Grow a Garden Barn Owl guide

The Barn Owl is one of the two Mythical-rarity Pets introduced by the Grow a Garden Fall Market Event. It can be hatched from the Fall Egg, which you can acquire in a couple of ways in the current update. Given its high rarity, it has an extremely low hatch chance, so you may need to crack open multiple Fall Eggs to eventually get hold of this prized bird.

Let's take a look at the obtainment and abilities of the Barn Owl in Grow a Garden.

How to get Barn Owl in Grow a Garden

All contents of the Fall Egg (Image via Roblox)

The Barn Owl is one of the five Pets in the Fall Egg. It has a 1.5% hatch chance in this particular egg, thereby being a rare find.

There are two ways to obtain a Fall Egg. First, you can acquire it as a reward for contributing to the Fall Bloom. This special event is triggered after players in a server submit plants requested by the Harvest Spirit NPC, until the meter next to it reaches 500 points.

When the Fall Bloom begins, each player who submitted plants to trigger the event gets a prize. The potential list of rewards includes Watering Cans, Fall Crates, Fall Eggs, and more.

Instead of relying on chance, you can get a Fall Egg directly by purchasing it from the Fall Festival Pets shop. A single Fall Egg costs 900,000,000 Sheckles or 149 Robux, and it has a high chance of appearing in stock.

To keep restocking the Fall Festival Pets shop, you'll need to repeatedly activate the Fall Bloom by submitting plants requested by Harvest Spirit.

The rarest Pet in the Fall Egg is the Swan, which is of Divine rarity. You can learn about its abilities in depth in this guide.

Abilities of the Barn Owl in Grow a Garden

Barn Owl (Image via Roblox)

The Barn Owl has two passive abilities, which have been detailed below:

Wise Shopper : Pets purchased from shops directly have a chance to get a bonus base weight. This extra weight starts at 0.10 kg and can rise up to 3 kg.

: Pets purchased from shops directly have a chance to get a bonus base weight. This extra weight starts at 0.10 kg and can rise up to 3 kg. Prince of Fall: All Fall-type Pets in your garden get bonus experience every second when the Barn Owl is also deployed.

Both abilities of this creature are immensely beneficial in Grow a Garden. Wise Shopper provides you with a chance to get Pets of higher weights. The more the weight of a critter, the less its ability cooldown.

The Prince of Fall ability affects all Fall-type Pets deployed in your garden. This includes Chipmunk, Marmot, Swan, and many other critters added by the latest update. However, it is currently unknown whether the Barn Owl's EXP boost also applies to itself.

Also check: Grow a Garden Marmot guide

FAQs on Grow a Garden

What is the hatch chance of a Barn Owl?

The Barn Owl has a 1.5% hatch chance in the Fall Egg.

What is the price of a Fall Egg?

A single Fall Egg costs 900,000,000 Sheckles or 149 Robux.

Is Barn Owl a limited-time Pet?

Yes, this Pet is available for a limited time. It will be removed from the event shop after the end of the Fall celebrations in the game.

