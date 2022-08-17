Giant Simulator codes in Roblox: Free credits, gold, and more (August 2022)

Giant Simulator is a simulation game on Roblox developed by Mithril Games in 2019. Players can acquire items such as gold, eggs, snowflakes, and quest points using Roblox Giant Simulator codes. These codes allow gamers to advance more swiftly. The developers will add new codes and information once they reach new milestones.
The goal of Roblox Giant Simulator is for players to grow as huge as they can. They will initially start as tiny people. Players might get a little bit taller as they advance through the levels.
They can buy new gear, skins, and weaponry using the tokens they earn through training. Players should swing their weapons to gain more experience points and level up faster.
Utilize free codes to swiftly enlarge your avatar's size in Roblox Giant Simulator
Active codes in Roblox Giant Simulator
Here are the active codes in the game:
- ancientaliens - Redeem this code in the game to get Gold
- anunnaki - Redeem this code in the game to get Gold
- Artifact - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 quest points
- AzadArtifacts03 - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 gold
- beattheclock - Redeem this code in the game to get 1.1k Time Attack Coins (New)
- BONUS - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 credits
- CyberGiants - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 credits
- explorer - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,200 credits
- finderskeepers - Redeem this code in the game to get 2,000 credits
- gifts - Redeem this code in the game to get 1k season XP
- Meatdept - Redeem this code in the game to get 20,000 gold
- Milo Evolved - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 gold
- miloartifacts13 - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 gold
- soluble - Redeem this code in the game to get 1k season XP
- sugarcoat - Redeem this code in the game to get 1k Season XP
- TYFORTHELIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 100k Gold
- Winter21 - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 snowflakes
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Giant Simulator
These codes do not work in the game anymore:
- Arena - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 Gold
- AustinPets - Redeem this code in the game to get 2,500 Gold
- austintemple - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Gold
- AzadPets - Redeem this code in the game to get 2,500 Gold
- azadtemple - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Gold
- Clover2020 - Redeem this code in the game to get 2,000 Clovers
- dantemple - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Gold
- demonking - Redeem this code in the game to get 20,000 Gold
- fiftymill - Redeem this code in the game to get 20,000 Gold
- GiantTofuu - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Gold
- gravycatman - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 Gold
- milotemple - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Gold
- mumazingtemple - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Gold
- planetmilogaming - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 Gold
- PlanetMiloPets - Redeem this code in the game to get 2,500 Gold
- PurpleFemTemple - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Gold
- razorfishgaming - Redeem this code in the game to get 2,500 Gold
- RazorFishPets - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 Gold
- robzi - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 Gold
- russoplays - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 Gold
- ShyTemple - Redeem this code in the game to get 20,000 Gold
- SoulFarm - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Gold
- StPatrick - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Gold
- temple - Redeem this code in the game to get 20,000 Gold
- Tofuu - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 Gold
- EASTER2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get 1K Eggs
- Evolution - Redeem this code in the game to get 1K Eggs
- GiantNewYear - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Snowflakes
- meatdept - Redeem this code in the game to get 20K Gold
- Mythic - Redeem this code in the game to get 100K Gold
- SUMMER - Redeem this code in the game to get 1K Shells
- Xbox - Redeem this code in the game to get 25K Gold
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Giant Simulator
With Roblox Giant Simulator, redeeming codes is really easy. Select the white Twitter icon that should be on the side of the screen. In the "Enter Code" field, copy and paste one of the codes from the active list.
Players only need to press the Enter button after precisely entering all the required information to receive the guaranteed reward.