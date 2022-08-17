Giant Simulator codes in Roblox: Free credits, gold, and more (August 2022)

Giant Simulator is a simulation game on Roblox developed by Mithril Games in 2019. Players can acquire items such as gold, eggs, snowflakes, and quest points using Roblox Giant Simulator codes. These codes allow gamers to advance more swiftly. The developers will add new codes and information once they reach new milestones.

The goal of Roblox Giant Simulator is for players to grow as huge as they can. They will initially start as tiny people. Players might get a little bit taller as they advance through the levels.

They can buy new gear, skins, and weaponry using the tokens they earn through training. Players should swing their weapons to gain more experience points and level up faster.

Utilize free codes to swiftly enlarge your avatar's size in Roblox Giant Simulator

Active codes in Roblox Giant Simulator

Here are the active codes in the game:

ancientaliens - Redeem this code in the game to get Gold

anunnaki - Redeem this code in the game to get Gold

Artifact - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 quest points

AzadArtifacts03 - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 gold

beattheclock - Redeem this code in the game to get 1.1k Time Attack Coins (New)

BONUS - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 credits

CyberGiants - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 credits

explorer - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,200 credits

finderskeepers - Redeem this code in the game to get 2,000 credits

gifts - Redeem this code in the game to get 1k season XP

Meatdept - Redeem this code in the game to get 20,000 gold

Milo Evolved - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 gold

miloartifacts13 - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 gold

soluble - Redeem this code in the game to get 1k season XP

sugarcoat - Redeem this code in the game to get 1k Season XP

TYFORTHELIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 100k Gold

Winter21 - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 snowflakes

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Giant Simulator

These codes do not work in the game anymore:

Arena - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 Gold

AustinPets - Redeem this code in the game to get 2,500 Gold

austintemple - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Gold

AzadPets - Redeem this code in the game to get 2,500 Gold

azadtemple - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Gold

Clover2020 - Redeem this code in the game to get 2,000 Clovers

dantemple - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Gold

demonking - Redeem this code in the game to get 20,000 Gold

fiftymill - Redeem this code in the game to get 20,000 Gold

GiantTofuu - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Gold

gravycatman - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 Gold

milotemple - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Gold

mumazingtemple - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Gold

planetmilogaming - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 Gold

PlanetMiloPets - Redeem this code in the game to get 2,500 Gold

PurpleFemTemple - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Gold

razorfishgaming - Redeem this code in the game to get 2,500 Gold

RazorFishPets - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 Gold

robzi - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 Gold

russoplays - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 Gold

ShyTemple - Redeem this code in the game to get 20,000 Gold

SoulFarm - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Gold

StPatrick - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Gold

temple - Redeem this code in the game to get 20,000 Gold

Tofuu - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 Gold

EASTER2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get 1K Eggs

Evolution - Redeem this code in the game to get 1K Eggs

GiantNewYear - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Snowflakes

meatdept - Redeem this code in the game to get 20K Gold

Mythic - Redeem this code in the game to get 100K Gold

SUMMER - Redeem this code in the game to get 1K Shells

Xbox - Redeem this code in the game to get 25K Gold

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Giant Simulator

With Roblox Giant Simulator, redeeming codes is really easy. Select the white Twitter icon that should be on the side of the screen. In the "Enter Code" field, copy and paste one of the codes from the active list.

Players only need to press the Enter button after precisely entering all the required information to receive the guaranteed reward.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi