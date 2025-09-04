Grow a Garden Cosmic Mutation guide

Mutations transform a crop's appearance and increase its selling price in Grow a Garden. Interestingly, two Mutations can combine to form a new one that has its own unique effects. A perfect example is Cosmic, which is a result of a fusion of Aurora and Celestial Mutations. It can appear on any plant, fruit, or vegetable, giving them a radiant purple glow.

This comprehensive guide tells you how to obtain the Cosmic Mutation and its applied effects in Roblox Grow a Garden.

How to get Cosmic Mutation in Grow a Garden

An Orange Tulip with Cosmic and other Mutations (Image via Roblox)

The Aurora and Celestial Mutations combine to form the Cosmic Mutation in Grow a Garden. As such, a crop must get the former Mutations to become Cosmic.

Aurora is applied by the Aurora Borealis weather event. Introduced by the Mega Harvest update, this event occurs at random times in servers and lasts for three minutes. It mutates random crops with Aurora, giving them a blue and purple hue.

The Celestial Mutation is also tied to a weather event. It can be obtained during the Meteor Shower, which only happens at nighttime. The event features stars falling from the sky and hitting crops in your garden, which mutate to Celestial.

To attract stars during the Meteor Shower, place a Star Caller in your garden. This item can be purchased from the Sky Merchant's shop for 12,000,000 Sheckles. The Star Caller is destroyed after it attracts three stars, but you can place any number of them in your garden.

Although acquiring the Cosmic Mutation is hectic, it can be spread by the T-Rex and the Spinosaurus. Deploy these dinosaur Pets in your garden to get the Mutation on several of your harvests.

Effects of the Cosmic Mutation

Effects of the Cosmic Mutation explained (Image via Roblox)

A Cosmic crop has a dark purple color with a tinge of pink. It has among the most visually striking effects in Grow a Garden, made more appealing when the Mutation is acquired by a cluster of your crops.

Cosmic increases a crop's sale value by a whopping 210x multiplier. Currently, it has the second-highest multiplier, slightly below the benefit provided by the Stormcharged Mutation.

Since the Aurora and Celestial Mutations combine to make Cosmic, they are removed after the fusion. However, the combination doesn't devalue the crop. The Aurora's multiplier (90x) and the Celestial's multiplier (120x) also merge to make Cosmic an incredibly valuable Mutation.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

What Mutations are required to get Cosmic?

Aurora and Celestial fuse to form the Cosmic Mutation.

Do any Pets apply the Aurora or Celestial Mutations?

Currently, there are no Pets that apply these Mutations.

What is the multiplier of the Cosmic Mutation?

Cosmic gives a 210 times increase to a crop's sale value.

