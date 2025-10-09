  • home icon
Grow a Garden Astral Mutation guide

By Spandan Chatterjee
Modified Oct 09, 2025 08:30 GMT
Grow a Garden loading screen
Grow a Garden on Roblox (Image via Roblox)

Mutations in Grow a Garden change the appearance as well as increase the value of crops. Over the years, the developers have released a multitude of them to give players more ways to boost their Sheckle earnings. Astral is one of the Mutations added by the Chubby Chipmunk update. Currently, it provides the highest increase to a crop's sale value, thus being greatly desired by all players.

This guide tells you how to obtain the valuable Astral Mutation and explains its effects in Grow a Garden.

How to get Astral Mutation in Grow a Garden

About the Astral Mutation (Image via Roblox)
About the Astral Mutation (Image via Roblox)

The Cosmic and Galactic Mutations combine to form the Astral Mutation in Grow a Garden. Given that Astral occurs due to a fusion, obtaining it is a tiresome process, as you'll need to wait for special events to mutate your crops.

Cosmic itself occurs due to a combination, arising when a crop has both the Celestial and the Aurora Mutations. Celestial can be acquired during the Meteor Shower event, while Aurora is applied by the Aurora Borealis event. Both these events are part of the game's weather cycle, so you don't need to wait for developers to trigger them on a server.

Acquiring the Galactic Mutation is more challenging. It is applied by the Space Travel event, which is only activated by the developers. You'll need to attend Admin Abuse occasions regularly, hope for the Space Travel event to begin, and then get an opportunity to receive Galactic on your crops.

The Cosmic and Galactic Mutations are removed when they form Astral. However, both can be reapplied on the same Astral plant, fruit, or vegetable.

To know all about the latest content, check our comprehensive guide on the Grow a Garden Chubby Chipmunk Event.

Value multiplier of Astral Mutation

Effects of the Astral Mutation (Image via Roblox)
Effects of the Astral Mutation (Image via Roblox)

The Astral Mutation gives the affected crop a radiant, heavenly gleam, somewhat similar to the Celestial Mutation. Such visual effects are easily noticeable, even if there are several plants in one's garden.

Astral increases a crop's original value by a massive 365x multiplier. So, a 7kg Black Bat Flower that normally sells for around 1,122,100 Sheckles will give a whopping 400,000,000 or more Sheckles if it has the Astral Mutation.

Note that the value-boosting benefit of every Mutation is stackable. So, your crops can receive Astral as well as other Mutations, leading to an exponential increase in their value and your subsequent Sheckle earnings.

Also check: Grow a Garden Biohazard Mutation guide

FAQs on Grow a Garden

What Mutations combine to form Astral?

Cosmic and Galactic are required to obtain the Astral Mutation.

What is the value multiplier bestowed by the Astral Mutation?

Astral amplifies a crop's original value by a 365x multiplier.

What happens during the Space Travel event?

During the event, the sky turns dark and is filled with stars. Pink asteroid-like blocks appear all over the map, on which you can parkour to find hidden easter eggs in the game.

Spandan Chatterjee

Spandan Chatterjee

Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.

Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.

In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025

