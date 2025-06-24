Grow a Garden Alienlike Mutation guide

Mutations are an integral part of the farming experience in Grow a Garden. They provide unique visual effects and increase the selling price of a crop. Among the most profitable ones is the Alienlike Mutation, which was introduced moments before the Summer Update. It is a part of a rare weather event that features aliens invading the server.

In this guide, you'll learn how to get the Alienlike Mutation and its provided benefits in Roblox Grow a Garden.

How to get Alienlike Mutation in Grow a Garden

UFOs will start appearing during the Alienlike weather (Image via Roblox)

The Alienlike Mutation can only be acquired during the Alien Invasion event in Grow a Garden. Similar to Sun God and Meteoric Strike, Alien Invasion is a weather event triggered by the game developers. Your chances of getting the mutation are extremely low, given that admin-specific events occur once in a blue moon.

During the Alien Invasion, a light blue dome will encompass all the gardens in the server. Then, UFOs will begin appearing in the sky and occasionally zoom across the crops. Your harvest has a random chance of getting the Alienlike Mutation during this unique UFO-featuring event.

Despite the event's title, there won't be any green-skinned aliens invading your garden and blasting your crops with lasers. There will only be a few UFOs, occasionally appearing and disappearing in the sky, while affecting random crops with the Alienlike Mutation.

The only way to track the Alien Invasion event is to join the game's Discord community. Developer Jandel informs players about upcoming events, including the admin-specific ones, thereby giving you time to prepare.

Effects of the Alienlike Mutation in Grow a Garden

A Kiwi with Alienlike Mutation (Image via Roblox)

A crop affected by the Alienlike Mutation gets a teal color and electric visual effects. On rare occasions, it will make the crop appear invisible. Its provided color and effects are highly distinguishable from other Grow a Garden mutations.

An Alienlike crop will have its selling price increased by 100 times. A Sugar Apple, whose minimum value is 43,320 Sheckles, will have its sale price increased to a whopping 43,32,000 Sheckles.

The Alienlike Mutation is also stackable, so you can get it on crops with Disco, Dawnbound, Sundried, and Twisted Mutations.

Tips to prepare for the Alien Invasion event

Plants grow even while you're offline (Image via Roblox)

The Alien Invasion weather event can be triggered at any time by the developers. You can prepare for it and maximize the chances of getting the Alienlike Mutation on crops with these tips:

Plant multi-harvest crops : Multi-harvest crops, like Sugar Apple and Beanstalk, are those that produce fruits and veggies in large quantities. They ensure that your garden remains stocked with crops and ready to get the Alienlike Mutation.

: Multi-harvest crops, like Sugar Apple and Beanstalk, are those that produce fruits and veggies in large quantities. They ensure that your garden remains stocked with crops and ready to get the Alienlike Mutation. Cover every inch of your garden : Try to leave as little space as possible in your garden. Keep planting high-value crops, fill your garden, and improve your chances of getting the mutation during the Alienlike weather event.

: Try to leave as little space as possible in your garden. Keep planting high-value crops, fill your garden, and improve your chances of getting the mutation during the Alienlike weather event. Avoid selling the produce: Instead of selling the fruits and vegetables in your garden, wait for them to get more mutations, including Alienlike. This is because the crop growth of each plant varies and could take several hours.

If you wish to turn a plant back into a seed, you can use the Reclaimer tool in Grow a Garden. It helps relocate your plants.

Also check: Grow a Garden Windstruck Mutation guide

FAQs on Grow a Garden

When do plants get the Alienlike Mutation?

Your plants randomly get this mutation during the Alien Invasion weather event.

What is the Alien Invasion event?

Alien Invasion is an admin-triggered event where UFOs start appearing in the sky and give random crops the Alienlike Mutation.

What is the sale multiplier given by Alienlike Mutation?

This mutation offers a 100x sale multiplier.

