, One Piece, and Demon Slayer. However, there may come a point when players will need extra Coins, Gems, or better-suited anime characters or structures for a specific level or objective.
Roblox: All Star Tower Defense codes for free Gems and boosts (June 2022)
Active codes on Roblox All Star Tower Defense
The codes aren't valid forever. In fact, they do not have an expiry date. Please use them now to avoid missing out. Also, copy and paste the code to avoid any errors. Detailed steps to redeem a code are mentioned below.
- 10KMORETOAMILLION - Redeem the code to get 100 Gems & All Boosts
- allstarspring - Redeem the code to get 450 Gems
- astd1millikes - Redeem the code to get 1,250 Gems
- NavyXFlame130kNoLeak - Redeem the code to get EXP IV (Mega-Rare) & 500 Gems
- ticketupdate - Redeem the code to get 400 Gems
- TYFOR1MILLION - Redeem the code to get 300 Gems, 300 Raid Tokens & All Boosts
Expired codes on Roblox All Star Tower Defense
These codes have expired, so if the code does not work, please move on to the active codes.
- 100KClypso—Redeem code for 50 Gems
- 100ksubnavyxflame—Redeem for 300 Gems and Mega Rare Super Koku Black (SSJ3)
- 1billionvisit21drip—Redeem code for 200 Gems, 300 Gold, and Koku Drip Skin
- 1bvisit1b—Redeem code for 1,000 Gems
- 1mgroupmembers—Redeem for 800 Gems and 800 Gold
- 200knextcode—Redeem code for 150 Gems (Might only work in a Private Server)
- 2021memorialday2021x—Redeem for 150 Gems
- 240kearly—Redeem code for 150 Gems
- 2bcodeswagmodeblazeit—Redeem for 400 Gems and Mega-Rare Kakashi
- 2k20merrychristmas2k20—Redeem code for 150 Gems
- 2shutdowncode12232000—Redeem code for 150 Gems
- 4partyrocking—Redeem for 250 Gems
- 4thofjulyupdate—Redeem for 250 Gold, 250 Gems, and EXP III
- 600klikes—Redeem code for 175 Gems
- 700mil—Redeem code for 200 Gems and EXP III Mega-Rare [Must Start a Game or Join a Private Server]
- addnewunitstobannerfix—Redeem for 150 Gems [Must Start a Game or Join a Private Server]
- AllStarDessi—Redeem code for 50 Gems
- ALWAYSTOGETHER—Redeem code for 200 Gems
- anniversaryastd—Redeem for 1500 Gold, 1200 Gems, and Omega-Rare
- ASTDDevs—Redeem for 500 gems, 500 gold, EXP IV
- astdx2022—Redeem for 1000 Gold, 500 Gems, and an Omega-Rare
- bigbangrah—Redeem code for 80 Gems
- biggerthanlife1—Redeem for 150 Gems
- bigtim—Redeem code for 50 Gems
- codecodeyayhooray—Redeem code for 150 Gems
- codegoaliee—Redeem code for 150 Gems
- Codeoflight—Redeem for 250 Gems [Must Start a Game or Join a Private Server]
- codeofprisma—Redeem for 250 Gems [Must Start a Game or Join a Private Server]
- congratulations2kingluffy300ksubscribersonyoutube300k—Redeem for a Mega-Rare character
- december2021—Redeem for 500 Gold and 300 Gems
- decemberfun2020—Redeem code for 300 Gems
- diamondnowina—Redeem for 150 Gems
- eastercoda21—Redeem code for 150 Gems
- eatlotsonthanksgiving—Redeem for 300 Gems and 500 Gold
- epicgal—Redeem code for 100 Gems
- epicnew—Redeem code for 50 Gems
- foreverandever—Redeem code for 200 Gems
- Frangosub—Redeem code for 50 Gems
- freedom—Redeem code for 150 Gems
- fromastd—Redeem for 500 Gems, 500 Gold, and Omega Rare EXP IV
- fruit100k—Redeem for 300 Gems and Exp III
- fruitgame—Redeem code for 150 Gems
- fruit—Redeem for 550 gems, 500 Gold, and 2x EXP III
- fruitysubmore—Redeem for a Reward [Must Start a Game or Join a Private Server]
- gamebreakingvisits101—Redeem for 250 Gems
- gameon2021—Redeem code for 500 Gems
- goldgemgold—Redeem for 650 Gold and 250 Gems
- handsoftime—Redeem code for 2 EXP IIIs
- happyhalloween2021—Redeem for 300 Gold, 200 Gems and Pumpkin Capsule
- hchgaming—Redeem code for 150 Gems
- helloworld2021—Redeem code for 150 Gems
- howareyoutodaymyfriendo—Redeem for 175 Gems [Must Start a Game or Join a Private Server]
- hunudthousand—Redeem code for 200 Gems (Might only work in a Private Server)
- igot2look—Redeem for 250 Gems, 250 Gold
- illbewatchingyou—Redeem for 300 Gems
- incredibledayum—Redeem code for 50 Gems
- Infernasu—Redeem code for EXP II Character
- isitthenewerayet—Redeem code for 150 Gems
- jahajha—Redeem code for 150 Gems
- kelvin500ksubs—Redeem code for 50 Gems
- likeapartyonthelist—Redeem code for 150 Gems
- noclypsub—Redeem code for 50 Gems
- nooshutdown—Redeem for 400 Gems
- nowherescoredeal—Redeem for 250 Gems
- ohmahgawdskill—Redeem for 150 Gems
- omgdiscordpopoff—Redeem code for 150 Gems
- pert—Redeem code for 50 Gems
- quickshut—Redeem code for 100 Gems
- rainmen—Redeem code for 50 Gems
- roadto300kuwu—Redeem code for 150 Gems
- robloxyay—Redeem for 300 Gold, 800 Gems and EXP III
- rwarhappynewyear2k21—Redeem code for 150 Gems
- ryukostop—Redeem code for 150 Gems
- Sebbydesu9000—Redeem code for 150 Gems
- septemberupdate21—Redeem for 250 Gems
- shotofmemories—Redeem code for 150 Gems
- spentmytime—Redeem code for 150 Gems
- starshipway—Redeem for Gems and EXP IV
- sub2navyxflame—Redeem code for 100 Gems
- subinferman—Redeem code for 50 Gems
- SUBTOBLAMSPOT100kBOA—Redeem for reward
- subtoinfer2x—Redeem code for 50 Gems
- subtoinfernasu—Redeem code for 100 Gems
- subtome—Redeem code for 80 Gems
- subtosnuglife—Redeem code for 100 Gems
- supernaruto—Redeem code for 100 Gems
- supertime—Redeem for 150 Gems
- superwoop—Redeem for 400 Gems
- supremethen—Redeem code for 100 Gems
- tacotuesday—Redeem for 250 Gems
- thecityofangels—Redeem for 250 Gems and 250 Gold
- themadao—Redeem for 1000 Gems, 750 Gold, and 1 EXP IV
- theotheronecode—Redeem for 250 Gems [Must Start a Game or Join a Private Server]
- thisisthenewestcode—Redeem code for 150 Gems
- thursdayfun—Redeem for 250 Gems
- tysmfor1mfavorite—Redeem code for 750 Gems, 750 Gold, and EXP III
- ultramove—Redeem for an Ultra Capsule
- UnderTheWeather—Redeem code for 100 Gems
- Update53021—Redeem for 150 Gems, 300 Gold, and EXP III
- updatebelike—Redeem code for 50 Gems
- updatejune2021—Redeem code for 250 Gold, 250 Gems, and EXP III
- UseCodeDessiYT—Redeem code for 100 Gems
- watchaot—Redeem code for 150 Gems (Might only work in a Private Server)
- winterbreakwhen—Redeem for 250 Gems and 250 Gold
- world2comingsoon—Redeem code for 250 Gold and 250 Gems
- world2ishere—Redeem for 500 Gold and 300 Gems
- wowshutdown—Redeem for 200 Gems
- yellowsix—Redeem for 150 gems
Steps to redeem the codes on Roblox All Star Tower Defense
Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the Roblox game:
- Press the Settings/Gear button in the bottom right corner of the screen once players are inside the game.
- When the window appears, copy and paste the working code into the 'Enter Code' message box.
- If the code is valid, players should receive the free reward right away.
- The code will not vanish from the input field if it does not work.
More codes in Roblox All Star Tower Defense
Roblox creators add codes to their games at irregular intervals rather than on a fixed schedule, resulting in unpredictable code release periods. Joining the official Discord server or following the official Twitter account are the best ways to remain up to current on codes. Before they're officially released anywhere else, codes are frequently distributed on certain social networking sites.